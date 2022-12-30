ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KGxPJ_0jyQ8Wqb00

Dec. 22 - Dec. 29

From the British Royals attending their first yearly Christmas church walk since the death of the queen to protests in France after a shooting at a Kurdish center in Paris, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa .

The selection was curated by AP photographer Gregorio Borgia in Rome.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter : http://twitter.com/AP—Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
Matthew C. Woodruff

Blind Mystic Baba Vanga Made Four Predictions for 2023 Before Her Death

Mystic Baba Vanga passed away in 1996, but not before leaving behind a series of future predictions all the way to 5079. Step aside Nostradamus, this mystical fortune teller’s followers claim she has an 85% success rate with her predictions thus far and has predicted everything from the 9/11 Twin Tower attacks to Brexit. Born in Bulgaria in 1910, Baba Vanga became well known during the second world war, and was the subject of a 2011 documentary called ‘The Visible and Invisible World’. She has left predictions until 5079.
ABC News

ABC News

964K+
Followers
201K+
Post
559M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy