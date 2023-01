Buy Now Rockville's Weston LaBrecque, right, steals the ball from Ellington's Cole Rellis, left, during a boys basketball game at Rockville High School, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. (Jessica Hill/Journal Inquirer)

Weston LaBrecque has had plenty of memorable games during his tenure with the Rockville High boys basketball team.

The senior added another Thursday.

LaBrecque poured in a game-high 31 points as the Rams topped Windham Tech 74-56 in their home opener.