Bloomington-Richfield community calendar, Dec. 30 to Jan. 5

MINNEAPOLIS – If you're looking to spend New Year's Eve out and about this year, you're in luck. After back-to-back years of canceled and modified events, much of the celebrations are back on heading into 2023. With that, however, so is the demand to attend. At Eagan's Lebanon Hill's Regional Park, a 1,000-ticket Family New Year's Eve party, complete with candlelit ice skating, sledding, snowshoeing and more, is already sold out. "This year, we're kind of finally back," said Operations Coordinator Mike Adams. "Once the snow came and the forecast started showing beautiful weather for this upcoming event, tickets went...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO