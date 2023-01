Buy Now Enfield's Alyssa Rossignol (14) blocked under the basket by Windsor's Ayanna Franks (33) during the first half, Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Enfield High. (Jim Michaud / Journal Inquirer) JIM_MICHAUD

Sydney Marshall may have been the third-leading scorer for the Enfield High girls basketball team Thursday night, but she provided the biggest score of them all.

The junior’s layup in the final minute lifted the Eagles to a 50-48 win over Windsor in a CCC interdivisional game in Enfield.

It’s the second win a row for Enfield (5-2) while the loss snaps a four-game winning streak for Windsor (4-1).