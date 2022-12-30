SINGAPORE CITY, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / December 31, 2022 / As the payments industry matures with the introduction of digital currencies, payments in fiat currency will continue to be the majority payment choice of most consumers - for now. However, more and more users will begin to opt for digital currency payments as we enter the dawn of 2023. The advantages of digital payments in terms of underlying architecture, clearing and settlement and borderless properties, will in fact demand merchants to allow cryptocurrency payments, sooner rather than later.

