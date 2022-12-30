As 2022 winds down, some would possibly say mercifully, VentureBeat readers are clearly considering forward. Whether or not you’re hiring to fill abilities gaps or seeking to discover your subsequent alternative, you flocked to Drew Robb’s have a look at the most popular IT abilities 2023 dominated the highest 5 record, garnering twice as many visits as the opposite 4 prime tales mixed. Robb not solely consists of the abilities which can be in demand however provides the certifications that confirm these abilities.

1 DAY AGO