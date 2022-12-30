Putnam City North stuns undefeated Midwest City Carl Albert to reach Mustang tournament final

By Michael Kinney

MUSTANG - In the opening round of the Bank 7 Holiday Classic, Putnam City North ran Owasso off the court.

It looked like the same thing was going to take place Thursday when the Panthers took on 5A No. 1 Midwest City Carl Albert.

The third-ranked Panthers (6A) led by 21 points before the Titans decided to make a game of it. However, PCN made the plays on both ends of the court late to earn a 63-56 semifinal victory against the previously unbeaten Titans.

“We played great,” PCN senior Zander Baker said. “We played a great first half. A little sloppy in the second half.

"But we came out with the win. That's all that matters.”

With just 1:30 left in the game, the Panthers' lead had been whittled down to nine, 58-49. Carl Albert forced a turnover and Jordan England drained a 3 from the corner to cut the deficit to 58-52 with 1:14 on the clock.

The Panthers turned the ball over again and the Titans had a chance to really put some pressure on PCN. However, Carl Albert gave the ball right back and Anthony Leonard was fouled.

He made both of his free throws to extend the Panthers' lead up to eight.

After another pair of free throws for Putnam City North, England drained another 3-pointer to get the Titans to within six, 62-56.

Carl Albert fouled Leonard, and he made 1-for-2 from the charity stripe to put the contest away.

“I thought the first half we played really, really good,” Putnam City North coach Ryan Wagner said. “And the second half, this is kind of what you deal with with young kids. We lost our focus a little bit and we were trying to do too much.

"But at the end, I was proud of how they finished the game and just were tough mentally and made some good, big baskets.”

England scored 24 points on 8-of-14 shooting. Jayden Mott added eight points and 12 rebounds in the loss.

Baker posted 14 points, four rebounds and two assists. CJ Smith chipped in with 13 points.

The Panthers, who lost to Mustang in last year’s tournament title game, will look to avenge that defeat Friday night.

“We just got to stay together as a team,” Baker said. “Just keep all the extra and all the other stuff out and then we just play together as a team, and we'll make a great run.”

Mustang 57, Tulsa Booker T. Washington 53

After leading by 23 points, Mustang’s lead had been clipped to 53-44 with four minutes left.

The Hornets forced the Broncos into a turnover and had an opportunity to get closer.

However, Jayden Oates came up short on a layup attempt. Mustang’s Thai Bond scored on the other end to push their lead to 11.

After BTW's Lathan Boone scored, the Broncos turned the ball over in the backcourt. However, Mustang got it right back and it led to another Bond basket.

BTW was able to close the gap to 57-51. But with just 16.4 seconds on the clock, they would need the Broncos to implode to come all the way back.

Mustang tried to oblige by turning it over and then fouling Boone on an off-balance jump shot.

Boone made both free throw attempts and fouled Roman Miller on the inbound pass.

Even though Miller missed his free throw attempt, Booker T. Washington didn’t have a four-point play in their playbook.

“I loved the way we played in the first half,” Mustang coach Scott Hodges said. “Shot the ball really well. Defended really well against a good team. Didn’t like the way we played the second half.

"But I told the guys we’re never going to be disappointed with a win against a top 10 team in 6A. I wish we would have finished a little bit better and handled the pressure. But it’s a good win.”

Boone paced the Hornets with 17 points on 6-of-12 shooting. Ty Holdman added 15 points in the loss.

Jacobe Johnson, who didn’t play in the tournament opener, scored 17 points in his return to action. Bond added 10 points, two blocks and nine rebounds. That includes four offensive rebounds.

“I’m just doing what I can to help the team win,” said Bond.

Mustang (6-3) will face No. 3 Putnam City North (10-0) for the second straight year in the Holiday Classic championship game.

“They are a good team,” Hodges said of the Panthers. “They are going to present challenges defensively. They have a bunch of good players that can really score.

"It’s a rematch from last year’s championship game. So, it will be another good one.”

Game time is set for 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Mustang Activity Center.