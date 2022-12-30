Read full article on original website
Local firefighter fighting a different battle and needs the community’s help
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. – Captain Raymond Newton of Benton County Fire District 4 is in his 23rd year as one of the captains at the fire station. Captain Newton has made a career out of helping the people in our community and now he needs the community’s help.
Benton County to Get $2.7 Million for Mental Health Center
The new regional mental health and recovery center being created in the Tri-Cities will get money from the state. The Three Rivers-Behavioral Health Recovery Center gets $2.7 million. The WA State Department of Commerce announced Friday that of some $20.4 million in funding, this Benton County project will get $2.7...
FOX 11 and 41
New Year, New Baby! Kadlec welcomes their first baby of 2023
Kadlec Regional Medical Center welcomed the first baby born at the hospital in the new year on Sunday. Kadlec wants the community to meet, Leilani Sophia Habana. She was born at 9:54 a.m., weighing 6 pounds 7 ounces and is 19.5 inches. Her parents are Fatima Duron Rodriguez and Nahum...
FOX 11 and 41
Community mourns with Mungia family
YAKIMA, Wash. – After over three months of searching for five-year-old Lucian Mungia, the Yakima and Washington community join the family in mourning their loss. Throughout the entire saga, the community has been helping the family in any capacity possible. From spreading flyers around towns, to joining the search parties, there has been no shortage of community help.
Chronicle
Authorities Say 4-Year-Old Lucian Munguia Died From Accidental Drowning
Almost four months after Lucian Munguia was reported missing from a Yakima park, the search for the young boy ended near a Parker diversion dam, about 7.5 miles from the place he disappeared. A resident walking a dog in the area below the Sunnyside Canal Dam near Burke Road spotted...
Washington’s longest-serving prosecutor, Benton County’s Andy Miller retires
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Andy Miller calls himself a local boy. He went to Richland High School, and then headed west to study at the University of Washington. Miller took a gap year between university and law school to become a swim coach, which he said was a lot harder than he thought it would be. He followed that by...
5-year-old boy reported missing in September, found dead in Washington
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — The body of a 5-year-old boy who was reported missing back in September was reportedly found in the Yakima River in Washington. The Yakima Police Department in a news release said on Thursday, Yakima County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out to an area of the Yakima Valley Highway and Burke Road in response to a report of human remains found in the Yakima River.
FOX 11 and 41
One injured in Yakima fire
YAKIMA, Wash.- The Yakima Fire Department (YFD) responded to a commercial residential structure fire on the 600 block of North 34th Ave around 1:20 a.m. on Friday, December 30. When fire crews arrived on scene the building’s alarm and sprinkler system had been activated and a fire was found in...
FOX 11 and 41
Yakima Valley Memorial announces leadership transition
YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Valley Memorial has announced that current President and C.E.O. Carole Peet will step down in January after three years on the job. “My time here at Memorial has been a great professional experience and I am deeply proud of what we achieved together”, Peet said. Peet...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Body of Lucian Munguia found
YAKIMA – The Yakima Police Department announced Friday a body recovered from the Yakima River has been identified as Lucian Munguia, 5, who was last seen at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima on September 10. On Thursday, deputies from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of...
FOX 11 and 41
Air sensors at fire-prone landfill in Yakima show no public air quality concerns
YAKIMA, Wash. — After the Caton Limited Purpose Landfill lost its city permit over a series of fires at the location, the Yakima Health District (YHD) installed air sensors at the facility, with promises to report back to the public. The permit was suspended on December 12, following the...
Chronicle
Eastern Washington Woman Sentenced After Suboxone Found in Bible Shipped to Jail
A 53-year-old Sunnyside woman accused of smuggling drugs into the Yakima County jail will spend two weeks there. Michele Kristin Aguirre pleaded guilty Thursday to a reduced charge of maintaining a vehicle for drug purposes, which she said was used for keeping or selling drugs, according to sentencing documents. Aguirre...
KIMA TV
Early morning fire at Yakima retirement home leaves $200k in damages and 1 person injured
YAKIMA, Wash. -- An early morning residential structure fire in Yakima left $200,000 in damages and one person injured. The Yakima Fire Department (YFD) says they were called to the scene at about 1 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 30. They responded to the fire in the 600 block of N....
yaktrinews.com
For the first time in county history, Benton County is looking for a forensic pathologist
KENNEWICK, Wash. — For the first time, Benton County is hiring a forensic pathologist to work alongside Coroner William Leach. “I can’t even talk about it I was so excited – I was almost dancing to tell you the truth,” Leach laughed. For years, Leach has...
KIMA TV
YPD is asking the public for help in identifying a burglary suspect
YAKIMA, Wash. -- The Yakima Police Department (YPD) is asking the community for help in identifying a burglary suspect. YPD says Pep Boys was burglarized on Dec. 21 around 2 a.m. A company credit card was stolen amongst other things. The following day, the pictured man is seen using the...
5 people survive cabin explosion, fire in Easton
EASTON, Wash. – Five people are expected to be okay after a cabin explosion and fire in western Kittitas County Monday. Fire crews from Kittitas County Fire Districts 3 and 7 responded, as well as first responders from Medic 931, Medic 991 and the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office. District 7 brought its tracked SxS, a vehicle designed to get through...
ifiberone.com
Firefighters rescue person trapped inside burning home near Quincy
QUINCY — Firefighters were able to rescue a person from a burning home late Thursday night near Quincy. Grant County Fire District 3 responded just before 11 p.m. to a reported structure fire at 16102 Road 10.7 Northwest where a single-family home had black smoke coming from the front door. A 911 caller told firefighters there may have been someone trapped inside.
Chronicle
Yakima Man Arrested After Standoff on Charges of Raping His Daughter
Yakima police arrested a man charged with raping his daughter following a two-hour standoff Wednesday evening. U.S. Marshal's deputies and Yakima police went to a home in northeast Yakima after learning the 38-year-old man was there around 8:30 p.m., YPD spokesperson Yvette Inzunza said. Yakima SWAT was called out to assist due to the man's prior convictions for firearms possession, and he surrendered without incident after two hours, Inzunza said.
ifiberone.com
Woman who nearly 'risked it all' to save her pet duck rescued from frozen pond in Cle Elum
CLE ELUM - A woman who went great lengths to save her pet duck needed rescuing herself after she became stranded in the middle of a frozen pond in Cle Elum on Tuesday. Kittitas County deputies and local firefighters were summoned to a pond in the Peoh Point area where the woman had become stuck in a small boat in the middle of an ice-covered body of water on their property.
WA Clean energy project clashes with important Yakama site
Each spring Yakama Nation families head to Pushpum, a towering ridge above John Day Dam in Klickitat County. There, on the south-facing slope dotted with juniper bushes, grasses and shrubs, they gather Indian celery, one of the first food plants of the season. “It’s a really important First Food gathering...
