Wilmington, NC

WECT

First Alert Forecast: mild & balmy to kick off 2023

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy New Year! Great to see you this first evening of 2023! Your First Alert Weather Team wishes you much health, happiness, and prosperity in the new year. Mild 60s and balmy 70s are expected once again Monday afternoon, with additional warmth for the first few...
WILMINGTON, NC
WAAY-TV

Overcast Monday, chance for severe weather on Tuesday

Monday brings overcast skies with warm and humid temperatures near 70 degrees yet again. There is a chance for some scattered sprinkles on Monday morning but heavy rain will begin to move through the region Monday after dinnertime. Heavy rain and thunderstorms will remain with us through the overnight hours and much of the day on Tuesday bringing gusty winds, heavy downpours and plenty of flashes of lightning. North Alabama and Southern Tennessee are in a level 2-5 risk for severe weather on Tuesday. Be sure to stick with WAAY 31 on-air, online, and on your phone for the latest updates as they become available.
ALABAMA STATE
KTLO

Possibility of severe weather returns Monday

As the Twin Lakes Area has transitioned into the new year, conditions are starting off mild and warm, but that may not last for long. A possibility of severe weather is expected for Monday. Meteorologist Jeff Hood of the National Weather Service office in North Little Rock says main threat...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
kjas.com

Severe thunderstorms possible on Monday

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles, LA and the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK says there is a potential for severe weather in this region on Monday. Forecasters say some of the more intense thunderstorms will be capable of producing large hail, damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, flash flooding, and frequent cloud to ground lightning.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
WSLS

Calm and sunny before a soggy end to the year

ROANOKE, Va. – The last two days of the year have quite a few contrasts. The differences are driven by a cold front moving through the central part of the country. Colder air is meeting warmer air near the Mississippi River this morning. The clear skies early Friday help...
ROANOKE, VA
ourstate.com

A Chance of Flurries

Winter adventurers find their thrills in the highest parts of our state, where the temperatures plunge and the white stuff sticks around. In 1961, North Carolina’s first commercial ski operation opened to unexpected acclaim, The State magazine reported: “Most observers were surprised to behold a season’s total of 3,000 adventurous skiers who appeared from somewhere to enjoy the Cataloochee slopes.” A series of ski facilities followed in quick succession, and today, skiers flock to resorts like Sugar Mountain (peak elevation 5,300 feet) and Beech Mountain (peak elevation 5,506 feet), as well as the Roan Highlands (6,286 feet at its highest point) for more rugged pursuits.
NEW JERSEY STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in North Carolina

Temperatures in North Carolina, also known as the Old North State, vary depending on the different altitudes. Many areas in the state experience humid subtropical climates but the western mountainous regions experience highland ones. In essence, the average temperatures reduce as you move toward the mountainous areas. Whereas the coastal...
GEORGIA STATE
WECT

Local doppler radar to go offline for a few weeks for improvements

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The National Weather Service doppler radar used by WECT’s meteorologists is going offline for a refit over the next few weeks. “The team needs to take down the four thousand pound dome, to replace the pedestal inside, which is key component to making the radar rotate,” said Victoria Oliva of the NWS.
SHALLOTTE, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

When the “Big Chill” hit Eastern NC

Do you think the “polar vortexes” of late have made it unusually cold in eastern North Carolina? Granted, we know it’s been cold enough the past week for Jack’s Creek (historically known as Windmill Creek) to ice over. But it hasn’t been anywhere near as cold as it was during ten days of sub-freezing temperatures during the winter of 1917-1918.
WASHINGTON, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Atlantic Ocean flounder season runs from through January 31

North Carolina Marine Fisheries Proclamation FF-6-2023 opens the Atlantic Ocean commercial flounder season at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. The proclamation sets a 35,000-pound offload limit per trip. Properly licensed vessel Captains can possess landing limits for other states, but it is unlawful to offload those fish in...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
thecoastlandtimes.com

Horseshoe crab harvest set for January 1 through April 30

North Carolina Marine Fisheries Proclamation M-1-2023 opens the season to the commercial harvest of horseshoe crabs from 12:01 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, 2023. The proclamation sets a daily harvest limit of 50 horseshoe crabs per fishing operation per day. “The intent...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: MAJOR winter storm hitting AZ

PHOENIX — Our first BIG winter storm of the New Year is underway!. We're tracking widespread rain, snow, thunderstorms, gusty winds and another big dose of cold air across Arizona. RADAR: Track rain, winter weather across Arizona here. This storm is impacting road travel and outdoor plans all across...
ARIZONA STATE
WRAL News

Mt. Olive cancels NYE Pickle Drop

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. — The pickle will not drop on Saturday night in Mount Olive. Officials with Mt. Olive Pickle Company, Inc. announced Thursday that the annual New Year’s Eve Pickle Drop scheduled outdoors on the campus of the University of Mount Olive is canceled this year due to weather concerns.
MOUNT OLIVE, NC
WECT

Family loses Clarkton home in New Year’s Day fire

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A family in Bladen County is starting the new year with a tragedy. Their home on Lucys Drive in Clarkton went up in flames Sunday afternoon. A spokesperson for the Elizabethtown Fire Department said their home is a total loss, and the cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Thankfully, no one was injured in the fire.
CLARKTON, NC

