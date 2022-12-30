ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Andrew Tate ‘detained in Romania on suspicion of human trafficking and rape’ - old

By Nina Lloyd
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B33Gu_0jyQ84Sk00

Social media influencer Andrew Tate has reportedly been detained in Romania on suspicion of human trafficking and rape.

The former kickboxer was held alongside his brother, Tristan, and two other suspects while his house was raided in the capital, Bucharest .

“The four suspects … appear to have created an organised crime group with the purpose of recruiting, housing and exploiting women by forcing them to create pornographic content meant to be seen on specialised websites for a cost,” prosecutors said, according to the Reuters news agency.

A lawyer for the brothers has reportedly confirmed their detention.

Since retiring from combat sports, Tate, 36, has received attention for his misogynistic online commentary.

He gained notoriety in 2016 when he was removed from British TV show Big Brother over a video that appeared to show him hitting a woman with a belt.

In 2017, he was banned on Twitter for saying that women should “bear responsibility” for being sexually assaulted, but was reinstated last month.

Earlier in the week, Tate sparked a war of words with 19-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg when he shared a picture of himself standing next to a Bugatti and claimed he owned 33 cars.

“Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions,” he tweeted, tagging Ms Thunberg.

She replied: “Yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com.”

Tate and his brother have been under investigation since April alongside two Romanian nationals.

Footage circulated widely on social media appears to show Tate and his sibling being led away from a luxury villa.

He moved to Romania five years ago.

Romania’s Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) earlier issued a statement, but did not name the Tate brothers, stating that two British citizens and two Romanian citizens were suspected of being part of a criminal group focused on human trafficking.

It also released a video of the raid, showing guns, knives, and money on display in one room.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Vileness and brutality’: Mother in Iranian jail for 13 years shares letter from inside ‘hell’ prison

A mother jailed in Iran for 13 years has shared a letter from inside her “hell-like” prison. Maryam Akbari Monfared was detained in 2009 on the charge of being a supporter of the People’s Mojahedin Organisation of Iran.Her three brothers and one sister were killed by the Iranian regime, and she has been separated from her three daughters since the night she was taken away. Charities including Amnesty International and the Centre for Human Rights in Iran have long called for her release, but to no avail. The mother of three has now shared a letter as she enters...
The Independent

Woman who made grooming gang claims convicted of perverting course of justice

A woman who claimed she was the victim of an Asian grooming gang has been convicted of perverting the course of justice.Eleanor Williams, 22, published pictures of her injuries and an account of being groomed, trafficked and beaten, on Facebook in May 2020, in a post which was shared more than 100,000 times.A jury at Preston Crown Court found her guilty of eight counts of doing acts tending and intended to pervert the course of justice.Williams stared straight ahead as the verdicts were returned.The Facebook post sparked demonstrations in her home town of Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, and led to former English Defence...
The Independent

Police renew appeal for information on pub shooting murder of Elle Edwards

Detectives investigating the murder of Elle Edwards have urged people to keep coming forward with information to help their “fast-moving and complex” probe.Beautician Ms Edwards, 26, was gunned down at the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral, shortly before midnight on December 24.She was shot in the head at the front entrance as she celebrated Christmas with her sister and friends, and later died in hospital.Ms Edwards was not believed to be the intended target as four men were also injured in the attack.Since the incident  nearly 150 pieces of intelligence from the public, including information about individuals and wider...
The Independent

Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger was caught via genetic DNA testing

The suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students was arrested with the help of genealogical DNA testing, according to reports.Bryan Christopher Kohberger, a 28-year-old Washington State University criminology student, was arrested by FBI agents and officers of the Pennsylvania State Police near the Pocono Mountains early Friday morning, according to documents obtained by The Independent.In a press conference, Moscow Police said that more information about the circumstances leading up to the arrest would be released once Mr Kohberger appears in court in Idaho.It has since been revealed that the breakthrough in a case that was unsolved...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Horrifying moment woman pushes three-year-old onto train tracks

Horrifying surveillance footage has captured the moment a woman pushed a three-year-old child onto train tracks in Portland, Oregon.The terrifying incident unfolded on Wednesday evening when the small child was standing on the Gateway Transit Center MAX platform with their mother as they waited for a train, according to Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.The video shows a woman – later identified as Brianna Lace Workman – sitting on a bench behind the mother and child as several other passengers also stood on the station platform.Suddenly, the suspect is seen leaping to her feet and shoving the little child onto...
PORTLAND, OR
The Independent

