Read full article on original website
Related
Man shot, killed by Post Falls police on I-90 identified
POST FALLS, Idaho — The man who was shot and killed by Post Falls police after “intentionally” hitting several vehicles and patrol cars has been identified. Police say 57-year-old Randy Ness, of Post Falls, was shot and killed by at least one Post Falls police officer on Thursday morning. Coeur d’Alene Police say Ness was targeting and ramming parked cars...
Man killed in shooting in East Central Neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department says a man was shot and killed in the East Central neighborhood early Saturday morning. SPD says they responded to a shooting in East Central near East 7th Avenue and East Newark Avenue. Police say one man was fatally wounded. SPD says their Major Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting. They are also...
YAHOO!
Spokane police investigating early morning shooting death
A man was shot and killed early Saturday morning on East Seventh Avenue, Spokane police said. Police were sent to the 1400 block of East Seventh around 1:30 a.m., according to a Spokane Police Department news release. They found a man dead, but have released no other details on the...
Police: Adult male suspect fatally shot, multiple officers injured after he crashed into vehicles including police cars
POST FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Police have confirmed a man shot by police Thursday after they say he was ramming vehicles in Post Falls, Idaho, has died. Coeur d’Alene police said Friday that an officer shot Randy Ness, 57, after police received reports of a man ramming parked cars and structures in Post Falls, KREM-TV reported. According to police, officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on his vehicle but...
FOX 28 Spokane
Details released of events leading up to fatal officer-involved shooting in Post Falls
POST FALLS, Idaho – Additional details regarding the fatal officer-involved shooting in Post Falls on Thursday have been released by the Critical Incident Taskforce. According to Coeur d’Alene Police Department (CDAPD), which has taken the lead in the investigation, the incident began just after 8:30 a.m. after multiple reports were made of an individual targeting and ramming parked vehicles and structures near Railroad Ave. and Williams St. Officers from Post Falls Police Department (PFPD) located the suspect on the 700 block of Spokane St. and began a traffic stop.
Man killed in early morning East Central shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Officers responded to a call just after 1:30 a.m. in the East Central neighborhood near East 7th Avenue. According to SPD, an adult man was shot and died as a result of his...
Neighborhood on high alert as deputies search for elderly man’s killer
The medical examiner identified the victim as 83-year-old Richard Purdy who was killed in his home Monday night.
Coeur d'Alene police confirms suspect in Post Falls police shooting is dead
POST FALLS, Idaho — Coeur d'Alene police have confirmed the suspect in Thursday's officer-involved shooting in Post Falls is dead. 57-year-old Randy Ness was shot by an officer after Post Falls police received reports of a man targeting and ramming parked cars and structures in the area of Railroad Avenue and Williams Street around 8:37 a.m.
KHQ Right Now
Search warrant says argument at a birthday party led to deadly shooting in north Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - An argument at a birthday party sparked a deadly shooting in north Spokane, according to a search warrant filed in the Spokane County District Court. Officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting at an apartment complex on east Wedgwood Avenue at about 1 a.m. on Dec. 18. According to a search warrant approved on the day of the shooting, 22-year-old Tavius Cooley was shot and killed by a teenage boy, and his 18-year-old girlfriend Katelynn Lair was shot and injured.
Spokane deputies seize drugs, weapons from car outside Camp Hope
Spokane County Sheriff-Elect John Nowels says all four people recently found inside a car with drugs and weapons outside Camp Hope had identification badges that allowed them entry to the site. Locating the vehicle tied to a local burglary just outside the homeless encampment on Washington Department of Transportation land...
Spokane Police join other law enforcement to increase DUI patrols for New Year’s weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. — You don’t want to start the new year with a DUI. Spokane Police are urging people to drink responsibly and don’t drive if you’ve had too much. This weekend, local law enforcement across the region will be patrolling more and keeping an eye out for impaired driving. SPD started a holiday impaired driving campaign with other regional...
KHQ Right Now
Pursuit ends with death of suspect on I-90 in Post Falls
POST FALLS, Idaho - Idaho State Police (ISP) have confirmed the suspect in multiple hit-and-run collisions leading up to an officer-involved shooting near Post Falls has died from his injuries. ISP did not state what the injuries were, nor who caused them. No officers were injured. While westbound traffic was...
YAHOO!
Victim of suspected homicide in Deer Park identified as 83-year-old man
Dec. 29—The Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office identified the man who was discovered dead in a suspected homicide Monday night south of Deer Park. Richard Purdy, 83, died of "sharp and blunt force injuries," the medical examiner announced. Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a suspicious death around...
I-90 westbound in Post Falls reopens after police shoot driver they say rammed a patrol vehicle
POST FALLS, Idaho — Post Falls police exchanged gunfire with a driver they say rammed a patrol vehicle Thursday in the 700 block of Spokane Street. According to a press release from the Post Falls Police Department, just after 8:30 a.m., officers responded to a driver they say was intentionally crashing into other vehicles in the 300 block of Railroad Ave. in Post Falls.
Local law enforcement searching for stolen excavator in North Idaho
SPOKANE, Wash. — Local law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in locating a stolen excavator, believed to be in the North Idaho area. The Spokane Regional Auto Theft Task Force says a CAT 305 E2 Mini Excavator was stolen from a job site in west Spokane County in July 2022. Some time later, the excavator was parked and...
Spokane couple accused of stealing trailer arrested in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Idaho — Lewiston Police officers arrested two people from Spokane who are accused of stealing a trailer and possessing fentanyl and methamphetamine. The Lewiston Police Department was notified of a missing 2022 Roadrunner Cargo trailer on Sunday. An ISP trooper was patrolling near Lewiston Hill on US 95 and saw the trailer being pulled by an unlicensed GMC Sierra....
Uber driver shot in drive-by says he's blessed to be alive
SPOKANE, Wash. — Duane Johnson is counting his blessings. Blessed to be alive, for one. "They almost lost me," he says. "I lost two liters of blood and my vitals crashed." Johnson was driving a Christmas Eve Uber route when he and one of his passengers was shot in a drive-by.
nbcrightnow.com
Westbound I-90 fully blocked near Pleasant View Road
POST FALLS, Idaho - Law enforcement has confirmed the suspect in multiple hit-and-run collisions leading up to an officer-involved shooting near Post Falls has died from his injuries. Officials did not state what the injuries were, nor who caused them. No officers were injured.
Arrest Made in Moscow Quadruple Homicide Case, Press Conference set for 1:00 p.m.
MOSCOW - An arrest has been made in the Moscow quadruple homicide case. The investigation has been ongoing since four University of Idaho students were found murdered on November 13. Fox News is reporting that Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody by local police and the FBI at...
dpgazette.com
Homicide On Dalton Road
Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Major Crime Detectives are investigating a homicide in the 29400 block of N. Dalton Road in North Spokane County. *** Investigators are attempting to locate a male (person of interest), with a medium/large dog observed in the area, who may have information regarding this incident. The male is described as white, approximately 25 years old, 5’10”, slim/average build, clean-shaven, wearing dark clothing, and carrying a briefcase or bag. The male is possibly associated with or driving a dark-colored SUV.
Comments / 3