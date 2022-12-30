What Joshua Dobbs, Titans said about Week 17 game

The Tennessee Titans suffered their sixth-straight loss in Week 17, losing to the Dallas Cowboys 27-13, but in that loss there is a reason for optimism going into a division-deciding Week 18 game against the Jaguars.

That reason for optimism is Joshua Dobbs, who stepped into the starting job a little over a week after joining the team and provided a clear upgrade over rookie quarterback Malik Willis, who didn’t show much in three starts.

Dobbs wasn’t perfect by any stretch, but making his outing more impressive was the fact that it was his first career start a little over a week after he arrived, and it came against one of the better defenses in the NFL.

“It’s a unique situation and it’s a wonderful opportunity that I really embrace and have a lot of fun with,” Dobbs said. “There’s obviously things that I know that I can do better and be better at — especially situationally — looking back through the game.

“We’ll dive into that because I know that we have a big one coming up, but I thought through the preparation and the guys, just how we fought throughout the game, that was great to see,” Dobbs continued.

“I mean, shoot, we’re throwing routes out there on the field that we haven’t even thrown in practice with it being a short week,” he added. “Just being able to make those plays, make critical plays throughout the game, will propel us to this upcoming week where we actually have a full week to prepare for the game.”

Here’s what else Dobbs and the Titans had to say about Week 17:

HC Mike Vrabel

QB Joshua Dobbs

S Kevin Byard

DL DeMarcus Walker

