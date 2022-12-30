ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cryptoglobe.com

Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Identifies Three Huge Opportunities in Crypto

Recently, Russian-Canadian computer scientist Vitalik Buterin, who is best known as the father of Ethereum, named what he believes are three of the biggest opportunities in crypto at the present time. Earlier this week, during an interview on episode #149 of the Bankless podcast, Buterin said:. “If you can make...
Woonsocket Call

ChiChaPay: Empowering the Future of Digital Payments

SINGAPORE CITY, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / December 31, 2022 / As the payments industry matures with the introduction of digital currencies, payments in fiat currency will continue to be the majority payment choice of most consumers - for now. However, more and more users will begin to opt for digital currency payments as we enter the dawn of 2023. The advantages of digital payments in terms of underlying architecture, clearing and settlement and borderless properties, will in fact demand merchants to allow cryptocurrency payments, sooner rather than later.
bitcoinist.com

A Crypto Holiday Special: Past, Present, And Future With Ex-Binance CFO Wei Zhou

2022 is coming to an end, and our staff at Bitcoinist decided to launch this Crypto Holiday Special to provide some perspective on the crypto industry. We will talk with multiple guests to understand this year’s highs and lows for crypto. Zhou: “It won’t be business as usual for...
bitcoinist.com

VISION OF BLOCKCHAIN (VOB) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Dec 30, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed VISION OF BLOCKCHAIN (VOB) on December 30, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the VOB/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. By providing a stable token economy and opportunities...
coinchapter.com

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin Just Saved Solana (SOL) from a Big-Big Catastrophe

NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin tweeted support for the Solana network as the blockchain platform continued to battle the impact of the FTX implosion. Solana’s native token SOL fell more than 56% in Nov. The downtrend resulted from SOL’s exposure to Alameda Research, FTX’s sister company....
forkast.news

Second set of transactions from Alameda wallets likely liquidators: Nansen

The second set of cryptocurrency transactions on Thursday that moved assets from wallets connected to Alameda Research was likely executed by liquidators in charge of FTX.com’s bankruptcy, according to blockchain analytics firm Nansen. The newer transactions came after cryptocurrency wallets linked to Alameda Research, the trading arm of Bahamas-based...
cryptoglobe.com

$BTC: Satoshi Action Fund CEO on Bitcoin: ‘$1,000,000 May Be Just the Beginning’

On Sunday (1 January 2023), Dennis Porter, Co-Founder and CEO of bitcoin mining advocacy organization Satoshi Action Fund, explained why he believes that the Bitcoin price could eventually go a lot higher than $1 million. Porter said on Twitter:. On 20 December 2022, James Mullarney, the host of the very...
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Investors Likely at Start of Historic Accumulation Phase, According to Messari CEO Ryan Selkis

Crypto intelligence firm Messari founder and CEO Ryan Selkis says that on-chain signals are flashing a buy signal for Bitcoin (BTC). In an interview with the financial publication Barron’s, Selkis says that the Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) indicator suggests investors are in the early days of a long-term accumulation phase, exhibiting behavior that’s similar to when it bottomed out in previous bearish cycles.
decrypt.co

Alameda-Linked Funds on the Move Again via Coin Mixers

Wallets linked to Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda Research are swapping and transferring crypto funds, using coin mixers to obscure transactions. Wallets linked to Alameda Research, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s collapsed trading firm, continue to shuffle around crypto funds and are using coin mixers to obscure transactions, blockchain analysts said Thursday.
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Delisted from Crypto Marketplace Paxful, CEO Says ETH Is Another Form of Fiat Money

Peer-to-peer crypto market platform Paxful says it’s delisting Ethereum (ETH), saying that it’s just another form of fiat currency. Ray Youssef, co-founder of the New York-based crypto exchange, says the company is delisting Ethereum due to what he thinks is a lack of decentralization stemming from the leading smart contract platform’s switch to proof-of-stake.
u.today

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 31

TheStreet

Embattled Cryptocurrency Solana Continues to Crash

The Solana cryptocurrency nightmare seems endless. The token, known as SOL, is one of the few cryptocurrencies directly linked to Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced king of the crypto sphere who filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy of his crypto empire on November 11. FTX, the exchange cryptocurrencies he co-founded in May...
u.today

Tim Draper Continues to Stand by His $250,000 Bitcoin Price Prediction

Tech mogul Tim Draper has recently addressed his oft-repeated prediction about Bitcoin reaching $250,000 by 2023. While the cryptocurrency hasn't made it that high yet, he is still optimistic that this prediction will come true before the upcoming halvening. The billionaire venture capitalist and crypto enthusiast revealed that he wore...
thecoinrise.com

Valkyrie Proposes Take Over of Grayscale’s GBTC

This week, the cryptocurrency asset manager Valkyrie Investments announced on its blog that the firm desires to take over as sponsor and manager of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC). One of Grayscale’s competitors, Valkyrie, had introduced a bitcoin trust and an exchange-traded fund (ETF) earlier in 2021. The Tennessee-based...
Zacks.com

MicroStrategy (MSTR) Makes its 1st Bitcoin Sale Via Subsidiary

MSTR - Free Report) recently announced that the company has sold a portion of its Bitcoin holdings for the first time since it started buying the digital currency in 2020. MicroStrategy’s investments in Bitcoin are part of its corporate strategy, alongside growing its enterprise analytics software business and cloud solutions for customers.
bitcoinist.com

5 Best Crypto Performers During The 2022 Market Flop

The exuberant peaks of the crypto business in 2022 fell into an extended crypto winter and left many of the sector’s top companies belly up. The aftermath of the shutdown of several large cryptocurrency exchanges has made concerns about liquidity and solvency a big topic of conversation throughout the market.
HackerNoon

When the Hypetrain Dies, How Will We ACTUALLY Use Blockchain in 2023?

I reached out to my clients and asked them to identify the most pressing challenges and opportunities that blockchain startups will face in 2023. The ideas they shared with me ranged from the growth and evolution of Web3 games and mobile blockchain access to the exploration of advanced cryptographic techniques and the potential of decentralized finance. Here are five areas represent exciting builder-worthy pursuits that have the potential to shape the startup landscape in the year ahead.

