PROVO — Like plenty of New Year's Eve patrons, BYU basketball hopes to start off 2023 with good luck. Gideon George poured in 15 of his team-high 20 points in the second half, and Fousseyni Traore added 12 points, eight rebounds and three assists as BYU pulled away from visiting Portland 71-58 to keep its seven-game winning streak alive Saturday night in the Marriott Center.

PROVO, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO