Wausau, WI

Cocktail of the Week: Frostbite

By Shereen Siewert
 3 days ago
Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s featured cocktail is a delicious treat for an icy winter day. Delicious! As always, the cocktail of the week is is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, created by Penny Borchardt.

Cocktail of the Week: Frostbite

  • 1 1/2 oz Tequila
  • 3/4 oz. White chocolate
  • 1/4 oz. White cream de menthe
  • 1 oz. Cream
  • Whipped cream
  • Red sprinkles

To create this drink, measure the liquids into a shaker to combine, then pour into a martini glass. Top with whipped cream and red sprinkles for a beautiful finish – then serve and enjoy!

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.

