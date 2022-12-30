ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Update: Stolen vehicle report led to police response at Wausau-area Kwik Trip

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KBrE6_0jyQBQ3R00

Wausau Pilot & Review

A heavy police presence early Thursday at a Wausau-area Kwik Trip resulted from a report of a stolen vehicle at the convenience store, officials said.

Police responded at about 12:30 a.m. to Kwik Trip, 5603 Bus. Hwy. 51 and asked people to avoid the area until the situation was resolved. The scene was cleared about two hours later, after a 23-year-old woman who appeared to be having a mental health crisis was taken to North Central Health Care for evaluation.

No one was injured. Unclear is whether the woman, whose name was not released, will face criminal charges after her health stabilizes.

Comments / 0

Related
cwbradio.com

Marshfield Man Appears in Clark County Court for Church Break-In

A Marshfield man involved in a Neillsville church break-in earlier this year appeared in Clark County Court on Wednesday. During the last weekend of January, the United Church of Christ in Neillsville canceled their Sunday services after it was discovered there was a break-in at the church. The City of Neillsville Police Department located and questioned Trevor Harrison of Marshfield.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WSAW

Man lost in Clark County located after 6-hour search

THORP, Wis. (WSAW) - A 67-year-old man has been found safely after 6-hour search in Clark County. Around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday night, a woman reported her 67-year-old brother was driving his truck when he got stuck near the area of S Butler Road and Middle Butler Forest Road in the township of Butler.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
WSAW

More than $15K raised during annual Polar Plunge in Nekoosa

NEKOOSA, Wis. (WSAW) - The freezing waters of Nekoosa didn’t stop people from plunging in. It’s all to raise money for Marshfield Children’s hospital. These Polar Plungers raised $15,100. While jumping in below-zero water may seem crazy to some, others say the children are worth it. “I...
NEKOOSA, WI
spmetrowire.com

County’s top attorney to retire

Portage Co. Corporation Counsel David Ray has announced his retirement. Ray took his place as the county’s top legal counselor in May 2017. He steps down in January. Ray is a graduate of Wausau West High School and worked at First Law Group in Stevens Point for about two decades.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
Courthouse News Service

Dropbox search was illegal

WAUSAU, Wis. — An appeals court in Wisconsin upheld a detective sergeant’s motion to suppress evidence recovered in a warrantless search of his Dropbox cloud storage account during an investigation of him for allegedly sharing records from two murder investigations with true-crime TV producers without permission. His personal account was password-protected, indicating he had a reasonable expectation of privacy, so the search violated his Fourth Amendment rights.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Wausau man gets probation in near-fatal overdose

The boyfriend of a woman who died in 2018 from a suspected overdose was convicted last week of providing heroin to the woman’s sister, who overdosed and nearly died one year later in Wausau. John D. James, 56, was charged in April 2019 with first degree recklessly endangering safety...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Suspect sought in Taylor County armed robbery

Police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery in Taylor County that happened over the holiday weekend. The robbery was reported at a Cenex gas station in Gilman. Police have release no details about the suspect’s description, age or gender but say they believe the public is not in danger.
TAYLOR COUNTY, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

No Injuries In Weston Structure Fire

WESTON, WI (WSAU)– A Tuesday night fire damaged a structure on Schofield Ave. in Weston. The fire was called in around 10 PM for a building at 6406 Schofield Ave next to the former Dinomotive Services and Sales building. No injuries or causes of the fire were reported. Crews...
WESTON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

$1,500 worth of meth seized during Menominee Co. traffic stop, driver arrested for OWI

NEOPIT, Wis. (WFRV) – Menominee Tribal Police Officers found $1,500 worth of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Tuesday and arrested the driver for OWI. According to the Menominee Tribal Police Department, officers conducted the traffic stop around 2:10 p.m. on December 27 while working an impaired driving grant under the Tribal Highway Safety Program.
WSAW

Marshfield Medical Center-Weston welcomes first baby of 2023

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The first baby of the new year at Marshfield Medical Center-Weston was born before 10 a.m. Sunday morning. The health care system said baby Regan Jeffrey Rose weighed in at 6 pounds and 8 ounces, and was 20 inches long. His family is from Wittenberg. Baby Regan has five older sisters who are excited to meet him.
WESTON, WI
WausauPilot

Name of Tomahawk fatal crash victim released

Police have identified the woman who, along with her dog, died Monday in a town of Hull Crash as 52-year-old Renee Jane Kapellusch. Kapellusch, from the Tomahawk area, died at the scene of the crash, reported at about 7:50 a.m. Monday on County U at County Road A. Police say...
TOMAHAWK, WI
waupacanow.com

Clintonville officer receives state award

Officer Joe LeBreck, with the Clintonville Police Department, received the Practitioner of the Year award from the Wisconsin Crime Prevention Practitioner’s Association (WCPPA). LeBreck received the award at a banquet in Oshkosh on Oct. 20. After finding out that he would receive the award, LeBreck said he couldn’t believe...
CLINTONVILLE, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau woman accused of punching elderly man

A 23-year-old Wausau woman is facing elder abuse charges after allegedly punching an elderly man in the face. Cheyenne L. Lato faces a charge of physical abuse of an elder person – intentionally causing bodily harm in case filed Dec. 21 in Marathon County Circuit Court. A misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge is also connected with the case.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
22K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy