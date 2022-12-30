Read full article on original website
Lima News
Roses and Thorns
There will be plenty of time for thorns in 2023. Let’s start the new year off with some roses. Rose: To Andraya Carter, a sideline reporter during the Duke’s Mayo Bowl broadcast Friday of Maryland and North Carolina State, who offered a shout-out to her family in Lima. The former Tennessee basketball player and rising TV commentator is the daughter of Bath graduate Tyke Lhamon.
wfft.com
The Locker Room: High School Basketball (12/30)
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The FOX 55 Sports team brings you action from 10 area high school basketball games in the final Locker Room of the 2022 calendar year. Kokomo Tournament (Phil Cox Memorial Tournament) Consolation. Guerin Catholic 54, Columbia City 40. South Bend Riley 64, Bishop Luers 56.
sprintcarandmidget.com
Stewart & Wease Tangle, Clouser Capitalizes At The Rumble
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — During the opening act of the 24th Rumble in Fort Wayne presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales on Friday night, Mario Clouser put his old hardtop skills to good use and ended the night in victory lane. Much of Clouser‘s early success in open-wheel racing...
peakofohio.com
Biggest news stories of 2022
As we close out the year, we look back on some of the bigger news stories of 2022. Vegetation problem in Indian Lake-The Indian Lake Watershed faced a new problem this year. After cleaning out the lake and clearing the water, weeds took over and created havoc for Logan County’s busiest summer attraction. Harvesters were brought in thanks to state funds and crews scrambled to get the lake ready for the biggest event of the summer, the 4th of July fireworks. Indian Lake was still busy this summer, but the weeds brought numbers down for boaters and businesses this year. Several experts have been brought in to fight the problem, but weeds will continue to be the #1 topic for Indian Lake as we enter 2023.
Ohio after two years of Lima leadership
LIMA — Two Lima natives at the seat of power. Two years of debating pandemic powers, abortion, education reform and legislative maps. Here’s a look back at key moments from the 134th General Assembly, led by House Speaker Bob Cupp and Senate President Matt Huffman, both of Lima.
Rocky road comes to end for Ottawa chocolatiers
OTTAWA — Hunt Brothers Homestyle Baking and Candy Shop in Ottawa, Ohio, is closing its doors on December 31, 2022. Established in 2014 the business ran by Jason Hunt has decided to close the brick and mortar store located at 110 N. Walnut St. in Ottawa. According to Facebook...
beckersdental.com
Ohio dental office heavily damaged in fire
An Ohio dental office was recently damaged in a fire that took place in the building's attic, Mercer County Outlook reported Dec. 29. The Celina Fire Department was called Dec. 29 to Grand Lake Family Dentistry, where a fire was found in the attic with heavy smoke. The cause of the fire is not yet known.
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records, Dec. 27-28
Honesti A. Buxton, 22, of Lima, pleaded no contest and found guilty of obstructing official business. Sentence: 30 days jail. 29 days suspended. $150 fine. Tianna L. Hill, 27, of Lima, found guilty of DUS-FRA. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $0 fine. Mendo R. Love, 48, of Detroit,...
SPCA: Reward offered after dogs found skinned in Allen County
LIMA, Ohio (WCMH) – A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of someone who allegedly skinned two dogs, then left them on the side of the road in northwest Ohio. In a Facebook post, the Ohio SPCA and Human Society asked the public’s help after two skinned dogs were found Saturday […]
Spencerville properties declared sold at $1.2 million
SPENCERVILLE — As one door closes another one always opens. For many tenants in Spencerville, the retirement of one landlord led to a fresh start for another. Hartsock Realty recently sold a house package in Spencerville with a total of 21 homes and 22 units. The properties were listed at $1,359,000 and later sold for $1,260,000. The occupied homes will now be under the ownership of Ten Hearts LLC.
hometownstations.com
A Lima Councilman is urging people to step up with info on Thursday's homicide
LIMA,OH (WLIO) - A Lima City Councilman is urging the public to share information to help catch the person or people responsible for the shooting death of a 22-year-old Lima man Thursday night. Koby Bryant was found dead in a yard with gunshot wounds at a home in the 600 block of E 4th St. just before 10pm Thursday. The detectives handling the case, don’t have any suspects right now. 6th Ward Councilman Derry Glenn says he has been fielding a lot of phone calls after the homicide and he says when this happens in his ward, it hits close to home for him.
Lima/Allen County Crime Stoppers
LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons listed in this graphic. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up $1,000.00 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page please call (419) 229-STOP (7867)
miamivalleytoday.com
Man drowns on New Year’s Day in Piqua
PIQUA — A New Year’s Day on the water has led to an apparent drowning on the Great Miami River in Piqua. Lt. Marcos Rodriguez of the Piqua Police Department said dispatchers at the Miami County Communications Center received a call from a citizen at 5:11 p.m. stating they observed a boat in the water near the dam.
wfft.com
1 dead in early New Year's Day accident
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- One person is dead after an early crash on New Year's Day. According to a release from the Fort Wayne Police Department, officers arrived to the area of 2500 Westbrook drive regarding a vehicle accident with a single passenger car engulfed in flames. Preliminary investigations...
Delphos council sets special meeting today
DELPHOS — Delphos council scheduled a special council meeting for 5 p.m. today to discuss a year-end transfer. The meeting will be held at the village offices, 608 N. Canal St., Delphos. The city announced the meeting via email at 3:04 p.m. Friday.
Hancock County police searching for robbery suspect
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — Hancock County Sheriff's office is searching for a suspect involved in a bank robbery. The robbery occurred on Saturday at the Premier Bank on Liberty Street in Arlington at around 9:50 a.m.. Police say the suspect delivered a note to one of the tellers, demanding...
Fire rekindles after it ‘fully engulfed’ Darke Co. barn
HOLLANSBURG — Darke County Fire crews were dispatched again to put out a rekindling barn fire Sunday overnight. The initial fire required mutual aid from six different fire departments and a rescue agency to extinguish the flames the previous day on Saturday. Crews were once again called to the...
Lima man killed in Fourth Street shooting
LIMA — Lima police are searching for the person or people involved in a Thursday night shooting in south Lima that left one man dead in the city’s fourth homicide of 2022. Officers were dispatched shortly before 10 p.m. to the area of Branson Avenue and Fourth Street in reference to a shooting. They found Kobe Bryant, 22, of Lima, in the yard of a residence at 643 E. Fourth St., suffering from gunshot wounds. He was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene.
hometownstations.com
Animal Liberation Front claims responsibility for mink farm vandalization in Van Wert
Van Wert, OH (WLIO) - The Animal Liberation Front has taken credit for the vandalism that released thousands of mink into Van Wert County back in November. According to their website, the Animal Liberation Front claims to be responsible for purposefully releasing around 10,000 mink from Lion Farms in Van Wert. Vandals spray painted "ALF", the acronym for the group, on the side of one of the buildings. Many animals were shot or killed by traffic after being released.
Lima News
Malfunctioning stove causes fire at Lima apartment
LIMA — A malfunctioning stove started a fire at a north Lima residence on Friday afternoon. The Lima Fire Department responded to a call at about 12:39 p.m. at the apartment located at 2140 Lake Circle Drive. One adult and three children had to be evacuated from the residence...
