Les Schwab Invitational 2022: Day 4 highlights, top stars, statistical leaders

The 26th Les Schwab Invitational boys basketball tournament continued Thursday at Liberty High School in Hillsboro, Oregon.

Here’s a game-by-game recap of what went down, plus Day 4 statistical leaders.

Semifinals

West Linn 86, Sierra Canyon 69

Jackson Shelstad scored 38 points (including 16 free throws), Adrian Mosley added 28 points to go with 11 rebounds, and the Lions put together a 47-29 second half to turn a close game into a comfortable win over the Trailblazers. Mark Hamper pitched in seven points and seven rebounds for West Linn (9-0), which went 0 of 12 from three-point range but enjoyed a 26-10 made free throw advantage. Isaiah Elohim had team-highs of 17 points and 10 rebounds, Ashton Hardaway scored 14 points and Bronny James chipped in 10 points for Sierra Canyon (12-3). The Trailblazers committed 22 personal fouls and 11 turnovers.

Duncanville 83, Bishop Gorman 72

Four Panthers scored at least 15 points and they broke open a halftime deadlock with a 23-14 third period in a hard-fought win over the Gaels. Ron Holland (25 points, 11 rebounds), Cameron Barnes (17), KJ Lewis (16) and Aric Demings (15) combined for 73 points to send Duncanville (15-0) to the final. John Mobley Jr. had 22 points, Jase Richardson potted 19, and Chris Nwuli put up 11 points with 13 rebounds to lead Bishop Gorman (8-3). The Gaels, who will play for third place, committed 14 turnovers, missed 18 shots from three-point range (7 of 25) and were outscored 23-13 from the line.

Consolation

Grant 50, Redmond (Wash.) 38

Christian Green and Charlie Kapranos (seven rebounds) scored 13 points apiece, and the Generals owned the glass and used a 16-8 fourth quarter to pull away from the Mustangs. Vashon Hardges had nine points with six rebounds and Charles Manigo added eight points for Grant (2-5). Nicholas Schneider tallied a game-high 18 points and Ethan Tung chipped in 13 points to pace Redmond (3-6). The Mustangs were outrebounded 35-20.

Barlow 78, Lake Oswego 73

Jalen Atkins poured in 37 points (including 15 free throws) and Mason Bierbrauer scored 14 points with three blocked shots, helping the Bruins top the Lakers in a back-and-forth affair. Jahvari Martino and Nate Forrar pitched in nine points each in support of Barlow (5-3). Winters Grady scored 37 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and Owen Alles had 11 points and 10 boards for Lake Oswego (3-7), which was outscored 25-8 from the free throw line. Max Archambo added seven points and eight rebounds off the bench for the Lakers.

Tigard 71, Cleveland 55

The Tigers got all of their scoring from their starting five and used a big second half to forge a comeback and down the Warriors. Douglas Bailey had 22 points, Kalim Brown scored 21, and Sawyer Wolf and Malik Brown (six rebounds, eight assists) notched 13 points apiece to account for all but two points for Tigard (7-2). Brady Jordan had a basket to round out the scoring for the Tigers, who enjoyed a 40-22 advantage over the final 16 minutes. Jackson Owens dropped in a game-high 23 points, Jackson Cooper had 12 and Sean Chris Tresvant added 10 with eight rebounds to lead Cleveland (2-5).

Jesuit 80, Roosevelt 75

Isaiah Crane led all scorers with 33 points, Cade Collins had 14 points off the bench, and Henry Smith and Payton Roth (nine rebounds) contributed 10 points each as the Crusaders held on to beat the Roughriders. Nico Rafalovich added seven points to go with a game-high 13 rebounds to help Jesuit (4-4) advance to the consolation final. Chance White and Utrillo Morris paced Roosevelt (4-3) with 22 points apiece, Beya Kim went for 17 points and 12 boards, and Owen Nathan tallied 10 and six in the loss.

Beaverton 65, Lincoln 56

The Beavers sank 18 of 26 free throws and used a balanced offensive attack to ease past the Cardinals and advance to the fifth-place game. Brady Rice (21 points), Aidan Rice (14), Jalen Childs (13) and Max Elmgren (11) finished in double figures for Beaverton (8-3). Malachi Seely-Roberts poured in 31 points and pulled down nine rebounds, Moroni Seely-Roberts scored nine points with eight boards and six assists, and JahAllah Van added six points to lead Lincoln (5-2), which trailed 28-27 at halftime.

Tualatin 71, Central Catholic 59

Josiah Lake drained seven three-pointers and scored a game-high 35 points, Jaden Steppe (four assists) pitched in 11 points, and the Timberwolves pulled away late to dump the Rams and advance to the fifth-place game. Ryan Schleicher and Jayden Fortier (eight rebounds) added seven points each for Tualatin (7-3). Isaac Carr (27 points), Zamir Paschal (15 and seven boards), Nazier Paschal (13) and Marley Zeller (four) accounted for all of the scoring for Central Catholic (4-4).

DAY 4 LEADERS

Points (13 or more)

Jackson Shelstad, West Linn, 38

Jalen Atkins, Barlow, 37

Winters Grady, Lake Oswego, 37

Josiah Lake, Tualatin, 35

Isaiah Crane, Jesuit, 33

Malachi Seely-Roberts, Lincoln, 31

Adrian Mosley, West Linn, 28

Isaac Carr, Central Catholic, 27

Ron Holland, Duncanville, 25

Jackson Owens, Cleveland, 23

Douglas Bailey, Tigard, 22

John Mobley Jr., Bishop Gorman, 22

Utrillo Morris, Roosevelt, 22

Chance White, Roosevelt, 22

Kalim Brown, Tigard, 21

Brady Rice, Beaverton, 21

Jase Richardson, Bishop Gorman, 19

Nicholas Schneider, Redmond, 18

Cameron Barnes, Duncanville, 17

Isaiah Elohim, Sierra Canyon, 17

Beya Kim, Roosevelt, 17

KJ Lewis, Duncanville, 16

Aric Demings, Duncanville, 15

Zamir Paschal, Central Catholic, 15

Mason Bierbrauer, Barlow, 14

Cade Collins, Jesuit, 14

Ashton Hardaway, Sierra Canyon, 14

Aidan Rice, Beaverton, 14

Malik Brown, Tigard, 13

Jalen Childs, Beaverton, 13

Christian Green, Grant, 13

Charlie Kapranos, Grant, 13

Nazier Paschal, Central Catholic, 13

Ethan Tung, Redmond, 13

Sawyer Wolf, Tigard, 13

Rebounds (6 or more)

Chris Nwuli, Bishop Gorman, 13

Nico Rafalovich, Jesuit, 13

Beya Kim, Roosevelt, 12

Winters Grady, Lake Oswego, 11

Ron Holland, Duncanville, 11

Adrian Mosley, West Linn, 11

Owen Alles, Lake Oswego, 10

Isaiah Elohim, Sierra Canyon, 10

Jahvari Martino, Barlow, 9

Payton Roth, Jesuit, 9

Malachi Seely-Roberts, Lincoln, 9

Max Archambo, Lake Oswego, 8

Jayden Fortier, Tualatin, 8

Brady Rice, Beaverton, 8

Moroni Seely-Roberts, Lincoln, 8

Sean Chris Tresvant, Cleveland, 8

Miles Berry, Central Catholic, 7

Mark Hamper, West Linn, 7

Charlie Kapranos, Grant, 7

KJ Lewis, Duncanville, 7

Zamir Paschal, Central Catholic, 7

Aidan Rice, Beaverton, 7

Jackson Shelstad, West Linn, 7

Malik Brown, Tigard, 6

Isaac Carr, Central Catholic, 6

Vashon Hardges, Grant, 6

Owen Nathan, Roosevelt, 6

Assists (4 or more)

Malik Brown, Tigard, 8

Owen Alles, Lake Oswego, 7

Max Elmgren, Beaverton, 6

Moroni Seely-Roberts, Lincoln, 6

Nate Forrar, Barlow, 4

Evan Phelps, Duncanville, 4

Jaden Steppe, Tualatin, 4

Sean Chris Tresvant, Cleveland, 4

Steals (3 or more)

Jalen Atkins, Barlow, 5

Josiah Lake, Tualatin, 5

Sean Chris Tresvant, Cleveland, 5

Owen Nathan, Roosevelt, 4

Douglas Bailey, Tigard, 3

Miles Berry, Central Catholic, 3

Beya Kim, Roosevelt, 3

KJ Lewis, Duncanville, 3

Zamir Paschal, Central Catholic, 3

Brady Rice, Beaverton, 3

Ryan Schleicher, Tualatin, 3

Blocked shots (2 or more)

Mason Bierbrauer, Barlow, 3

Jahvari Martino, Barlow, 3

Jimmy Oladokun, Sierra Canyon, 3

Cameron Barnes, Duncanville, 2

Owen Nathan, Roosevelt, 2

Chris Nwuli, Bishop Gorman, 2

Payton Roth, Jesuit, 2

Malachi Seely-Roberts, Lincoln, 2

FRIDAY'S SCHEDULE

Lake Oswego (3-7) vs. Redmond (Wash.) (3-6), 9 a.m.

Barlow (5-3) vs. Grant (2-5), 10:30 a.m.

Cleveland (2-5) vs. Roosevelt (4-3), noon

Central Catholic (4-4) vs. Lincoln (5-2), 2 p.m.

Consolation final

Jesuit (4-4) vs. Tigard (7-2), 3:30 p.m.

Fifth place

Beaverton (8-3) vs. Tualatin (7-3), 5 p.m.

Third place

Bishop Gorman (8-3) vs. Sierra Canyon (12-3), 7:15 p.m.

Final

Duncanville (15-0) vs. West Linn (9-0), 8:45 p.m.

