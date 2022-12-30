Read full article on original website
Derek Carr sends clear message after Raiders benching
Derek Carr is making his feelings toward the Las Vegas Raiders very clear in the aftermath of his benching. A number of fans noticed that the veteran quarterback had unfollowed the Raiders on social media this week, getting rid of them on both his Twitter and Instagram accounts. Derek Carr has unfollowed the Raiders 👀😳... The post Derek Carr sends clear message after Raiders benching appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Giants co-owner John Mara’s road to redemption started with an angry grandma | Politi
The Giants invited Maryann Villa to their East Rutherford headquarters one day last spring and, for several hours, recruited her with the kind of full-court sales pitch usually reserved for the NFL’s most coveted free agents. They introduced the 85-year-old grandmother to new general manager Joe Schoen, who outlined...
Packers’ Bakhtiari appears set for return Sunday vs. Vikings
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari is expected to return to action Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings after missing three games to recover from an appendectomy. Bakhtiari practiced on a limited basis all week and wasn’t given a status on Friday’s injury report. Packers coach Matt LaFleur says that “I fully expect Dave to play.” Bakhtiari has been effective when healthy but has missed six of the Packers’ 15 games this season.
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Ohio State Starter Enters Transfer Portal After Loss
An Ohio State Buckeyes football player has entered the NCAA transfer portal following Saturday night's loss to No. 1 Georgia. Buckeyes longsnapper Mason Arnold, who started the final six games of the season, will be transferring. 'After starting Ohio State’s final six games of the season at long snapper, Mason...
Look: Ohio State Fan's Reaction To Missed Kick Is Going Viral
Ohio State had a chance to win it against Georgia late in the fourth quarter, but kicker Noah Ruggles' field goal attempt was wide left (way wide left). A video of an Ohio State fan reacting to the missed field goal is going viral. The fan is clearly heartbroken. "100%...
Have Knicks Found 'Really Good Match' in Obi Toppin Trade?
Obi Toppin isn't ready to come back just yet, but that hasn't reportedly stopped the New York Knicks from shopping him.
Joey Bosa expected to come off IR before Chargers face Rams
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Linebacker Joey Bosa is expected to be activated off injured reserve before the Los Angeles Chargers host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Coach Brandon Staley said Friday that Bosa has had two good practices this week. Bosa has missed the last 12 games after tearing his right groin during the first half in a Sept. 25 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Bosa had surgery to both the left and right groin. He said on Thursday that he had been dealing with abductor muscle issues for at least two years. Derwin James has been declared out after sustaining a concussion in Monday night’s win over the Indianapolis Colts.
Giants’ playoff drought is over | The five biggest reasons for their return to the postseason
It is well documented that the Giants went through some turbulent times after the departure of Tom Coughlin, who led the team to five playoff appearances and two Super Bowl titles during his 12 seasons as head coach. Yes, Ben McAdoo took the team to the postseason the following year...
Giants, back in playoffs, are ready to party. But next goal is clear: ‘Continue to shock people’
Jihad Ward strutted out of the shower area in the Giants’ locker room, ready to deliver a message he wanted everyone to hear. “Get your ass to the club!” he shouted. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Giants had, at long last, returned to the...
