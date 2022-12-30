ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rainier, WA

Detectives Investigating After Man Wounded in Rainier Valley Shooting

By Detective Valerie Carson
Seattle, Washington
 3 days ago
Detectives are investigating after a man was shot and injured while in his car in the Rainier Valley on Thursday night.

At 9:34 p.m., a 911 caller reported he had just been shot. He said he was driving himself to the hospital and he refused to stop for help before he got there. As officers drove to meet him at Harborview Medical Center, other 911 callers reported they had just heard gunfire near 40th Avenue South and South Holly Street. Additional units drove to that area and found a shooting scene at 42nd Avenue South and South Holly Street.

Meanwhile, the victim arrived at HMC and walked into the emergency room after parking his car nearby. The 33-year-old man immediately began receiving treatment and provided few details to officers.

When officers found the victim’s bullet-damaged vehicle parked outside, they spotted a firearm inside. Officers seized the car and will serve a search warrant to collect any possible evidence.

Detectives with the Gun Violence Reduction Unit responded to the scene and will lead the ongoing investigation.

