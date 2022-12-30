ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Zacks.com

Is Trending Stock FreeportMcMoRan Inc. (FCX) a Buy Now?

FCX - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this mining company have returned +12.8% over the past month versus...
Zacks.com

Orion Marine Group (ORN) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

ORN - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.02 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.01 per share. This compares to loss of $0.27 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 100%. A...
Zacks.com

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Stock Moves -0.38%: What You Should Know

BMY - Free Report) closed at $72.61, marking a -0.38% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.67%. Coming into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had...
Zacks.com

Talkspace, Inc. (TALK) Upgraded to Buy: Here's Why

TALK - Free Report) , as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at the core of the Zacks...
Zacks.com

Is Campbell Soup (CPB) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

CPB - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question. Campbell Soup is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 200 individual...
Zacks.com

Is Afya (AFYA) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

AFYA - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question. Afya is one of 284 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently...
Zacks.com

Cumulus Media (CMLS) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates

CMLS - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.36 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.53 per share. This compares to loss of $0.03 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -32.08%. A...
Zacks.com

GSK (GSK) Stock Moves -0.83%: What You Should Know

GSK - Free Report) closed at $34.78, marking a -0.83% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.86%. Coming into today, shares of the drug developer had gained 2.07% in...
Zacks.com

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock Moves -0.05%: What You Should Know

AMD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $64.79, moving -0.05% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.91%. Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had...
Zacks.com

Is ChampionX (CHX) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

CHX - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question. ChampionX is a member of our Construction group, which includes 100 different companies and currently sits...
Zacks.com

Quanta Services (PWR) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know

PWR - Free Report) closed at $142.50, marking a -0.14% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.91%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the specialty contractor...
Zacks.com

MRC Global (MRC) Stock Moves -0.17%: What You Should Know

MRC - Free Report) closed at $11.58, marking a -0.17% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.91%. Coming into today, shares of the energy products distributor...
Zacks.com

Hubbell (HUBB) Stock Moves -1.03%: What You Should Know

HUBB - Free Report) closed at $234.50 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.03% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.86%. Coming into today, shares of the electrical...
Zacks.com

Crown Castle (CCI) Stock Moves -0.04%: What You Should Know

CCI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $136.93, moving -0.04% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 6.67%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Zacks.com

Here's Why Momentum in PDF Solutions (PDFS) Should Keep going

When it comes to short-term investing or trading, they say "the trend is your friend." And there's no denying that this is the most profitable strategy. But making sure of the sustainability of a trend to profit from it is easier said than done. The trend often reverses before exiting...
Zacks.com

MSC Industrial (MSM) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release

MSM - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended November 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The earnings report, which is expected...
Zacks.com

A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

AMRK - Free Report) closed at $34.73 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.14% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.91%. Heading into today, shares of the precious...
Zacks.com

Earnings Outlook for 2023 and Featured Reports for Apple, JNJ, & Others

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today’s Research Daily features an update on the evolving earnings picture for 2023 and new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc. (AAPL), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and CSX Corporation (CSX). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Comments / 0

Community Policy