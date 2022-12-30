ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Thai Q3 household debt to GDP slows but remains a risk

Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

BANGKOK, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Thailand's household debt to gross domestic product ratio stood at 86.8% in the third quarter, down from a revised 88.1% in the previous quarter, central bank data showed on Friday, as the economy continued to recover.

The amount of household debt, however, rose to 14.9 trillion baht ($431.51 billion) at the end of September from 14.76 trillion baht at the end of June.

($1 = 34.53 baht)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Hawkish Fed rhetoric fails to lift dollar; Aussie jumps

SINGAPORE, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The dollar struggled to advance on Thursday even though Federal Reserve policymakers reiterated their commitment last month to fighting inflation, while the Aussie rallied after China eased its restrictions on imports of Australian coal.
Reuters

Dollar jumps, U.S. stocks buck global rally

LONDON/NEW YORK, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The dollar jumped on Tuesday as oil prices sank, while U.S. stocks bucked a global equities rally in a macro-packed week that could offer a steer on when and where U.S. interest rates might peak.
Reuters

Russian rouble slides in first trade of the year

The Russian rouble weakened on Tuesday against the dollar and euro in the first session of the year in Moscow amid light trading volumes during public holidays in Russia. At 0705 GMT the rouble slid by 0.4% to the dollar to trade at 70.18 on the Moscow Exchange.
Reuters

Oil falls more than 5% on global economy worry, China COVID cases

NEW YORK, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Oil fell by more than $4 a barrel on Wednesday, posting the steepest percentage loss in the first two trading days of any year for over 3 decades, as investors worried about fuel demand as the global economy slows and COVID-19 cases grow in China.
Reuters

Apple to sign Luxshare for iPhone production in China - FT

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) is set to sign up Chinese contract manufacturer Luxshare Precision Industry Co Ltd (002475.SZ) to produce premium iPhone models, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
Reuters

Nissan, Renault agree to limit use of IP in new venture - Nikkei

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) and French automaker Renault SA (RENA.PA) have agreed to restrict the use of the intellectual property they developed together in a new company established by Renault, according to a report by Nikkei on Wednesday.
Reuters

Amazon secures $8 billion term loan

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) said on Tuesday it had reached an agreement with certain lenders to provide the e-commerce giant an $8 billion unsecured loan. The term loan will mature in 364 days, with an option to extend for another 364 days and the proceeds would be used for general corporate purposes.
Reuters

Reuters

676K+
Followers
371K+
Post
316M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy