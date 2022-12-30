Read full article on original website
Related
Vladimir Putin Suffers Another Heavy Loss Against Ukraine After 700 Russian Soldiers Killed In Missile Strike On Barrack Building
Vladimir Putin suffered yet another devastating blow over the weekend after 700 Russian soldiers were killed in a Ukrainian missile strike, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a stunning development to come as Russia’s war against Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, the deadliest strike yet reportedly took place on Saturday as Putin was giving his annual New Year’s address from Moscow.According to Ukrainian intelligence, 700 Russian soldiers were killed when Ukrainian forces launched a missile barrage on a barracks building in Makiivka, Donetsk.The building also reportedly held numerous armored cars, boxes of ammunition, and missiles that were ultimately destroyed in the...
Vladimir Putin Exposed! Russian Leader Hires Actors To Pose As Soldiers For Annual New Year's Address
Vladimir Putin was caught using actors to pose as soldiers at his side while delivering his New Year’s address to Russia over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.The incident came on Sunday as the 70-year-old Russian leader appeared in Moscow for his annual televised address alongside dozens of servicemen and women who allegedly fought in Ukraine.But according to numerous Russian outlets, almost all of those spotted standing by Putin’s side during the address were hired actors who were featured in previous propaganda videos released by the Kremlin.“Realii has noted that one of the military standing behind Putin during his televised address...
Idaho8.com
‘It’s like a constant gamble:’ Ukrainian couple await birth of twins in wartime Kyiv
Kateryna and her husband Oleg endure what every citizen of Kyiv must — long blackouts, hours without any internet connection and constant apprehension about the next missile barrage. But as they begin 2023, they are also preparing for the arrival of twin boys. Kateryna, who is 34, is eight...
Idaho8.com
CNN Exclusive: A single Iranian attack drone found to contain parts from more than a dozen US companies
Parts made by more than a dozen US and Western companies were found inside a single Iranian drone downed in Ukraine last fall, according to a Ukrainian intelligence assessment obtained exclusively by CNN. The assessment, which was shared with US government officials late last year, illustrates the extent of the...
Idaho8.com
Major Chinese cities past Covid peak as wave moves to rural areas, new study projects
The wave of Covid infections sweeping across China may already have peaked in some of the country’s largest cities, including Shanghai and Beijing, according to a new study. The study, published on December 29 in the peer-reviewed journal Frontiers of Medicine, said mathematical modeling predicted the latest wave of infections would pass through China’s major cities by the end of 2022, whereas more rural areas would be hit by the surge in mid-to-late January.
Idaho8.com
US had ‘direct conversations’ with Russia on Paul Whelan since Griner’s release, State Department says
US officials “have had direct conversations with Russian officials regarding Paul Whelan,” an American wrongfully detained in Russia, since the release of fellow wrongfully detained American Brittney Griner, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Tuesday. “Our imperative is to see that outcome brought about swiftly so it doesn’t...
Idaho8.com
‘Uncharted territory’: January heat records smashed across Europe
The year has only just started but already Europe has broken an alarming number of weather records as extreme heat spread across the continent. On New Year’s Day, at least eight European countries recorded their warmest January day ever: Liechtenstein, the Czech Republic, Poland, the Netherlands, Belarus, Lithuania, Denmark and Latvia, according to the climatologist Maximiliano Herrera, who tracks extreme temperatures across the globe.
Idaho8.com
Rep.-elect George Santos admitted to using stolen checks in Brazil in 2008, documents show
Republican Rep.-elect George Santos admitted to stealing a man’s checkbook that was in his mother’s possession to purchase clothing and shoes in 2008, according to documents obtained by CNN. The admission came in a statement Santos gave to police in 2010, according to 150 pages worth of case...
Idaho8.com
Egypt recovers heavy ‘Green Sarcophagus’ from the United States
Egyptian authorities announced the recovery of a heavy sarcophagus lid from the United States on Monday at a ceremony in Cairo. The sarcophagus, which at 500 kilograms (about 1,100 pounds) is one of the biggest, dates back to the Late Period of Ancient Egypt (747-332 BC), said Mostafa Waziri, the secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities at Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.
US settles with Mexican man arrested despite DACA status
A Mexican man who was arrested by U.S. immigration agents in 2017 despite his participation in a program designed to protect those brought to the U.S. illegally as children will be allowed to remain in the country for at least the next four years under a settlement with the Justice Department
Idaho8.com
Banksy mural theft ringleader could face 12 years in jail, Ukraine says
The ringleader of a group that allegedly tried to steal a Banksy mural from a wall in Ukraine could face up to 12 years in prison, the country’s Ministry of Internal Affairs said in a statement Monday. The suspect, who has not been named, was served a “notice of...
Idaho8.com
Biden says he intends to visit US-Mexico border during next week’s trip
President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he intends to visit to US-Mexico border when he travels next week to the North American Leaders’ Summit in Mexico City. “That’s my intention, we’re working out the details now,” Biden told reporters before boarding Air Force One. The visit...
Idaho8.com
Iranian authorities release prominent actress Taraneh Alidoosti on bail
One of Iran’s best-known actresses, who was arrested after she criticized the execution of a man involved in nationwide protests, was released on bail on Wednesday, state-aligned ISNA said. Taraneh Alidoosti, who starred in the 2016 Oscar-winning film “The Salesman,” had condemned the hanging of Mohsen Shekari, who was...
Idaho8.com
Tibet Fast Facts
Here’s a look at Tibet, an autonomous region within China. (from National Bureau of Statistics of China) Area: 1.22 million sq km (approximately 474,000 sq miles) Government (China): Governed by the Chinese Communist Party; the head of state is President Xi Jinping. Government (Exiled): Centered in Dharamsala, India, includes...
Idaho8.com
Ukraine claims hundreds of Russian troops killed in strike; Moscow says 63 died
An apparent Ukrainian strike in Russian-occupied eastern Ukraine appears to have killed a large number of Russian troops, according to the Ukrainian military, pro-Russian military bloggers and former officials. The strike took place just after midnight on Sunday, New Year’s Day, on a vocational school housing Russian conscripts in Makiivka,...
Comments / 0