Police release third person arrested in connection with Elle Edwards’ murder

Detectives investigating the murder of Elle Edwards have released the third person arrested in connection with her shooting.Beautician Ms Edwards, 26, was killed at the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral, shortly before midnight on December 24.She was shot in the head as she celebrated Christmas with friends, dying later in hospital.On Saturday, Merseyside Police said it had released on bail a 31-year-old man from Tranmere, Wirral, who was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.It comes after Ms Edwards’ family described her as “the most beautiful and bright star” during a press conference on Friday.A statement from her father...
The Independent

Voices: The Idaho murders case is getting murkier, but patience is of the essence

It has been more than 50 days since four students at the University of Idaho were found fatally stabbed inside a house. Two of the victims, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle, were 20 years old; the other two, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, were 21. For weeks, bits of information surfaced piecemeal; two of the victims had gone to a bar, then to a food truck, prior to their deaths. Investigators said they believed the attack had been targeted, but were unable to say whether “the target was the residence or its occupants.”For weeks, the public scratched their heads....
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

NYE party takes tragic turn as host dies of heart attack after accidentally shooting guest dead

A New Year's Eve party in India's southern state of Karnataka turned tragic as the host died of a heart attack after accidentally shooting dead one of the guests. Manjunath Olekar, 67, hosted a party at his farmhouse in Shivamogga city with nearly 50 people in attendance. He was preparing his double barrelled gun to fire celebratory shots to ring in the New Year, when he accidentally shot 34-year-old Vinay U, who was standing next to him.The local police said Olekar was loading his licensed gun when he accidentally pressed the trigger. Vinay, identified as a friend of the...
The Independent

Teenage arsonist escapes mental health facility as public warned not to approach

Police investigating the disappearance of a teenage arsonist from a mental health facility have warned the public not to approach him “under any circumstances”. Johnny Brady, 19, escaped from St Andrew’s healthcare facility in Northampton at around 3:30pm on 31 December. He was under a hospital order following convictions for serious assault and arson. Police said they were becoming “increasingly concerned” by his disappearance and officers said that they had not had any confirmed sightings of the teenager so far. Members of the public are being urged not to approach Brady, who officers described as white, about 5ft 9 and...
The Independent

Couple tie the knot – then groom heads to Africa for fundraising challenge

A groom spent what should have been his honeymoon 2,000 miles away from his wife because of a very different matter of the heart.Dai Jones, 40, from Port Talbot, underwent life-saving emergency surgery at Morriston Hospital’s cardiac centre in 2020.After he returned home, his long-term fiancee Rachel told him he should celebrate his recovery by fulfilling one of his dreams.Mr Jones booked a trip to climb North Africa’s highest mountain and raise money for the cardiac centre too.Then they decided to tie the knot but the date they settled on was just two days before he was due to depart...
The Independent

Human remains found in pond likely there for ‘several weeks’

Human remains discovered in a pond in Essex were likely to have been there for “several weeks”, police have said.The remains were found in Oakwood Pond, Harlow, on New Year’s Eve after a member of the public reported a suspicious object in the water, and a murder investigation has now been launched.At a press conference on Tuesday, Detective Superintendent Rob Kirby said it was “too early” to establish the identity of the person found, but that officers were working “relentlessly” to establish the circumstances around the discovery.He said: “We were called shortly before 2pm, on Saturday, by a member of...
The Independent

Woman and 17-year-old girl found dead at home in Hampshire

A woman and a 17-year-old girl have been found dead at a property in Hampshire. Hampshire Police said the two bodies were found in Shorefield Road, Downton, near to Milford-on-Sea, on 29 December.The force said the deaths of the teenager and 42-year-old woman are being treated as “unexplained” but not suspicious.No further details have yet been released about their deaths and police say a file has been prepared for the coroner.A spokesperson for Hampshire Police said: “We were called just after 1.45pm on Thursday 29 December to a report of the bodies of a 17-year-old girl and 42-year-old woman...
The Independent

Police issue E-fit for man behaving inappropriately to teen girls

A man was reported to approach teenage girls in Swanley, and make lewd comments directed at them on three separate occasions.The incidents took place between April and August 2022 and one of the victims cooperated with Kent Police to generate the E-fit.Officers had made an arrest, following an investigation but did not lead to any charges.PC Kim Townsend, of the West Kent Vulnerability Investigation Team, said: “While these incidents were reported during the summer, we remain determined to track down the man responsible.“We are now hoping the issue of a computer generated image will prompt anybody who suffered from a similar incident in Swanley, or who recognises the person pictured, to contact us.”Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting crime reference 46/159149/22.You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website. Read More Girl sexually assaulted on pathway behind school as police issue E-fit
The Independent

