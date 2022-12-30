ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'That ’50s Show' is back for January/February at Main Street Gallery

By Angela Price
Dorchester Star
 3 days ago
CAMBRIDGE — Fifty is the watchword for Main Street Gallery’s winter show. Picture 50 works for under $50. Then picture a select group of art by gallery artists discounted up to 50%. What you’ve got is “That ’50s Show,” a very special sales event you won’t want to miss. The show will open on Thursday, Jan. 5, and run through Sunday, Feb. 26.

The nine member artists at Main Street Gallery will be bringing work out of their studios for this annual event and offering a select group of their paintings, drawings, prints, photographs, jewelry, mosaics, ceramics and fiber works for $50 or less. This is an opportunity to start an art collection or add to an existing one. Come in out of the cold and see all the work the artists have created at two fun 1950s-themed artists receptions on Second Saturdays, Jan. 14 and Feb. 11. The receptions are from 5 to 8 p.m. and are free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.

Dorchester Star

Dorchester Star

