Tory Lanez and His Driver Beat Megan Thee Stallion After Shooting Her: Witness

The high-profile trial of Tory Lanez took a dramatic turn Tuesday when a witness for the defense reportedly testified that Lanez, his driver, and an assistant for Megan Thee Stallion all apparently beat the rapper viciously after she was shot by someone in the group. Sean Kelly, who saw the incident unfold from the bedroom of his Hollywood Hills home, told jurors that it appeared all three people were “trying to kill her,” according to a report in the Daily Mail. Lanez is accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion during a confrontation following a pool party at Kylie Jenner’s mansion in July 2020. Kelly’s testimony Tuesday was at times contradictory, reports suggested, and at one point he said it appeared an assistant for Megan Thee Stallion, Kelsey Harris, fired the first shot. Lanez, 30, has pleaded not guilty to three felony charges.Read it at Daily Mail
Megan Thee Stallion’s Former Bodyguard Disappears Before Tory Lanez Testimony: Report

Justin Edison was due to testify on Friday. Meg’s attorney has since confirmed that he’s currently missing. We’re one week into Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion’s trial. Already, there’s been what feels like a year’s worth of drama and chaos unfolding. Though things started out smoothly, it wasn’t long before things began to turn. Most notably, Kelsey Harris’ testimony found her suddenly forgetting several significant details regarding the shooting.
1501 Certified CEO Carl Crawford Reacts To Tory Lanez Verdict: ‘I Hope I’m Next’

1501 Certified Entertainment CEO Carl Crawford has shared his reaction to Tory Lanez‘s guilty verdict in relation to the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. Meg’s estranged label boss took to Instagram Live on Friday night (December 23), after a grand jury found Lanez guilty of all three charges levied against him in connection to her shooting and injury. In a clip of the Live session, Crawford seemingly responded to a commenter taunting him about his own ongoing legal battle with his one-time protégé.
Tory Lanez Found Guilty Of Shooting Megan The Stallion

A jury has handed down its verdict in Tory Lanez's felony assault trial after deliberating for the past 48 hours. On Friday, December 23, Tory Lanez was found guilty of all three felony charges. During the final hearing of the trial, the Alone At Prom artist was convicted of felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a concealed firearm in his vehicle, and negligent discharge of a firearm. According to Laws & Crimes journalist Meghann Cuniff, a disturbing scene went down in the courtroom involving Lanez's father and stepmother after the verdict was read.
Body Cam Footage Shows Megan Thee Stallion Crying In Ambulance After Shooting

As more evidence from the Tory and Megan trial comes forth, fans are making sense of this information after a closed case. After the Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion case closed, authorities and media outlets released more footage and evidence. Newly shared footage from police body cams and 911 calls demonstrate the distress of the occasion. In them, the Houston rapper cried in pain as she received treatment from medics. Also, the call recording details respondents’ initial response.
Vivica Fox Defends Megan Thee Stallion After Joe Budden’s Comments

Vivica Fox has issued a response to Joe Budden after he claimed not to like Megan Thee Stallion. The Soul Food actress delivered her remarks on the Fox Soul show, Cocktails with Queens. While on his self-titled podcast, Budden asserted he had personal reasons for his dislike of like the Houston rapper as Tory Lanez stands trial. “Joe Budden, if you don’t button it up and sit yo b**ch a** down,” the Set It Off actress exclaimed. “Hatin’ on that girl. Okay, y’all mad ’cause girls right now is ruling rap. It’s just driving y’all crazy that the sistas is just ruling...
Megan Thee Stallion is hoping to win another court case

Megan Thee Stallion previously filed a lawsuit against 1501 Certified Entertainment over its definition of an album, with Megan accusing the label of trying to keep her tied into her contract. By contrast, 1501 Certified Entertainment insists that Megan’s Something For Thee Hotties compilation does not constitute an album, meaning...
Petition Calls For Appeal Of Tory Lanez’s Guilty Verdict In Megan Thee Stallion Trial

Tory Lanez was found guilty on all charges in the Megan Thee Stallion 2020 shooting trial. For many, however, the fight is not over, as there is a petition circulating calling for an appeal to the verdict that could have the 30-year-old facing up to 22 years in prison and deportation. The campaign, hosted on Change.org, was created on Saturday (Dec. 24), one day after the trial was completed. As of publication, it has amassed over 36,000 signatures. “Tory Lanez was found Guilty of all charges and it is a true miscarriage of justice,” Yasin Toure’, the petition’s creator, wrote...
