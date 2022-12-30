ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Romanian population at 19.05 million people, down 1.1 million people

BUCHAREST, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Romania has lost 1.1 million people in the last eleven years, with its population down to 19.05 million, driven by migration and demographics, preliminary census data released by the National Statistics Board showed on Friday.

People over 65 accounted for about a fifth of the population, data showed. Thirty-nine out of 42 counties experienced a population decline since the previous 2011 census, including capital Bucharest.

Data showed 9.8 million were women, or 51.5% of the population. About 52.2% of the population lived in urban areas.

