The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 22-year-old man after he was accused of stealing over $1,000 worth of items from a construction site in Ocala. On Sunday, January 1, an MCSO deputy responded to the 2900 block of SW 165th Street Road in Ocala in reference to a residential burglary that was in progress. A male victim had contacted the sheriff’s office to advise that a silver sedan was currently parked in front of his residence, which is under construction.

OCALA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO