Kettering to host ‘UnDesign the Redline’ exhibit next month
KETTERING — The “UnDesign the Redline” exhibit is set to come to Kettering next month.
This exhibit dives into structural racism, social issues, and how communities were impacted by redlining — a practice that embedded segregation and inequality into city development.
The exhibit will be on display at Fairmont Performing Arts Center off Shroyer Road in Kettering.
>>Hundreds of stolen checks recovered after investigation of mail theft in Kettering
Here is the exhibit schedule:
- January 13: 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- January 14: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- January 15: 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. for a movie and moderated discussion. then 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. for the exhibit.
- January 16: 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
©2022 Cox Media Group
Comments / 0