Kettering, OH

Kettering to host ‘UnDesign the Redline’ exhibit next month

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
KETTERING — The “UnDesign the Redline” exhibit is set to come to Kettering next month.

This exhibit dives into structural racism, social issues, and how communities were impacted by redlining — a practice that embedded segregation and inequality into city development.

The exhibit will be on display at Fairmont Performing Arts Center off Shroyer Road in Kettering.

Here is the exhibit schedule:

  • January 13: 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
  • January 14: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • January 15: 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. for a movie and moderated discussion. then 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. for the exhibit.
  • January 16: 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

