Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Johnny Brady: Police hunt as serial arsonist flees hospital unit
A serial arsonist has absconded from a mental health unit in Northampton, sparking a county-wide police hunt. Johnny Brady was given a hospital order for a string of devastating attacks on schools and churches in Derbyshire and a previous serious assault. The 19-year-old went missing from St Andrew's Healthcare facility...
BBC
Man who drowned saving family was selfless, says brother
A man who died trying to save his young family from drowning on a trip to Jamaica was "bubbly and selfless", his brother has said. Remo Douglas, 34, of Bristol, managed to save his girlfriend, baby and stepdaughter from a surging river due to heavy rain on 16 December. But...
BBC
Uganda New Year crush: Children among the dead in Kampala
At least nine people have died in a crowd crush during New Year festivities in the Ugandan capital Kampala. A number of children were killed in the incident, which unfolded at a shopping centre that hosted a fireworks display. One eyewitness explained that people - including his friend - suffocated...
BBC
Wolverhampton Wanderers and Man United fans clap in tribute to crash victim
Football fans have paid tribute to a teenager who died when a car crashed into a group of people in Oldbury. During the 16th minute of the Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United match on Saturday, applause rippled round the stands at the Molineux Stadium for 16-year-old Liberty Charris. She died...
BBC
Bristol: Student flats to be built on car workshop site
Plans for student flats have been approved despite their distance from university buildings. Developers have been given planning permission to build a 49-bed block of student flats in Bedminster, Bristol. The three-storey building would be located more than a 30-minute walk from the closest university campuses. However, planning officers at...
BBC
Telford success prompts push for more inclusive skaters
A woman who coaches ice skaters with disabilities says she hopes their world championship success encourages more into the sport. Sarah Carter began training one skater with additional needs at Telford Ice Rink, and others have since joined. Her team won medals at their championships in December and she said...
BBC
Cannabis factory discovery after Kingswood warehouse fire
A cannabis factory has been discovered at a warehouse which set on fire on Christmas Eve. Police seized approximately £1m in cannabis plants and paraphernalia from a warehouse near Bristol. Fire engines were called to an industrial unit on Moravian Road in Kingswood at about 05:30 GMT. Avon and...
BBC
Norfolk fireman Carl Mills dies at fire station
A dedicated and popular firefighter with 38 years' service died at his fire station on Boxing Day. Carl Mills, 58, had been a watch manager at Wroxham, near Norwich, for several years, having joined the service in 1984. The married father-of-two died there on Monday morning. Norfolk Fire and Rescue...
BBC
Bristol firefighters deliver hampers to nurses
Firefighters have delivered hampers to nurses at Bristol Children's Hospital to thank them for caring for a little boy with cancer. Avon Fire and Rescue Service worked with local supermarkets to fill hampers with food and then they delivered them to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Stanley Witcombe-Weeks, six, and...
BBC
Yorkshire Wildlife Park: Baby monkey is warming hearts - rangers
A baby gelada monkey is "warming hearts" at Yorkshire Wildlife Park, rangers have said. The "adorable" youngster - offspring to Feven and Obi and yet to be named - is the first of the species to be born at the Doncaster attraction. Rangers described the arrival a few weeks ago...
BBC
Wiltshire trans activist fears media backlash over OBE
A trans media activist who has been made an OBE said she was afraid of the backlash she might receive as a result. Helen Belcher, from Wiltshire, director of Transactual and trustee of Trans Media Watch, has been recognised in the King's New Year's Honours list. The 59-year-old councillor said...
BBC
Cost of living: I want to help others through the winter months
Taxi driver Jamie Mclean says, like a lot of men, he was "brought up in a culture of not sharing feelings". He struggled with mental health problems growing up and experienced a lack of support. Jamie, 34, decided to set up a men's mental health group in his local community...
BBC
Southend Coastguard called out to car submerged in sea
A Coastguard rescue team had to wade into the sea after a car was spotted submerged in the water. The silver hatchback's roof and rear window were visible in the waves off Shoebury Common beach, near Southend-on-Sea, Essex on Wednesday. Officers from HM Coastguard Southend-on-Sea were called into action. "Two...
BBC
Mother-and-baby homes: 'One of the greatest scandals'
"The girls were seen as something to be dealt with - and we were the embodiment of their sin." Mark McCollum was one of thousands of children born to unmarried mothers in Northern Ireland who were sent to institutions shrouded in shame. His birth mother, Kathleen Maguire, was 21 years...
BBC
Emma Lovell's brother pays tribute to her after fatal Australian break-in
A British woman killed during a break-in at her home in Australia was "a hero", her brother has said. Emma Lovell, 41, originally from Hasketon, Suffolk, died after confronting intruders at her home in North Lakes, Brisbane, on Boxing Day night, police said. David Angel, who lives near Norwich, said...
BBC
Patient demanding medication trashed Derby doctors' surgery
A patient trashed a surgery waiting room after being declined medication, a GP said. The patient threw chairs, overturned tables and abused terrified staff at the Wilson Street Surgery in Derby after he was refused drugs. Dr Shehla Imtiaz-Umer said it was a "miracle" no-one was hurt and plans were...
Medical Group's Holiday Text Message Turns Into The Stuff Of Nightmares
One patient said she was "shaking and close to tears" after reading the text message.
BBC
The nun and the monk who fell in love and married
Sister Mary Elizabeth had lived a devout, austere and mostly silent life as a nun, spending most of her days in her Carmelite cell in northern England. But a fleeting encounter with a similarly devout monk would lead him to send her a message bearing words that left her reeling, "Would you leave your order and marry me?"
BBC
First 2023 babies give NHS staff a busy new year
The first babies of 2023 have been welcomed to the world at maternity units across Scotland. NHS staff at the Ayrshire Maternity Unit in Kilmarnock had a busy time with four babies delivered before 04:00. Scotland's first 2023 baby is thought to be Dominic, who arrived at 00:06 weighing 2.95kg...
BBC
Doctors ask health board to declare major incident
A&E doctors have urged NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde to declare a major incident amid "grave concerns" over patient safety, the BBC understands. Staff working at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital said the A&E department continued to be overwhelmed. NHS GGC, which declined the move, said it was taking action...
Comments / 0