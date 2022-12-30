Newsmax Radio says it has reached an agreement with Binnie Media to bring “The Rob Carson Show” to several stations in New Hampshire. The show will start airing on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Eastern Time. The show will be distributed in nearly two dozen markets when the stations add the program next week.

NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO