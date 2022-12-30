Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
MICHIGAN 81, MARYLAND 46
Percentages: FG .265, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 5-25, .200 (Hart 1-2, Long 1-2, Young 1-2, Cornish 1-3, Martinez 1-3, Batchelor 0-2, Scott 0-3, Carey 0-8). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Batchelor, Scott, Swanton-Rodger). Turnovers: 12 (Scott 2, Young 2, Batchelor, Carey, Cornish, Emilien, Hart, Long, Reese,...
No. 7 Virginia Tech 68, No. 13 North Carolina 65
VIRGINIA TECH (12-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 38.182, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 12-31, .387 (Amoore 6-14, King 3-7, Gregg 2-6, Soule 1-1, Traylor 0-2, Geiman 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Gregg 1, King 1, Kitley 1, Soule 1) Turnovers: 20 (Amoore 7, Kitley 6, Soule 4, Gregg 1, King 1, Traylor 1) Steals:...
Washington 118, Milwaukee 95
Percentages: FG .532, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Hachimura 3-5, Kispert 2-2, Wright 1-3, Morris 1-5, Barton 0-2, Kuzma 0-2, Avdija 0-3, Porzingis 0-5). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Porzingis 2, Carey Jr., Gafford, Goodwin, Morris). Turnovers: 17 (Kuzma 5, Avdija 4, Morris 2, Porzingis...
Taylor scores 24 as Butler takes down Georgetown 80-51
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jayden Taylor's 24 points off of the bench led Butler to an 80-51 victory against Georgetown on Sunday night that snapped a three-game losing streak and handed the Hoyas their 24th consecutive loss in Big East play. Georgetown hasn't won a conference game since beating Xavier...
Denver 123, Boston 111
Percentages: FG .460, FT .815. 3-Point Goals: 9-33, .273 (J.Brown 4-8, D.White 2-5, Horford 2-6, Hauser 1-2, Williams 0-1, Brogdon 0-3, Smart 0-4, Tatum 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (D.White, Horford, Williams). Turnovers: 13 (Tatum 5, Williams 2, Williams III 2, Brogdon, D.White, Pritchard, Smart).
Cornell 74, Dartmouth 63
CORNELL (11-3) Boothby 1-2 0-0 3, Hansen 3-5 0-0 8, Dolan 5-11 4-4 15, Gray 5-8 1-2 12, N.Williams 1-7 5-7 8, Watson 2-6 0-0 6, Manon 5-10 2-2 12, Ragland 3-9 1-1 8, Baldwin 0-1 2-2 2, Filien 0-1 0-0 0, Cain 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-60 15-18 74.
Oregon St. 77, No. 10 UCLA 72
OREGON ST. (9-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 43.6, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 5-11, .455 (Aaron 4-6, von Oelhoffen 1-4, Mannen 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (von Oelhoffen 2, Yeaney 1, Beers 1) Turnovers: 14 (Beers 4, von Oelhoffen 3, Aaron 2, Yeaney 2, Mannen 1, Pietsch 1, Team 1) Steals: 4 (von Oelhoffen...
WASHINGTON STATE 81, USC 71
Percentages: FG .431, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 3-18, .167 (Peterson 2-5, Johnson 1-1, Thomas 0-2, White 0-2, Dixon-Waters 0-4, Ellis 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ellis, Peterson). Turnovers: 11 (Johnson 3, Peterson 3, Dixon-Waters, Ellis, Morgan, White, Wright). Steals: 4 (Peterson 2, Ellis, Johnson). Technical...
Memphis 118, Sacramento 108
Percentages: FG .406, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 15-43, .349 (Barnes 4-9, Huerter 3-7, Monk 3-8, Fox 2-4, Murray 2-6, Lyles 1-5, Mitchell 0-2, Sabonis 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Holmes 2, Lyles 2). Turnovers: 15 (Fox 5, Monk 4, Barnes 2, Holmes, Huerter, Len, Lyles).
Tulane 96, Memphis 89
MEMPHIS (11-4) C.Lawson 1-4 2-2 4, D.Williams 8-16 3-5 19, Davis 7-18 14-17 31, Hardaway 2-4 2-2 7, Lomax 3-7 0-0 8, McCadden 4-8 0-0 8, Kennedy 2-5 0-2 6, Franklin 2-5 0-2 6, Akobundu-Ehiogu 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-68 21-30 89. TULANE (8-5) Cross 4-8 3-3 12, Pope 2-5...
Temple 70, Cincinnati 61
CINCINNATI (10-5) Lakhin 3-8 5-10 11, Adams-Woods 5-12 0-1 11, Davenport 3-6 0-0 9, DeJulius 5-13 1-1 13, Nolley 6-12 2-2 15, Oguama 0-0 0-1 0, Skillings 1-6 0-0 2, Reed 0-2 0-0 0, Hensley 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-60 8-15 61. TEMPLE (8-7) Hicks 4-8 2-2 13, Jongkuch 0-2...
PENN STATE 83, IOWA 79
Percentages: FG .444, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Murray 3-9, C.McCaffery 2-3, P.McCaffery 1-4, Perkins 1-4, Sandfort 0-2, Ulis 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Murray, P.McCaffery, Rebraca). Turnovers: 7 (Rebraca 3, C.McCaffery 2, Murray, Perkins). Steals: 3 (P.McCaffery, Perkins, Ulis). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
IONA 73, SAINT PETER'S 55
Percentages: FG .370, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 3-17, .176 (Dasher 2-6, Murray 1-2, Rivera 0-1, Sow 0-1, Young 0-1, Bland 0-2, Cardaci 0-2, Reid 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Rivera, Sow, Young). Turnovers: 6 (Reid 2, Saddler 2, Murray, Washington). Steals: 5 (Washington 2, Rivera,...
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS 63, BELMONT 45
Percentages: FG .327, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 4-22, .182 (Sheppard 2-6, Tyson 1-3, Friberg 1-6, Brauns 0-1, Davidson 0-1, Jakubicek 0-1, Sabin 0-1, Gillespie 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Gillespie 2, Jakubicek). Turnovers: 14 (Sheppard 6, Davidson 2, Tyson 2, Friberg, Gillespie, Jakubicek, Shanks). Steals:...
Florida St. 99, Georgia Tech 58
FLORIDA ST. (14-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 49.231, FT .880. 3-Point Goals: 13-23, .565 (Latson 3-6, Turnage 3-4, Howard 2-4, Gordon 2-3, Massengill 1-2, O'Brien 1-2, Valenzuela 1-2) Blocked Shots: 7 (Howard 2, Myers 2, Latson 1, Massengill 1, Turnage 1) Turnovers: 17 (Timpson 4, Latson 3, Myers 3, Bejedi 2, Gordon...
SMU 92, TULSA 67
Percentages: FG .418, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Griffin 4-11, Pritchard 1-1, Betson 1-2, Dalger 0-1, Embery-Simpson 0-2, Knight 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Gaston-Chapman, Pritchard). Turnovers: 10 (Selebangue 4, Pritchard 3, Knight 2, Chukwu). Steals: 8 (Pritchard 6, Selebangue 2). Technical Fouls: None.
No. 17 Oregon 73, Southern Cal 45
OREGON (11-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 43.5, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Hanson 5-7, Gray 1-4, Paopao 1-4, Rogers 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Kyei 4, VanSlooten 1, Basham 1) Turnovers: 14 (Paopao 3, Hosendove 3, VanSlooten 2, Rogers 2, Kyei 1, Gray 1, Hanson 1, Team 1) Steals: 11 (Paopao 3,...
Colorado 65, Washington St. 54
COLORADO (12-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 42.373, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 1-10, .100 (Formann 1-3, Miller 0-4, Sherrod 0-1, Sadler 0-1, Wynn 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Vonleh 2) Turnovers: 11 (Sherrod 5, Vonleh 2, Team 2, Formann 1, Miller 1) Steals: 8 (Formann 3, Miller 1, Sadler 1, Sherrod 1, Vonleh 1,...
Illinois 90, No. 12 Iowa 86
ILLINOIS (13-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 52.3, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Bryant 3-3, Peebles 2-3, Shoup-Hill 1-1, Cook 1-7, Oden 0-3) Blocked Shots: 4 (Bostic 3, Oden 1) Turnovers: 15 (Bryant 4, Bostic 2, Cook 2, McKenzie 2, Oden 2, Shoup-Hill 1, Peebles 1, Ndour 1) Steals: 7 (McKenzie 3,...
Clemson 60, Wake Forest 59
CLEMSON (11-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 44.000, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Perpignan 3-6, Robinson 1-3, Hank 1-2, Bradford 0-2, Whitehorn 0-1, Ott 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Hank 3, Bradford 1) Turnovers: 14 (Bradford 2, Elmore 2, Hank 2, Perpignan 2, Robinson 2, Whitehorn 2, Inyang 1, Team 1) Steals: 5...
