FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Texas man arrested for killing 8-year-old grandson on New Year's DayLarry LeaseRichland Hills, TX
Lewisville Woman Pleads Guilty to Embezzling Over $29 Million from EmployerLarry LeaseLewisville, TX
18-year-old Suspect Wanted for Dallas' First Homicide of the YearLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas Police Seeking 2 Suspects Following Attempted CarjackingLarry LeaseDallas, TX
The Eight Best Restaurants in Dallas for FoodiesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s apparent knee injury gets update from Jerry Jones
With the playoffs looming, health is of utmost importance for the Dallas Cowboys. In particular, the Cowboys cannot afford to lose quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed some time early this season with a thumb injury. However, amid the Cowboys’ 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Prescott appeared to injure his knee after a blow from Titans defensive end Demarcus Walker.
Yardbarker
Former NFL star believes Cowboys are being held back by this player
The Cowboys have a strong defense and running game, but former NFL running back Eddie George believes QB Dak Prescott is the team's weakness. After Dallas' 27-13 win Thursday night over shorthanded Tennessee, the ex-Titans star weighed in on the veteran quarterback. "As far as the quarterback play ... that's...
atozsports.com
Eagles’ fans get undesirable news late at night
The Philadelphia Eagles and their fans received some undesirable news on Friday night at approximately 11 PM Eastern Standard Time. Two weeks ago against the Chicago Bears, MVP candidate, and Eagles’ star quarterback, Jalen Hurts hurt his shoulder when being thrown down to the ground on a sack. He finished the game, but you could tell it was bothering him.
T.Y. Hilton making big impact for Cowboys: 'If he's in this offense, this offense can go'
Jersey swaps have become a commonplace ritual at the end of every NFL game, players trading souvenirs with opponents to build a collection of game-worn gear that showcases the talented athletes they’ve battled on the gridiron. But when Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb left Nashville’s Nissan Stadium after Thursday...
FOX Sports
With the Eagles and Cowboys being playoff locks, can the Giants and Commanders secure playoff berths? | FOX NFL Sunday
Things got interesting in the NFC East last week when the Dallas Cowboys defeated the Philadelphia Eagles. Both teams are sure playoff locks. Carson Wentz is back to starting for the Washington Commanders. Will he be ready to lead them to a playoff berth?
Cowboys' Dak Prescott isn't a system QB, he's elite: Meet me at the logo
It’s time for Dak Prescott to receive his flowers while he’s playing at such a high level. The reactions to Prescott’s successes and failures are always a bit overboard due to the position he’s in. He’s the face of one of the most famous sports franchises in the world and has largely been successful throughout his tenure as the Cowboys quarterback.
Yardbarker
Cowboys Future RB Over Tony Pollard & Ezekiel Elliott?
Dallas Cowboys standout running Tony Pollard was absent from Thursday night's 27-13 road over the Tennessee Titans due to a thigh injury. But the sloppy win might’ve given Cowboys fans a glimpse of what the future could look like in the backfield should he choose a different path.m. Despite...
atozsports.com
Cowboys did something in Week 17 that they haven’t done in nearly 30 years
It wasn’t smooth sailing for the Dallas Cowboys under Mike McCarthy in his first season in 2020. The team dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic and a plethora of injuries, resulting in a disappointing 6-10 campaign. The table has turned for the Cowboys over the last two seasons. With their...
Cowboys ‘Rest’ or ‘Win’? McCarthy Sets ‘Awesome’ Final-Game Goal
The Cowboys haven't given up hope of catching the Eagles and winning the NFC East.
hotnewhiphop.com
Skip Bayless Rips Ezekiel Elliott Despite Cowboys Win
Bayless was not happy with what he saw from his Cowboys last night. Skip Bayless is one of the biggest Cowboys fans out there. Ever since becoming an analyst on TV, Bayless has ridden for his Cowboys. Unfortunately, they haven’t given him too much to cheer about, especially when it comes to the postseason. Overall, they have done very little in the Dak Prescott era, and it remains to be seen if they ever will.
