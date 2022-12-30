Effective: 2023-01-01 23:08:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-02 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Chambers; Coastal Galveston; Coastal Harris DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Chambers, Coastal Harris and Coastal Galveston Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

CHAMBERS COUNTY, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO