Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, December 30, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama Athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.`

Today is... Bacon Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:

No events scheduled

Crimson Tide Results:

Women's basketball: Alabama 56, Georgia 53

Did you Notice?

Former Alabama safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix officially retired from the NFL. Clinton-Dix has been seen working with the Alabama defense some at practice this week.

John Petty had nine points and four assists for the Birmingham Squadron.

The other most powerful league in college football besides the SEC, the Big Ten, may soon be looking for a new commissioner. Multiple reports emerged Thursday that Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren would be headed back to the NFL as the president of the Chicago Bears.

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

December 30, 1937 : At a Rose Bowl party, screen actor Humphrey Bogart fell into a conversation with a man from Alabama. "It's a funny thing about football," said Bogie. "Most everyone can tell you the name of the coach, but no one ever knows the name of the President of a University. Now, I know all about Frank Thomas being the Alabama coach, but I couldn't tell you for the life of me who the President of the University is." The visitor from Alabama responded, "I don't suppose many people could." The famous actor then introduces himself, "By the way, I'm Humphrey Bogart." The man from Alabama replies, "I'm Richard Foster." Bogie leaves and says, "Nice to meet you Mr. Foster." Mr. Foster just happened to be Dr. Foster, President of the University of Alabama. – Bryant Museum

Dec. 30, 1986 : Ray Perkins and Hugh Culverhouse reached an agreement making Perkins the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a reported $3.5 million over five years.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"I can honestly say that I didn't come to the University of Alabama because I thought it would be easy. No, I came because I knew it would be hard." – Tommy Wilcox

We'll Leave You With This:

Former Alabama running back Mark Ingram joined Nick Saban for his weekly radio show Thursday night in New Orleans and will be on the sideline radio call for the Sugar Bowl Saturday.