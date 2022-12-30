Report: Titans' Andrew Adams suffered serious injury vs. Cowboys

Tennessee Titans safety Andrew Adams suffered what is reportedly a season-ending injury during the Week 17 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

According to Jordan Schultz of The Score, Adams, who got injured on the touchdown pass to Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz in the fourth quarter, suffered a torn patellar tendon injury.

Not only does that end Adams’ season, but a lengthy recovery process lies ahead of him, which is an unfortunate break for the defensive back.

The Titans brought Adams in back in late September and he has played admirably as an injury fill-in at safety. His best moment came in Week 7 against the Indianapolis Colts, when he returned a pick for a touchdown.

Adams has been playing for Amani Hooker, who has been banged-up all season long, but the hope is that he, along with several other starters, will return for a do-or-die Week 18 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.