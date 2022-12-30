Read full article on original website
KEPR
New Year's Eve shooting in Richland leaves a man dead
RICHLAND, Wash. — Richland Police are investigating after a shooting in the 1700 block of Jadwin Ave. Saturday night. Police say, around 9 PM, officers were dispatched to a weapons complaint in the area. When officers arrived, they say found a young man in his late teens or early...
ifiberone.com
Arrest warrant issued for Moses Lake man accused of running over his mother
MOSES LAKE — A 29-year-old man has been charged with vehicular assault after investigators say he ran over his mother in November near Moses Lake. Along with the vehicular assault charge, Raymond A. Surber was also charged Thursday with hit-and-run, according to court records. An arrest warrant was also issued on Thursday, with bail set at $100,000. Prosecutors say Surber currently has three active warrants in district court for failing to appear in court.
Suspect Sought for Auto Theft, Skipping Court in Kennewick
Kennewick PD is searching for this suspect. Criminal Apprehension Team is looking for this rather tall car thief. Thomas Mead, hometown not listed, is sought by the Kennewick CAT team in connection with auto theft, as well as charges he skipped court dates. Mead, 27, is rather tall, 6; 5"...
Chronicle
Eastern Washington Woman Sentenced After Suboxone Found in Bible Shipped to Jail
A 53-year-old Sunnyside woman accused of smuggling drugs into the Yakima County jail will spend two weeks there. Michele Kristin Aguirre pleaded guilty Thursday to a reduced charge of maintaining a vehicle for drug purposes, which she said was used for keeping or selling drugs, according to sentencing documents. Aguirre...
FOX 11 and 41
Richland PD investigates a car vs pedestrian crash on Columbia Park Trail
RICHLAND, Wash.- Richland Police officers are investigating a pedestrian vs car crash on the 1600 block of Columbia Park Trail. The driver of the car has been arrested for a possible DUI. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown at this time. The street will...
FOX 11 and 41
Kennewick Fire and Police on scene of six derailed train cars
KENNWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Fire Department alongside the Kennewick Police Department and BNSF Railway are on scene of a corn train that derailed off Fruitland St. in Kennewick. According to KFD Chief Chad Michael, a total of six train cars were off the tracks. All of which were loaded...
Benton County Sheriff’s Office introduces new cruiser cameras
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is getting a technological upgrade. Dozens of patrol cars are now equipped with state of the art camera systems. “We implemented cameras, I think it was about 22 years ago. I was the first deputy to use one, and it was the old VHS system,” said Sheriff Tom Croskrey. The...
Suspected outbreak of bird flu in Walla Walla County area
WALLA WALLA CO., Wash. – The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health confirmed Friday it is investigating a suspected outbreak of bird flu in the area. According to information from the health department, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife sent biologists to an area where a large number of sick or dead waterfowl were found. Samples were sent...
Walla Walla confirms its first flu death of the 2022-2023 season
WALLA WALLA, Wash. – The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health confirmed Friday a person has died of the flu in Walla Walla County. County health officials said the person was over the age of 65 and had a positive case of the flu. It is not known if the person was vaccinated. The health department said the last...
Washington’s longest-serving prosecutor, Benton County’s Andy Miller retires
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Andy Miller calls himself a local boy. He went to Richland High School, and then headed west to study at the University of Washington. Miller took a gap year between university and law school to become a swim coach, which he said was a lot harder than he thought it would be. He followed that by...
BNSF train derails New Year’s Day in downtown Kennewick
The cars were in the middle of the train.
Influx of Huskies overwhelming Tri-Cities rescues and shelters
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Just before Christmas, a box of six, 13-week-old Husky mix puppies was found abandoned on the front steps of Pet Overpopulation Prevention in Pasco. Director of Hope 4 Huskies, Christina Rader, took them in. “They did come down with kennel cough, coccidia – the stuff that can kind of happen, so we’re trying to get them well...
Popular brewery opens new waterfront location + Construction starts on 5th Graze
The brewery’s new location is just feet away from Howard Amon Park.
FOX 28 Spokane
Sinkhole opens up south of Washtucna, SR-261 closed in both directions
WASHTUCNA, Wash. – A widening sinkhole south of Washtucna closed SR-261 in both directions just before 11 a.m. on Friday. The road remains closed at this time, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). While traffic was initially moving along a single lane, crews determined it was...
ifiberone.com
New, unnamed MTV reality show casts resident from Moses Lake, filming begins in Ritzville
RITZVILLE - An article by the Cheney Free Press reports that MTV is in Ritzville filming several scenes for an upcoming reality show. Details are limited, but the scenes are reportedly being filmed at a home on South Washington Street in Ritzville. The Cheney Free Press reports that the production...
Over $1 billion in Tri-Cities construction in 2022. What’s coming next?
New housing, beef jerky plant, aquatics center and more.
ifiberone.com
Snow expected overnight across north central WA, freezing rain in parts of Grant County
MOSES LAKE — The National Weather Service says most of north central Washington will see snow overnight, with some areas in Grant County possibly getting another round of freezing rain. Light snow will start to fall Thursday afternoon, with heavier snowfall expected overnight. Areas in Grant County could see...
Hanford nuclear site solicits wacky names for its snowplows. ‘Snow-hattan Project’?
Name suggestions run the gamut — from the creative to, well, the downright silly.
kpq.com
Ice Not Expected in Storm Coming To Wenatchee, NCW
Another winter snow storm is heading into North Central Washington. Laurie Nisbet with the National Weather Service says it won't have one element that brought an ice to the area over Christmas weekend. "The system we're expecting later today through tomorrow, right now, we don't have freezing in the forecast,"...
