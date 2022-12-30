ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 12

Related
WKRG News 5

Oxygen True Crime to premier ‘Floribama Murders’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fans of true crime in south Alabama and northwest Florida get ready! A true crime series all about the area is coming to the Oxygen True Crime Channel. According to Oxygen’s website, the new show will premiere on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 9/8 ct. A preview of the series emphasized that […]
FLORIDA STATE
pasconewsonline.com

The City in Florida Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
FLORIDA STATE
travelawaits.com

New Brightline Train Connecting South Florida To Orlando To Open In 2023

More Floridians will be able to ride via passenger rail when Brightline opens its rail line connecting south Florida to central Florida in 2023. Right now, it’s actively constructing a line to connect stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and Orlando. “The City of Orlando is excited...
ORLANDO, FL
floridianpress.com

Findings in DeSantis's Investigation of Drag Queen Shows Imminent, Possible Criminal Recommendations on Table

Days after Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that his administration was formally investigating the videos taken of children attending “sexualized drag shows” in Broward and Miami-Dade Counties, The Floridian has learned that the official findings and potential criminal recommendations from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) are imminent, and will be released as early as next week.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Here are the Top 10 most important health care stories of 2022

The cliffhangers are dangling into 2023. Framed by the ongoing fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic to the seismic shift in abortion rights, the past year in Florida contained significant moments in the intersection of health care policy and politics, much of it driven by Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is seen as a likely Republican presidential contender.
FLORIDA STATE
floridaing.com

Florida Climate – Is Florida Hot All Year Round?

Have you ever been curious about what the weather is like in Florida? Well, if you are, then get ready to find out! Is Florida hot all year round? That’s the million-dollar question that many people are asking. For those of us who like warm weather, Florida is a...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Remembering Rosewood: Descendants mark racial violence that razed Florida town 100 years ago

'Yes, it's been 100 years, but there was a lot of life that was snuffed out, prematurely, and for no reason at all.'. Lizzie Robinson Jenkins’ living room walls are covered in neat rows and columns of early 1900s history. Tables are littered with artifacts from her aunt including frayed handkerchiefs and a metal coin purse — family heirlooms almost lost to hate.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

Former Flagler Superintendent Jacob Oliva Picked for Arkansas Education Secretary

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Former Flagler Schools Superintendent Jacob Oliva has been selected as the next Secretary of Education for the state of Arkansas in a decision process that was completed this week. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the Governor-elect of Arkansas, praised Oliva’s tenure in Florida’s Department of Education in her confirmation of Oliva’s selection.
ARKANSAS STATE
WFLA

Why are flags at half-staff in Florida?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has directed the United States and the State of Florida flags to be flown at half-staff at various locations in honor of Corporal Ray Hamilton. Flags will be flown half-staff at the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office in Crestview, the Okaloosa County Courthouse in Crestview, and the City […]
FLORIDA STATE
historiccity

historiccity

Saint Augustine, FL
1K+
Followers
822
Post
318K+
Views
ABOUT

Historic City News first appeared in March 2000 and now celebrates its 20th Anniversary of daily publication. We are your watchdog for an honest and open government in St Augustine and St Johns County, Florida. Our mission today is the same as it was 20-years ago; "Holding public figures accountable to the public." Citizen journalism, without candy-coating, is the foundation of an independent free press. Our audience is engaged, working in our community, and influential in both local business and politics. Leadership: Our editor-in-chief earned his undergraduate degree in Public Administration from Flagler College, with honors. He has been a Florida licensed private investigator for more than 20-years and served as State Editor at Franklin Center for Government and Public Integrity in Washington, D.C.

 https://historiccity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy