Hazard, KY

wymt.com

Mild, soggy end to 2022

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered showers stick around to close out 2022, and temperatures remain mild into the new year. Scattered showers stick around into the evening, but most of the rain looks to taper off just in time for New Year’s Eve celebrations. We can not completely rule out a stray shower tonight, but most of us will be dry as the clock hits midnight. Low temperatures bottom out in the mid-40s under a partly cloudy sky.
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

One man dead following Harlan County fire

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi confirmed one man died following a brush fire in Harlan County. The fire happened Friday afternoon near Highway 522 in the Baxter community. Bianchi said Bill Ellis, 77, was trying to battle the fire. He was found dead outside his...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Perry Co. officials put together meal for flood survivors

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County and City of Hazard officials put together a New Year’s Eve meal for flood survivors staying at Perry County Park. All of the fixings combined for a holiday gift from officials to survivors. “I mean, people have been displaced for five months, living...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Harlan County community remembers legendary broadcaster Bill Ellis

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Legendary broadcaster Bill Ellis died Friday afternoon after battling a fire outside of his home. He was 77. Ellis was on the sidelines during many Harlan County High School games throughout his life. His voice echoed throughout the mountains. “During the games, he would always make...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Behavioral Health Specialist gives tips on maintaining New Year’s resolutions

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Whether it’s to lose weight, start a business, or to reduce stress, just setting goals for the New Year can benefit your well-being. “There are a lot of benefits to setting goals or making New Year’s resolutions,” said behavioral health specialist Dr. Jonathan Martin. “It’s always good to have a good idea of what you want to do or what you want to change or kind of pick certain aspects of your life that you want to focus on, or improve on based on how the previous year was.”
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Suspect arrested following bomb threats in Wise County

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - A man is in custody following a false bomb threat via a 911 call to Wise County Dispatch. Around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Wise County Dispatch received a call from a man claiming there were bombs planted at the Wise County Justice Center and Wise County Courthouse which led to evacuations and heavy response from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, and other local agencies.
WISE COUNTY, VA
WOWK 13 News

Sheriff’s office warns Kentucky residents about phone scam

MARTIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) in Kentucky is warning residents about a phone scam. The Sheriff’s Office says scammers are claiming to be the electric company and asking for payment over the phone. The scammers tell the person that if they do not pay, their service will be disconnected, […]
MARTIN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Funeral arrangements released for Bill Ellis

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Funeral arrangements were announced for Bill Ellis on Saturday. Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi confirmed Ellis died following a brush fire in Harlan County. The fire happened Friday afternoon near Highway 522 in the Baxter community. Bianchi said Ellis, 77, was trying to battle the...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY

