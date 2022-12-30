31 of the funniest Jerry's Pizza memes following Andrew Tate's arrest

The controversial influencer Andrew Tate has been arrested in Romania on charges of human trafficking and rape following his viral spat with climate activist Greta Thunberg and it all might be because of a pizza box .

In case you aren't up to speed, on Wednesday, Tate tried to provoke Thunberg with a tweet where he bragged about the huge amount of emissions that his 33 cars gave off. 19-year-old Thunberg wasn't too impressed and told him to "enlighten" her at "smalldickenergy@getalife.com."

The Swede's sassy response quickly went viral and is already one of the most popular tweets in Twitter history. It took Tate 10 hours to muster a reply which was a ' cringe ' two-minute video of him smoking a cigar, wearing a robe and eating a pizza. While the takeaway pizza might not have seemed like much at the time, it could well lead to Tate's downfall.

Romanian authorities have reportedly been waiting nine months for Tate and his brother Tristian to return to Romania. Civil rights attorney Alejandra Caraballo reported : "Romanian authorities needed proof that Andrew Tate was in the country so they reportedly used his social media posts. His ridiculous video yesterday featured a pizza from a Romanian pizza chain, Jerry’s Pizza, confirming he was in the country."

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Prosecutors added: "The four suspects ... appear to have created an organised crime group with the purpose of recruiting, housing and exploiting women by forcing them to create pornographic content meant to be seen on specialised websites for a cost."

Now the so-called 'Tog G', who has been under criminal investigation since April is being detained with his brother and two Romanian suspects and it's quite possibly because the pizza box in the video came from a Romanian takeaway named 'Jerry's Pizza.'

The restaurant in Bucharest has since become a viral star in itself with memes flooding the internet and earning comparisons Prince Andrew to Rudy Giulian's infamous gaffe at Four Seasons Total Landscaping .

















































































































Even Greta couldn't resist it.





We just hope the pizza was worth it.



Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.