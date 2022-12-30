ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Othello, WA

KEPR

New Year's Eve shooting in Richland leaves a man dead

RICHLAND, Wash. — Richland Police are investigating after a shooting in the 1700 block of Jadwin Ave. Saturday night. Police say, around 9 PM, officers were dispatched to a weapons complaint in the area. When officers arrived, they say found a young man in his late teens or early...
RICHLAND, WA
ifiberone.com

Arrest warrant issued for Moses Lake man accused of running over his mother

MOSES LAKE — A 29-year-old man has been charged with vehicular assault after investigators say he ran over his mother in November near Moses Lake. Along with the vehicular assault charge, Raymond A. Surber was also charged Thursday with hit-and-run, according to court records. An arrest warrant was also issued on Thursday, with bail set at $100,000. Prosecutors say Surber currently has three active warrants in district court for failing to appear in court.
MOSES LAKE, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Kennewick Fire and Police on scene of six derailed train cars

KENNWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Fire Department alongside the Kennewick Police Department and BNSF Railway are on scene of a corn train that derailed off Fruitland St. in Kennewick. According to KFD Chief Chad Michael, a total of six train cars were off the tracks. All of which were loaded...
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Sinkhole opens up south of Washtucna, SR-261 closed in both directions

WASHTUCNA, Wash. – A widening sinkhole south of Washtucna closed SR-261 in both directions just before 11 a.m. on Friday. The road remains closed at this time, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). While traffic was initially moving along a single lane, crews determined it was...
WASHTUCNA, WA
kpq.com

Ice Not Expected in Storm Coming To Wenatchee, NCW

Another winter snow storm is heading into North Central Washington. Laurie Nisbet with the National Weather Service says it won't have one element that brought an ice to the area over Christmas weekend. "The system we're expecting later today through tomorrow, right now, we don't have freezing in the forecast,"...
WENATCHEE, WA

