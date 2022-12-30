Read full article on original website
AARP has help available for vets navigating federal benefits system
The interactive and mobile-friendly Veterans and Military Families Health Benefits Navigator went live with the updates on Dec. 8 and will update in real-time with information on new benefits and changes to existing benefits.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
MAP Fund awards $2.6 million in grants as ED steps down after 20 years
The MAP Fund has announced its 2022 grantee cohort, awarding 88 grants totaling $2.6 million in support of live performing arts projects across the United States that are typically left out of traditional arts philanthropy. Each recipient was awarded $30,000—$25,000 toward the proposed work and $5,000 in unrestricted funds. The...
VA to offer scholarships to students studying mental health to combat staff shortages
The VA will offer scholarships to students studying for degrees in mental health, social work, psychology, mental health counseling, or marriage and family counseling to counter staff shortfalls.
money.com
Best Paying Jobs In Consumer Services
Consumer services jobs span a large number of industries and have a wide range of salaries, with top earners making $50,000 a year in the U.S., according to data by ZipRecruiter. Positions in the consumer finance industry are constantly evolving, with many roles transitioning into virtual or remote jobs in recent years.
DETR announces 'updated security measures' to unemployment claim portals
DETR's Employment Security Division announced an update to security measures in its Unemployment Insurance portal on Wednesday.
money.com
Highest Paying Nursing Jobs
The nursing profession provides many job opportunities across multiple disciplines and specialties, with salaries varying by region, company, and certifications. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, demand for registered nurses is likely to increase by 6% by 2031.
MedicalXpress
Examining how 309 municipalities in Finland have organized their social welfare and health care services
Recent research, now published in the journal Public Management Review, shows that the tight division between public and private services is not realistic and privatization of services does not automatically bring cost savings. Centralization is worthwhile, however: Large municipalities and municipalities providing services through joint municipal authorities often have lower costs.
agupdate.com
Learn about farm-bill programs – Part 2
Editor’s note: Part one of the farm-bill series of articles was published in the Dec. 15 issue of Agri-View. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s most recent Farm Sector Income Forecast, released Dec. 1, anticipates an increase in net farm income for 2022. U.S. net farm income, a broad measure of farm profitability, is currently forecast at $160.5 billion, an increase of 13.8 percent or $19.5 billion from 2021’s $140.4 billion. That contrasts with both the USDA’s original February estimates, which forecast a $5.4 billion decline in net farm income, and the USDA’s September estimates, which forecast an increase of only $7.3 billion. When adjusted for inflation, 2022 net farm income is expected to increase $10.7 billion from 2021 and be at the greatest level since 1973. That’s about 53 percent more than the 20-year average of $104 billion in inflation-adjusted dollars. The report also finds the largest increase in production expenses on record in both numerical and percentage terms, increasing almost $70 billion across the farm economy.
Shuffle Board: USTR Chief Ag Negotiator Confirmed, ZDHC Elects Interim Chair
Retail Wilko British homeware and household goods chain Wilko named Mark Jackson, a restructuring expert, as its CEO designate. Formerly the CEO at Bensons for Beds, Jackson takes over from Jerome Saint-Marc. The retailer warned earlier this year that there was a risk that it could run out of cash by yearend if sales continue to slow. The 400-store chain has since brought in advisors to help shore up its finances. It is in talks with lenders for a 30 million pound ($36.1 million) emergency loan to get through the holiday selling season. Brands Li Ning The board of directors of Li Ning Company Ltd. appointed Wang...
Federal funds will help renovate, expand Edison’s Toth Health Center; enhance student support at Middlesex College
In his first month in office, Edison Mayor Sam Joshi visited Washington D.C. to meet with members of Congress and the U.S. Senate about Edison’s funding needs. “This year, my administration has secured an unprecedented amount of federal, state and county funds towards various Edison projects and I look forward continuing this success,” Joshi said in a post on social media.
