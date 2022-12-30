Join us at the Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum in downtown Marquette will offer on New Year’s Eve the annual Elementary Ball. It’s from 5:30 until 7:30 Saturday evening and is a New Year celebration for “teeny revelers”. The cost is $5 per child and adults are FREE! Organizers say they will have party hats, cookies, a DJ, and of course, their very own ball drop at 7:30 p.m. so that the kids can get to bed for the last time in 2022.

