Mild, soggy end to 2022
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered showers stick around to close out 2022, and temperatures remain mild into the new year. Scattered showers stick around into the evening, but most of the rain looks to taper off just in time for New Year’s Eve celebrations. We can not completely rule out a stray shower tonight, but most of us will be dry as the clock hits midnight. Low temperatures bottom out in the mid-40s under a partly cloudy sky.
City of Hazard provides water update, boil water advisory in effect for some
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the City of Hazard Utilities issued an update on the water situation on Saturday. They said water is being restored to Highway 15 North and Highway 28. Water is also being pushed to Buckhorn. Water is also being restored to Highway 80, Lost Creek,...
One man dead following Harlan County fire
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi confirmed one man died following a brush fire in Harlan County. The fire happened Friday afternoon near Highway 522 in the Baxter community. Bianchi said Bill Ellis, 77, was trying to battle the fire. He was found dead outside his...
Perry Co. officials put together meal for flood survivors
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County and City of Hazard officials put together a New Year’s Eve meal for flood survivors staying at Perry County Park. All of the fixings combined for a holiday gift from officials to survivors. “I mean, people have been displaced for five months, living...
Harlan County community remembers legendary broadcaster Bill Ellis
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Legendary broadcaster Bill Ellis died Friday afternoon after battling a fire outside of his home. He was 77. Ellis was on the sidelines during many Harlan County High School games throughout his life. His voice echoed throughout the mountains. “During the games, he would always make...
Woman sends deputy on early morning high speed chase, faces host of charges
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Leslie County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a stolen truck around 3:00 Thursday morning. Deputies said a man and woman were driving in a 1999 Chevy pickup in the Bear Branch area. The man stopped to use the restroom. During that time,...
Behavioral Health Specialist gives tips on maintaining New Year’s resolutions
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Whether it’s to lose weight, start a business, or to reduce stress, just setting goals for the New Year can benefit your well-being. “There are a lot of benefits to setting goals or making New Year’s resolutions,” said behavioral health specialist Dr. Jonathan Martin. “It’s always good to have a good idea of what you want to do or what you want to change or kind of pick certain aspects of your life that you want to focus on, or improve on based on how the previous year was.”
Missing Laurel County 15-year-old found safe
A 15-year-old who had been reported missing about two miles north of London has been found safe
An Eastern Kentucky Woman Was Arrested Early This Morning After Stealing A Truck And Fleeing From Police
An Eastern Kentucky woman was arrested early Thursday morning after stealing a truck and fleeing from police. At 3AM this morning Deputy Sheriff Shane Wilson with the Leslie County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a stolen vehicle from the Leslie County Dispatch. It was reported that a male...
Suspect arrested following bomb threats in Wise County
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - A man is in custody following a false bomb threat via a 911 call to Wise County Dispatch. Around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Wise County Dispatch received a call from a man claiming there were bombs planted at the Wise County Justice Center and Wise County Courthouse which led to evacuations and heavy response from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, and other local agencies.
Sheriff’s office warns Kentucky residents about phone scam
MARTIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) in Kentucky is warning residents about a phone scam. The Sheriff’s Office says scammers are claiming to be the electric company and asking for payment over the phone. The scammers tell the person that if they do not pay, their service will be disconnected, […]
Funeral arrangements released for Bill Ellis
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Funeral arrangements were announced for Bill Ellis on Saturday. Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi confirmed Ellis died following a brush fire in Harlan County. The fire happened Friday afternoon near Highway 522 in the Baxter community. Bianchi said Ellis, 77, was trying to battle the...
Man found dead in Kentucky home, ‘foul play suspected’
Kentucky State Police are investigating after a man was found dead at a home in Pike County.
