Read full article on original website
Benjamin Mishoe
5d ago
Why in the world if he had a gun and could take care of the "situation" did he call po po; law enforcement's time wasted by delinquents who need anger management classes or at least marriage counseling! These yahoos make Florida look like a Jerry Springer show.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lake County Florida Dining - Twisted Biscuit DinerLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Will Florida be seeing a rise in gun violence for 2023?Evie M.Ocala, FL
Lake County Florida Dining - Lake Eustis Waterfront GrilleLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Honoring The Fallen- The Dade Massacre 197 Years LaterMark StoneBushnell, FL
Let's Go Boating in Lake County, FloridaLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Related
ocala-news.com
Ocklawaha man arrested after allegedly attacking two men with stick
A 41-year-old Ocklawaha man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of attacking two men with a stick. On Monday, shortly before 8:15 a.m., an MCSO deputy responded to the 11800 block of SE Highway 464 in Ocklawaha in reference to a battery in progress. Upon arrival, the deputy observed the first victim who was holding Joshua Daniel Perez on the ground, according to the MCSO report.
WCJB
Marion County firefighter arrested for strangling a woman
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - On New Year’s Eve the Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance. According to the arrest report, the victim said 26-old-year Joseph Rinaudo III was upset she moved his belongings, so he started breaking things in the bedroom. Rinaudo is a firefighter with Marion County Fire Rescue.
Lake County deputies search for missing 16-year-old
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is looking for help to find a missing teenager. Lake County police said they are searching for 16-year-old Jonathan Torres. Agents said he left his home Tuesday on Kansas Avenue, near Astatula Elementary School, and hasn’t been seen since....
ABC Action News
Person of interest in custody after suspicious death of couple at Lake County senior living community
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — A person of interest is in custody after an elderly couple was found dead in what police described as a "random, senseless and ruthless" slaying. WFTV reported that Chief Michael Gibson said Darryl and Sharon Getman were found dead Saturday in their home in Waterman Village in Mount Dora.
WCJB
Marion County firefighter arrested for domestic battery
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An employee of Marion County Fire Rescue was arrested after being accused of strangling a woman. Sheriff’s deputies say they were called to a home on New Year’s Eve in Marion County on a call of a reported battery at a home. Deputies say Joseph Rinaudo, 26, told them the damage done to the property was caused by him but said he did not hurt the victim.
click orlando
Florida man bites officer after hitting another with car, dancing in traffic, police say
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – An Orlando man fleeing Winter Garden police struck an officer with a car and bit another on the leg Tuesday evening after causing thousands of dollars in property damage at a convenience store, arrest affidavits show. Employees of the Mobil gas station at 12961 W....
ocala-news.com
Man arrested in Ocala after stealing over $1,000 worth of items from construction site
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 22-year-old man after he was accused of stealing over $1,000 worth of items from a construction site in Ocala. On Sunday, January 1, an MCSO deputy responded to the 2900 block of SW 165th Street Road in Ocala in reference to a residential burglary that was in progress. A male victim had contacted the sheriff’s office to advise that a silver sedan was currently parked in front of his residence, which is under construction.
Central Florida corrections officer arrested for battery, deputies say
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Central Florida corrections officer is out on bond after being arrested for battery. Deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested Eric Medina after he was asked to leave a party after becoming violent. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Medina,...
WCJB
Four men arrested after shots fired in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers and an Alachua County Sheriff’s deputy teamed up to apprehend four men after shots were fired in Gainesville. GPD officials say an ASO deputy was in the area of Carver Gardens in east Gainesville when they heard gun shots being fired. Witnesses...
Citrus County Chronicle
Dunnellon man arrested in Ocala due to grand theft warrant
A snooze in his car in an Ocala Walmart parking lot led to the arrest of a Citrus County man. It was the day before Christmas when a well-meaning Samaritan got the attention of an Ocala policeman making his usual security patrol around the retail store on Southwest 19th Street.
WESH
Video shows suspect snatching purse, knocking woman to the ground in Casselberry robbery
CASSELBERRY, Fla. — The Casselberry police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who robbed a 76-year-old woman. "Robberies to a person are rare. They do occur every now and then," said Capt. William Nas with the Casselberry Police Department. Nas said around 6:45 p.m., the...
fox35orlando.com
Armed suspect in ski mask robs Orlando auto parts store; search underway, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are searching for a person they said robbed an Advance Auto Parts store with a firearm and wearing a ski mask, triggering a massive police response on Tuesday night. Officers responded to the store on W. Church Street and John Young Parkway where the suspect...
WESH
Orange County officials identify husband, wife dead in apparent murder-suicide
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County officials have identified two people killed in a shooting. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 7500 block of Fordham Creek Lane just after 1 a.m. on Sunday for a shooting call. Deputies found a woman in her 20s...
fox35orlando.com
WATCH: Lost hiker rescued by Orange County deputy after helicopter spots her
A Central Florida hiker called 911 after getting lost near the St. Johns River. Orange County deputies with the Aviation Section were able to spot her and bring her to safety.
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville woman arrested for attacking pregnant woman at Archer Road Circle K
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Jennifer Marie Guthrie, 40, was arrested this morning and charged with aggravated battery on a pregnant woman and resisting arrest after allegedly shoving and punching a woman at the Circle K at 3525 SW 34th Street. A Gainesville Police Department officer reported that Guthrie ran toward...
ocala-news.com
Convicted felon, passenger arrested after Ocala police find loaded gun and marijuana in vehicle
The Ocala Police Department arrested a 71-year-old convicted felon and his 39-year-old passenger after a loaded firearm and marijuana were found inside their vehicle during a traffic stop. On Wednesday, December 21, an OPD officer observed a pickup truck that ran the stop sign at the intersection of NE 7th...
WESH
Police: 2 dead, 4 injured in Marion County shooting
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A gathering on New Year's Day in Ocala ended with two people shot and killed and several others injured early this morning. Police are now searching for that shooter. Ocala police say there were at least 100 gathering in a residential neighborhood. Just a few...
alachuachronicle.com
Alachua Police Department looking for suspect in retail theft
ALACHUA, Fla. – Please help the Alachua Police Department identify this subject in reference to a misdemeanor retail theft. If you or someone you know recognizes this subject, please contact Detective T. Stanfield at (386) 588-3327 or submit an anonymous tip. You can watch the full video here. You...
ABC Action News
Police investigate suspicious death of couple at Lake County senior living community
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Police in Lake County are investigating the death of a man and woman at a senior living community apartment. As reported by WFTV, officers responded to a report of potentially suspicious activity at Waterman Village in Mount Dora on Dec. 31. When officers arrived, they...
villages-news.com
Lady Lake man jailed without bond after violating injunction
A Lady Lake man has been jailed without bond after violating a court-ordered injunction. Hal Clewers Kersey, 69, who lives at 105 Neil Court, was taken into custody on New Year’s Eve by Lady Lake police after violating the injunction for protection against domestic violence. Kersey was booked at...
Comments / 4