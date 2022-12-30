Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WilmingtonTed RiversWilmington, NC
A North Carolina Mother Vanished After Walking Into Local Police Station For HelpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, NC
Fireworks, Bacon, and "Excited" SoldiersJohn D. FieldsCarolina Beach, NC
North Carolina witness describes football-shaped object at tree lineRoger MarshNavassa, NC
North Carolina witness describes two spheres hovering over beachRoger MarshWrightsville Beach, NC
Related
WECT
First Alert Forecast: mild & balmy to kick off 2023
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy New Year! Great to see you this first evening of 2023! Your First Alert Weather Team wishes you much health, happiness, and prosperity in the new year. Mild 60s and balmy 70s are expected once again Monday afternoon, with additional warmth for the first few...
WAAY-TV
Overcast Monday, chance for severe weather on Tuesday
Monday brings overcast skies with warm and humid temperatures near 70 degrees yet again. There is a chance for some scattered sprinkles on Monday morning but heavy rain will begin to move through the region Monday after dinnertime. Heavy rain and thunderstorms will remain with us through the overnight hours and much of the day on Tuesday bringing gusty winds, heavy downpours and plenty of flashes of lightning. North Alabama and Southern Tennessee are in a level 2-5 risk for severe weather on Tuesday. Be sure to stick with WAAY 31 on-air, online, and on your phone for the latest updates as they become available.
KELOLAND TV
New Year’s Day is Quiet; Winter Storm Headlines for Mon-Tue: Storm Center AM Update: Sunday, January 1
The first day of the New Year picks up where the last day of 2022 leaves off, with quiet weather across the region. The main difference will be an increase in cloud cover as low pressure begins to develop to the west (More on that later, as there are updates to the Monday-Tuesday outlook).
dakotanewsnow.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A quiet New Year’s Weekend, but winter storm to impact the area early next week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- If you have any plans over the weekend, we won’t have any issues whatsoever, but a winter storm taking shape for early next week will likely impact travel. A Winter Storm Watch is in place for south central South Dakota from late...
WRAL
3 straight weekends of snow, a chilly Christmas and Ian: A look at the Triangle's top weather stories from 2022
RALEIGH, N.C. — The weather headlines in 2022 were plentiful in the Triangle as the elements led us to a January with three consecutive weekends of snow and took us out with the coldest Christmas in decades. Three weekends, three snows. January was a great month for snow lovers...
KTLO
Possibility of severe weather returns Monday
As the Twin Lakes Area has transitioned into the new year, conditions are starting off mild and warm, but that may not last for long. A possibility of severe weather is expected for Monday. Meteorologist Jeff Hood of the National Weather Service office in North Little Rock says main threat...
Cold Temperature Will Return to Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We saw very warm spring like temperatures over New Year’s and the warmer weather will continue for the start of the first week of January. Change is on the way as Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict that normal winter like conditions will be returning by the end of the work week. The next […]
kjas.com
Severe thunderstorms possible on Monday
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles, LA and the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK says there is a potential for severe weather in this region on Monday. Forecasters say some of the more intense thunderstorms will be capable of producing large hail, damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, flash flooding, and frequent cloud to ground lightning.
WSLS
Calm and sunny before a soggy end to the year
ROANOKE, Va. – The last two days of the year have quite a few contrasts. The differences are driven by a cold front moving through the central part of the country. Colder air is meeting warmer air near the Mississippi River this morning. The clear skies early Friday help...
ourstate.com
A Chance of Flurries
Winter adventurers find their thrills in the highest parts of our state, where the temperatures plunge and the white stuff sticks around. In 1961, North Carolina’s first commercial ski operation opened to unexpected acclaim, The State magazine reported: “Most observers were surprised to behold a season’s total of 3,000 adventurous skiers who appeared from somewhere to enjoy the Cataloochee slopes.” A series of ski facilities followed in quick succession, and today, skiers flock to resorts like Sugar Mountain (peak elevation 5,300 feet) and Beech Mountain (peak elevation 5,506 feet), as well as the Roan Highlands (6,286 feet at its highest point) for more rugged pursuits.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in North Carolina
Temperatures in North Carolina, also known as the Old North State, vary depending on the different altitudes. Many areas in the state experience humid subtropical climates but the western mountainous regions experience highland ones. In essence, the average temperatures reduce as you move toward the mountainous areas. Whereas the coastal...
WECT
Local doppler radar to go offline for a few weeks for improvements
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The National Weather Service doppler radar used by WECT’s meteorologists is going offline for a refit over the next few weeks. “The team needs to take down the four thousand pound dome, to replace the pedestal inside, which is key component to making the radar rotate,” said Victoria Oliva of the NWS.
thewashingtondailynews.com
When the “Big Chill” hit Eastern NC
Do you think the “polar vortexes” of late have made it unusually cold in eastern North Carolina? Granted, we know it’s been cold enough the past week for Jack’s Creek (historically known as Windmill Creek) to ice over. But it hasn’t been anywhere near as cold as it was during ten days of sub-freezing temperatures during the winter of 1917-1918.
This Small Town in North Carolina Comes Alive During the Winter Season
When the weather gets cold in the Tar Heel State, it’s no reason to stop exploring. There are so many great day and weekend trips to take during the winter in North Carolina. One of our favorites is the town of Brevard.
Will it snow in the Carolinas? Here’s what you can expect this winter
CHARLOTTE — Winter in the Carolinas is only just beginning. We’ll be dealing with some colder weather for the next few months, leaving many wondering if this winter bring more rain or snow to our area. For weeks, our entire team of meteorologists at Channel 9 has been...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Atlantic Ocean flounder season runs from through January 31
North Carolina Marine Fisheries Proclamation FF-6-2023 opens the Atlantic Ocean commercial flounder season at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. The proclamation sets a 35,000-pound offload limit per trip. Properly licensed vessel Captains can possess landing limits for other states, but it is unlawful to offload those fish in...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Horseshoe crab harvest set for January 1 through April 30
North Carolina Marine Fisheries Proclamation M-1-2023 opens the season to the commercial harvest of horseshoe crabs from 12:01 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, 2023. The proclamation sets a daily harvest limit of 50 horseshoe crabs per fishing operation per day. “The intent...
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: MAJOR winter storm hitting AZ
PHOENIX — Our first BIG winter storm of the New Year is underway!. We're tracking widespread rain, snow, thunderstorms, gusty winds and another big dose of cold air across Arizona. RADAR: Track rain, winter weather across Arizona here. This storm is impacting road travel and outdoor plans all across...
Mt. Olive cancels NYE Pickle Drop
MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. — The pickle will not drop on Saturday night in Mount Olive. Officials with Mt. Olive Pickle Company, Inc. announced Thursday that the annual New Year’s Eve Pickle Drop scheduled outdoors on the campus of the University of Mount Olive is canceled this year due to weather concerns.
WECT
Family loses Clarkton home in New Year’s Day fire
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A family in Bladen County is starting the new year with a tragedy. Their home on Lucys Drive in Clarkton went up in flames Sunday afternoon. A spokesperson for the Elizabethtown Fire Department said their home is a total loss, and the cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Thankfully, no one was injured in the fire.
Comments / 0