New Orleans Saints: 3 bold predictions for Week 17 vs. Eagles
The New Orleans Saints Week 17 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles is a big one. Despite sporting just a 6-9 record on the season, the Saints are still alive in the NFC South, but they are going to need a lot to go their way in order for them to win the division. That starts with beating Philly, so let’s unveil our Saints Week 17 predictions for this big upcoming contest.
Shannon Sharpe Has Honest Reaction To Cowboys Win Over Titans
The Cowboys improved to 12-4 on Thursday night, defeating the Titans on the road. However, "America's Team" didn't look that impressive against an opponent that was resting Derrick Henry for Week 18. During this Friday's episode of "Undisputed" on FS1, Shannon Sharpe offered his thoughts on the Cowboys' win over...
Dak Prescott Ripped by Eddie George as Reason Cowboys 'Aren't Elite'
Eddie George on the Cowboys: "As far as the quarterback play ... that's the problem. Dak Prescott is the Achilles' heel.''
atozsports.com
NFL writer feels one Dallas Cowboy isn’t getting enough respect
The Dallas Cowboys are on their way to the playoffs for the second consecutive season, which means they have had a plethora of players step up big. Those individuals were recognized as seven Cowboys players who made the Pro Bowl. Dallas was tied for second in the NFL in that...
Tom Brady's Reaction To Jalen Hurts Stats Going Viral
During Thursday's press conference, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was asked a question about Eagles star Jalen Hurts. The reporter said, "I just wanted to ask if you've been paying attention at all to what Jalen Hurts is doing in Philadelphia with the QB sneak, kind of at an unprecedented rate this year. He's done it 29 times."
NFL
NFL Week 17 bold predictions: DROY candidates Sauce Gardner, Tariq Woolen each record INT
Throughout the 2022 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 17 schedule). There's a lot on the line for the Jets and Seahawks in Sunday's matchup, with both teams still in playoff contention. Cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and Tariq Woolen are also looking to bolster their Defensive Rookie of the Year résumés -- and that's exactly what happens when each defender records a pick.
NFL
NFC playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18 of 2022 NFL season
EDITOR'S NOTE: The following are NFC playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season, according to NFL Research. Please note that the following scenarios exclude ones involving ties. Philadelphia Eagles -- playoff berth. Minnesota Vikings -- NFC North. San Francisco 49ers -- NFC West. Tampa Bay Buccaneers --...
WATCH: Nahshon Wright rewards Cowboys for playing time with acrobatic INT
Not too long ago, cornerback Nahshon Wright looked like a third-round reach. In his second season, the Oregon State product was left on the bench in Week 1, not even seeing special teams snaps, and then was inactive for nine of the next 11 games. He saw his first defensive snaps of the season in 14; a grand total of two of them. But one man’s misfortune is another man’s opportunity. The Cowboys gave Kelvin Joseph a chance to win the second boundary corner spot but he was unable to secure it, allowing Wright to step into the role against the Eagles in a big spot in Week 16.
NFL
2022 NFL season: Week 17 fantasy football matchups
NFL.com breaks down the best -- and worst -- fantasy matchups ahead of each week of the 2022 NFL fantasy football season. Fields had a disappointing fantasy output in Week 16 against a tough defense (Bills), but he should bounce back in Week 17 with the best QB matchup of the week. The Lions are allowing a league-high 23 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks in 2022. Over the last two weeks, they have even allowed Zach Wilson and Sam Darnold to each score 19+ points against them. Fields had a week-winning performance in Week 10 against the Lions, putting up 39.4 fantasy points. He should be ranked as a top-three QB this week.
NFL
Giants end playoff drought, clinch first postseason berth since 2016 with win over Colts
Big Blue's playoff drought is over. The New York Giants are returning the playoffs after defeating the visiting Indianapolis Colts, 38-10, on Sunday. The Giants are now bound for the postseason for the first time since 2016 and just the second time since the 2011 season when they won Super Bowl XLVI. Along with clinching a playoff spot, New York (9-6-1) assured its first winning campaign since that same 2016 season.
