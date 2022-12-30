ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

FOX 11 and 41

New Year, New Baby! Kadlec welcomes their first baby of 2023

Kadlec Regional Medical Center welcomed the first baby born at the hospital in the new year on Sunday. Kadlec wants the community to meet, Leilani Sophia Habana. She was born at 9:54 a.m., weighing 6 pounds 7 ounces and is 19.5 inches. Her parents are Fatima Duron Rodriguez and Nahum...
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Community mourns with Mungia family

YAKIMA, Wash. – After over three months of searching for five-year-old Lucian Mungia, the Yakima and Washington community join the family in mourning their loss. Throughout the entire saga, the community has been helping the family in any capacity possible. From spreading flyers around towns, to joining the search parties, there has been no shortage of community help.
YAKIMA, WA
WGAU

5-year-old boy reported missing in September, found dead in Washington

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — The body of a 5-year-old boy who was reported missing back in September was reportedly found in the Yakima River in Washington. The Yakima Police Department in a news release said on Thursday, Yakima County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out to an area of the Yakima Valley Highway and Burke Road in response to a report of human remains found in the Yakima River.
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

One injured in Yakima fire

YAKIMA, Wash.- The Yakima Fire Department (YFD) responded to a commercial residential structure fire on the 600 block of North 34th Ave around 1:20 a.m. on Friday, December 30. When fire crews arrived on scene the building’s alarm and sprinkler system had been activated and a fire was found in...
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Yakima Valley Memorial announces leadership transition

YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Valley Memorial has announced that current President and C.E.O. Carole Peet will step down in January after three years on the job. “My time here at Memorial has been a great professional experience and I am deeply proud of what we achieved together”, Peet said. Peet...
YAKIMA, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Body of Lucian Munguia found

YAKIMA – The Yakima Police Department announced Friday a body recovered from the Yakima River has been identified as Lucian Munguia, 5, who was last seen at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima on September 10. On Thursday, deputies from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of...
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

YPD is asking the public for help in identifying a burglary suspect

YAKIMA, Wash. -- The Yakima Police Department (YPD) is asking the community for help in identifying a burglary suspect. YPD says Pep Boys was burglarized on Dec. 21 around 2 a.m. A company credit card was stolen amongst other things. The following day, the pictured man is seen using the...
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

5 people survive cabin explosion, fire in Easton

EASTON, Wash. – Five people are expected to be okay after a cabin explosion and fire in western Kittitas County Monday. Fire crews from Kittitas County Fire Districts 3 and 7 responded, as well as first responders from Medic 931, Medic 991 and the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office. District 7 brought its tracked SxS, a vehicle designed to get through...
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Firefighters rescue person trapped inside burning home near Quincy

QUINCY — Firefighters were able to rescue a person from a burning home late Thursday night near Quincy. Grant County Fire District 3 responded just before 11 p.m. to a reported structure fire at 16102 Road 10.7 Northwest where a single-family home had black smoke coming from the front door. A 911 caller told firefighters there may have been someone trapped inside.
QUINCY, WA
Chronicle

Yakima Man Arrested After Standoff on Charges of Raping His Daughter

Yakima police arrested a man charged with raping his daughter following a two-hour standoff Wednesday evening. U.S. Marshal's deputies and Yakima police went to a home in northeast Yakima after learning the 38-year-old man was there around 8:30 p.m., YPD spokesperson Yvette Inzunza said. Yakima SWAT was called out to assist due to the man's prior convictions for firearms possession, and he surrendered without incident after two hours, Inzunza said.
YAKIMA, WA
ifiberone.com

Woman who nearly 'risked it all' to save her pet duck rescued from frozen pond in Cle Elum

CLE ELUM - A woman who went great lengths to save her pet duck needed rescuing herself after she became stranded in the middle of a frozen pond in Cle Elum on Tuesday. Kittitas County deputies and local firefighters were summoned to a pond in the Peoh Point area where the woman had become stuck in a small boat in the middle of an ice-covered body of water on their property.
CLE ELUM, WA

