Rain threatens extended closure of ice rink at San Francisco Union Square

Rain threatens extended closure of ice rink at S.F. Union Square 01:27

SAN FRANCISCO -- Rain from an advancing storm dampened some Bay Area holiday activities Thursday night but it did not stop one family from giving their daughter a birthday she won't soon forget.

Brandee Radaikin told KPIX she was happy to endure some rain on her daughter's 16th birthday.

"The one thing she wanted to do was go ice skating in Union Square," Radaikin said. "You can't change a birthday! We were hoping it would hold out for us but looks like it's starting to pour."

Ice skaters hit the rink in Union Square on Thursday. They're likely among the last of the year as rain began to fall across the city.

San Francisco is expected to receive about two inches of rain over the next 48 hours as an atmospheric river storm sequence stretches into the new year but a bit of slick ice didn't stop the skaters.

"Hi!" Radaikin said, waving to party-goers. "We need rain. It's hard to begrudge it because we just need rain."

The Radaikins say they're planning to keep the birthday plans going rain or shine.

"We are committed to this sixteenth birthday!"

The ice-skating rink in Union Square tonight canceled their last round as rain intensified. It's unclear whether it will be available Friday if conditions continue to worsen.