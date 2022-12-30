ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LA County gasoline price dips slightly after 4 increases in 5 days

By City News Service Inc.
 3 days ago
| Photo courtesy of Tom Fassbender/Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped one-tenth of a cent Thursday to $4.458 after four increases in five days totaling 3.4 cents, including nine-tenths of a cent Wednesday.

The average gasoline price is 3 cents more than one week ago but 61.6 cents less than one month ago and 21.5 cents lower than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is $2.036 less than the record $6.494 set Oct. 5.

The Orange County average price rose for the sixth consecutive day after a run of 41 decreases in 42 days totaling $1.12, increasing four-tenths of a cent to $4.379. It has increased 6.3 cents over the past six days, including 1.2 cents Wednesday.

The Orange County average gasoline price is 6.2 cents more than one week ago but 58 cents less than one month ago and 26.8 cents lower than one year ago. It is $2.08 less than the record $6.459 set Oct. 5.

The national average price rose for the fifth time in six days following a 44-day streak of decreases totaling 70.9 cents, increasing 2.6 cents to $3.159. It has risen 6.3 cents over the past six days, including 2.9 cents Wednesday.

The national average gasoline price is 5.8 cents more than one week ago but 36.2 cents less than one month ago and 12.4 cents lower than one year ago. The national average price is $1.857 lower than the record $5.016 set June 14.

