ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Indonesia lifts remaining COVID restrictions

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oRS1V_0jyQBEhx00

JAKARTA, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Indonesia on Friday removed all remaining measures to control the spread of COVID-19 effective immediately, since most of the country's population already has antibodies against the disease, President Joko Widodo said.

"There will be no more restrictions on gatherings and movements," the president told a news conference, noting that the decision was taken based on the latest infection figures.

Before the announcement, most mobility restrictions had already been removed for recipients of at least one booster vaccine shot, but authorities still required masks to be worn indoors and use of a COVID tracker app when entering most public spaces.

Jokowi, as the president is known, urged Indonesians to remain vigilant against the virus, including continuing to wear a mask indoors and when in a crowd.

At one point Indonesia had Asia's highest rate of infections, but daily cases have fallen to below 1,000 most days in the past week, with hospitalisations and deaths relatively low.

The world's fourth-most populous country has recorded more than 6.7 million cases overall, with 160,583 fatalities.

Nearly 75% of Indonesians over the age of 6, or 174.7 million people, have received two vaccine shots and about 68.5 million have had at least one booster injection, according to health ministry data.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Japan tests all China arrivals for COVID as cases surge

TOKYO (AP) — Japan on Friday started requiring COVID-19 tests for all passengers arriving from China as an emergency measure against surging infections there as the Asian island country faces its own rising case numbers and record-level deaths. Japan reported a record 420 new coronavirus deaths on Thursday, one...
Reuters

Malaysia to screen inbound travellers, including from China, for fever

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Malaysia on Friday said it will screen all inbound travellers for fever and test wastewater from aircraft arriving from China for COVID-19 as part of fresh measures to prevent an outbreak following Beijing's decision to lift strict zero-COVID policies.
Reuters

Jail time hardened Lula's resolve to tackle poverty over profit

BRASILIA, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's 580-day stretch behind bars imbued him with a renewed sense of social justice, the leftist's allies and confidants said, convincing him of the need to prioritize ending poverty over boosting profits.
Reuters

China accuses U.S. of distorting facts after aircraft clash

SHANGHAI, Jan 1 (Reuters) - A U.S. military plane involved in a confrontation with Chinese aircraft in disputed southern waters last week had violated international law and put the safety of Chinese pilots at risk, a defence ministry spokesman said.
Reuters

Russian rouble surges as volatile year draws to a close

MOSCOW, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The rouble strengthened sharply on Friday, nearing the 70 mark against the dollar as a highly volatile year drew to a close, with the final month of trading dominated by fears over the impact of a Western oil price cap on Russia's export revenues.
Reuters

Few tourists, deserted streets in casino hub Macau after reopening

MACAU, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Three years of COVID-19 forced Becky Zhang’s specialty food business in Macau to near collapse. Founded by her grandmother more than fifty years ago, her store selling pastries and dried beef only survived thanks to residents who bought small quantities to help keep them afloat.
Reuters

Taiwan president offers China help to deal with COVID surge

TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Sunday offered to provide China with “necessary assistance” to help it deal with a surge in COVID-19 cases, but said Chinese military activities near the island were not beneficial to peace and stability.
Reuters

Reuters

674K+
Followers
370K+
Post
315M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy