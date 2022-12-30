Read full article on original website
U.P. Children’s Museum Offering ‘Elementary Ball’ Saturday Night
Join us at the Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum in downtown Marquette will offer on New Year’s Eve the annual Elementary Ball. It’s from 5:30 until 7:30 Saturday evening and is a New Year celebration for “teeny revelers”. The cost is $5 per child and adults are FREE! Organizers say they will have party hats, cookies, a DJ, and of course, their very own ball drop at 7:30 p.m. so that the kids can get to bed for the last time in 2022.
Free Taxi, Bus ‘Liferides’ Again Being Offered In Delta County
Free New Year’s Eve Liferides will once again be available in Delta County this year. Rides are available from 7 p.m. on Saturday, December 31 through 4 a.m. on Sunday, January 1, and are offered in an effort to prevent alcohol-related traffic accidents and fatalities. For 38 years, OSF...
Iron Mountain American Legion Post 50 hosts annual spaghetti dinner fundraiser
IRON MOUNTIAN, Mich. (WLUC) - American Legion Post 50 in Iron Mountain hosted its 6th annual spaghetti dinner fundraiser this weekend. The Post served about 250 meals Saturday. The event also featured a raffle. For only $5 folks were treated to a dinner and a chance to win cash prizes up to $1,000.
Downtown Marquette To Ring In 2023 With Annual Ball Drop
The drop will take place outside the Masonic Building in downtown Marquette. The 100 block of West Washington Street will be barricaded off in the hours leading up to the drop and afterward during the celebration. The Ball Drop means Washington Street will be closed from Saturday, December 31 at 10:00 p.m., until Sunday, January 1 at 1:00 a.m.
Eben Ice Caves makes improvements for visitors
EBEN JUNCTION, Mich. (WLUC) - The Eben Ice Caves near Munising see hundreds of visitors during the winter. With winter underway, visitors are returning in droves. One visitor said she drove up from lower Michigan to see the caves. “We were wanting to see the U.P. in the snow,” said...
Michigan State Police encourages people to drive sober this New Year’s Eve
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC)- Saturday is New Year’s Eve, which is a busy night for law enforcement. Lieutenant Mark Giannunzio from the Michigan State Police said there will be extra patrols out this weekend. “The state police have grant funding tomorrow, especially in the Marquette area. We have extra people...
U.P. trailer explosion blew windows out of home next door
MARQUETTE, MI – One person was injured when an explosion powerful enough to blow windows out occurred at an Upper Peninsula mobile home. WLUC-TV reports the explosion occurred at the Birch Grove Mobile Home Community on Pioneer Road in Marquette shortly after 3 p.m. on Thursday. The occupant of...
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Michigan
Known as the Great Lake State, Michigan is a beautiful state bounded by giant lakes. The dense forests and rugged mountains of the Upper Peninsula make the ideal habitat for wildlife, including a fair number of black bears. Every year, hunters venture out into the state’s wild landscape to hunt these magnificent predators. Keep reading to discover the largest bear ever caught in Michigan!
UPDATE: Trailer explosion at Birch Grove Mobile Home Community
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: The occupant of a home explosion at Birch Grove Mobile Home Community received treatment for minor injuries at the scene. According to the Marquette City Fire Department, they responded to lot number 60 on Pioneer Road shortly after 3:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon. When police arrived, they discovered a trailer had exploded and was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters also extinguished a fire that had started at a vacant neighboring trailer due to the blast.
Two People Arrested In Late-Night Meth Bust In Escanaba
Two people were arrested in an overnight drug bust Thursday during a traffic stop in Escanaba. The Escanaba Public Safety Department says it stopped the vehicle in the 700 Block of North Lincoln Road at just after 2 a.m.. The woman who was driving, Brittany Schneider, was taken into custody...
One Lane Of M-28 To Be Closed Tuesday Near Munising
One lane of M-28 will be closed to traffic Tuesday, Jan. 3, near Alger Heights Road between Munising and Wetmore while crews from the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) install and test new equipment on the digital message sign (DMS) on the north side of M-28. A single-lane closure using...
Escanaba traffic stop results in drug arrests
ESCANABA, MI— Two people were arrested on drug charges, following a traffic stop in Escanaba Thursday. Around 2 a.m., Escanaba Public Safety officers stopped a vehicle on the 700 block of North Lincoln Road. A subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of about 1 ounce of meth.
Trailer home explodes in Marquette
MARQUETTE, MI— Only minor injuries are reported, after a trailer exploded in Marquette Thursday afternoon. The Marquette City Fire Department was dispatched just after 3 p.m. to Birch Grove Trailer Park, Lot #60. The structure was fully engulfed when they arrived, but everyone was out of the trailer. As...
1 dead, 4 injured in Upper Peninsula rollover crash on U.S. 2
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI – One person was killed, and four others were injured in a single-car crash in the Upper Peninsula. According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred on US-2 near Habammer Road in Waucedah Township around 1:55 p.m. on Monday. WLUC-TV reports the driver...
UP man sentenced for 16th-18th felonies
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUK) -- An Upper Peninsula man will spend at least the next decade behind bars after being convicted of his 16th, 17th and 18th felonies. Gary Eugene Nicoll, 58, of Menominee, Michigan, was arrested after a mile-long chase in March. Menominee County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey Rogg says a sheriff's deputy recognized Nicoll and knew there were warrants for his arrest. At the time, he was on probation for a 2018 conviction for unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle.
Victim in deadly crash on US-41 Bypass identified
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMM) – UPDATE: The Marquette Police Department has released the names of the pedestrian and driver involved in the Tuesday night crash on the US-41 Bypass at the McClellan Ave intersection in Marquette. We have listed their names below:. The pedestrian struck in the crash has been...