Indians react with horror after Delhi woman dragged under car for over an hour on New Year

A detailed high-level investigation has been ordered by India’s federal home minister Amit Shah into the gruesome death of a 20-year-old woman who was dragged for miles for over an hour after being hit by a car in the country’s capital Delhi.Anjali Singh, an event manager, was returning home on her two-wheeler vehicle when a car hit her on the early morning of 1 January. She was dragged by the car for around 13km, over an hour, from Delhi’s Sultanpuri area to Kanjhawala neighbourhood. Her body was found naked as her clothes were torn off while she was being dragged...
The Independent

Pharma executive found dead hours after Supreme Court weighs in on sentence for killing autistic son

A pharma millionaire who was convicted of manslaughter of her eight-year-old autistic son in 2014 was found dead in her home, hours after the Supreme Court revoked her bail.Gigi Jordan, 62, was discovered dead around 12.30am on Friday at her apartment in Stuyvesant Heights, Brooklyn. The police are investigating the death as suspected suicide.Jordan was convicted of manslaughtering her son Jude Mirra in February 2010 in a room of Peninsula Hotel in Manhattan. She gave her autistic son a deadly cocktail of painkillers, speeling pills, and tranquilisers mixed with juice and alcohol before she attempted to take her own...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Independent

Police launch murder investigations into two adult care centre deaths

Two separate murder investigations have been launched after the deaths of residents at care centres.A 60-year-old man died at a care centre for adults with mental health and drug abuse issues in west London on Monday night.He was treated by paramedics after being injured shortly before midnight, but was pronounced dead at the scene.A 44-year-old man, a fellow resident at Imperial Lodge in Lansbury Drive, Hayes, was arrested on suspicion of murder.A witness said they had seen police vehicles and ambulances with flashing lights in the street outside the centre.The witness, who did not want to be named, said: “I...
The Independent

Fake teen doctor, now 25, sentenced to prison for new scam

A serial grifter who gained national infamy as a teenager when he impersonated a doctor to defraud a patient is heading back to prison after pleading guilty to stealing more than $10,000 from his employer. Malachi Love-Robinson, 25, received a sentence of over two years and four months last week after pleading guilty in Palm Beach County, Florida, to grand theft and organized scheme to defraud. Court documents show that in 2020, Robinson was working as a salesperson for a company that connects shippers with trucking companies. Instead of having customers make payments to the company, Love-Robinson would have...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Police investigate after discovery of bodies of teenage girl and woman

Police are investigating after the bodies of a 17-year-old girl and a 42-year-old woman were found at an address in the New Forest.The discovery, which police say is not being treated as suspicious, was made at a property in Downton, Hampshire, on December 29.A Hampshire police spokesman said: “We were called just after 1.45pm on Thursday, December 29, to a report of the bodies of a 17-year-old girl and 42-year-old woman having been found at an address in Shorefield Road, Downton.“The deaths are being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious. Their family has been informed and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”
The Independent

Idaho murders - update: Suspect Bryan Kohberger arrives at court for extradition hearing

Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger has arrived at the Monroe County Courthouse in Pennsylvania ahead of an extradition hearing on Tuesday afternoon.The 28-year-old criminology PhD student is set to waive his extradition rights, kickstarting the process of transporting him from Pennsylvania to Idaho where he faces murder charges.NewsNation’s Brian Entin captured footage of Mr Kohberger being taken from a van into the court handcuffed and wearing red prison fatigues.Mr Kohberger showed no reaction as reporters shouted questions at him. His extradition hearing is due to begin at 3.30pm EST.Kaylee Goncalves’ father Steve Goncalves has vowed to be in...
IDAHO STATE
The Independent

Mark Cavendish targeted in knifepoint raid at home, court told

Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish and his wife were subjected to a knifepoint robbery while at home with their children – with one masked raider threatening to stab the athlete, a court heard.The intruders made off with two Richard Mille watches, valued at £400,000 and £300,000 respectively, during the raid in the Ongar area of Essex, Chelmsford Crown Court was told.Cavendish and his wife Peta were in bed with their three-year-old child when they were awoken by noise in the early hours of November 27 2021, said Edward Renvoize, opening the prosecution case on Tuesday.He said that Cavendish thought the noise...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
321K+
Post
513M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy