Megan Thee Stallion's Trial Outfit—The Apparent Symbolic Meaning
The "Hot Girl Summer" rapper testified against Tory Lanez, who is accused of shooting her in the foot in July 2020.
Megan Thee Stallion Says Boyfriend Pardison Fontaine Is Embarrassed by Tory Lanez Trial
The Tory Lanez trial is taking its toll on Megan Thee Stallion's boyfriend Pardison Fontaine. During her emotional testimony on Tuesday (Dec. 13), Megan Thee Stallion spoke about the affect the whole situation is having on her and her current partner. "I feel disgusted, I feel dirty, my own partner...
Tory Lanez and His Driver Beat Megan Thee Stallion After Shooting Her: Witness
The high-profile trial of Tory Lanez took a dramatic turn Tuesday when a witness for the defense reportedly testified that Lanez, his driver, and an assistant for Megan Thee Stallion all apparently beat the rapper viciously after she was shot by someone in the group. Sean Kelly, who saw the incident unfold from the bedroom of his Hollywood Hills home, told jurors that it appeared all three people were “trying to kill her,” according to a report in the Daily Mail. Lanez is accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion during a confrontation following a pool party at Kylie Jenner’s mansion in July 2020. Kelly’s testimony Tuesday was at times contradictory, reports suggested, and at one point he said it appeared an assistant for Megan Thee Stallion, Kelsey Harris, fired the first shot. Lanez, 30, has pleaded not guilty to three felony charges.Read it at Daily Mail
The doctor who operated on Megan Thee Stallion after she was shot said remnants from the bullets are still inside her feet
The doctor confirmed she had "metallic foreign bodies" in her feet, settling the unfounded theory from Lanez supporters that she was never shot.
HipHopDX.com
Kodak Black Takes Aim At JAY-Z & Megan Thee Stallion Over Tory Lanez Shooting Conviction
Kodak Black has spoken out against Tory Lanez’s guilty verdict in his felony assault case involving Megan Thee Stallion, taking aim at JAY-Z and the Houston Hottie in the process. The Florida rapper addressed the verdict on Instagram Live earlier this week, shortly after Tory was convicted of shooting...
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion’s Former Bodyguard Disappears Before Tory Lanez Testimony: Report
Justin Edison was due to testify on Friday. Meg’s attorney has since confirmed that he’s currently missing. We’re one week into Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion’s trial. Already, there’s been what feels like a year’s worth of drama and chaos unfolding. Though things started out smoothly, it wasn’t long before things began to turn. Most notably, Kelsey Harris’ testimony found her suddenly forgetting several significant details regarding the shooting.
Troll Unit: 50 Cent Dragged On Twitter For Sharing Meme Of Megan Thee Stallion Morphing Into Jussie Smollett
You can always count on 50 Cent to stick his nose in someone else's business. The post Troll Unit: 50 Cent Dragged On Twitter For Sharing Meme Of Megan Thee Stallion Morphing Into Jussie Smollett appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Listen to Tory Lanez admit that he shot Megan Thee Stallion (video)
On Dec. 23, Tory Lanez was found guilty on all charges in the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. Since the shooting occurred in 2020, there has been a lot of back-and-forth about whether Lanez really shot Megan, and people still questioned it after he was found guilty. Any lingering doubts...
musictimes.com
Young Thug Sister Dolly White Defends Gunna Snitching On YSL After Boosie Badazz Twitter Rant
Gunna's release from jail received mixed feedback from the hip-hop community, especially because of the nature of how he was released. Earlier this week reports that the "Banking on Me" rapper was released from jail after accepting a "best interest" deal from the prosecution. Gunna was sentenced to five years...
Lil’ Duval Shares Distasteful Clip That Makes Fun Of Megan Thee Stallion Shooting
In a recent Instagram post, Lil' Duval tormented Megan Thee Stallion with an infamous clip from the movie 'Harlem Nights.'
HipHopDX.com
1501 Certified CEO Carl Crawford Reacts To Tory Lanez Verdict: ‘I Hope I’m Next’
1501 Certified Entertainment CEO Carl Crawford has shared his reaction to Tory Lanez‘s guilty verdict in relation to the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. Meg’s estranged label boss took to Instagram Live on Friday night (December 23), after a grand jury found Lanez guilty of all three charges levied against him in connection to her shooting and injury. In a clip of the Live session, Crawford seemingly responded to a commenter taunting him about his own ongoing legal battle with his one-time protégé.
Megan Thee Stallion Seemed ‘Like A Deer in Headlights’ When Tory Lanez Opened Fire, Her Friend Told Prosecutors in Taped Interview
In a recorded interview played for jurors, a former friend of Megan Thee Stallion clearly identified rapper Tory Lanez as the gunman who fired five rounds at the hip-hop superstar in July 2020. That friend Kelsey Nicole Harris told prosecutors in an interview recorded months earlier that she turned at...
iheart.com
Tory Lanez Found Guilty Of Shooting Megan The Stallion
A jury has handed down its verdict in Tory Lanez's felony assault trial after deliberating for the past 48 hours. On Friday, December 23, Tory Lanez was found guilty of all three felony charges. During the final hearing of the trial, the Alone At Prom artist was convicted of felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a concealed firearm in his vehicle, and negligent discharge of a firearm. According to Laws & Crimes journalist Meghann Cuniff, a disturbing scene went down in the courtroom involving Lanez's father and stepmother after the verdict was read.
hotnewhiphop.com
Body Cam Footage Shows Megan Thee Stallion Crying In Ambulance After Shooting
As more evidence from the Tory and Megan trial comes forth, fans are making sense of this information after a closed case. After the Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion case closed, authorities and media outlets released more footage and evidence. Newly shared footage from police body cams and 911 calls demonstrate the distress of the occasion. In them, the Houston rapper cried in pain as she received treatment from medics. Also, the call recording details respondents’ initial response.
Vivica Fox Defends Megan Thee Stallion After Joe Budden’s Comments
Vivica Fox has issued a response to Joe Budden after he claimed not to like Megan Thee Stallion. The Soul Food actress delivered her remarks on the Fox Soul show, Cocktails with Queens. While on his self-titled podcast, Budden asserted he had personal reasons for his dislike of like the Houston rapper as Tory Lanez stands trial. “Joe Budden, if you don’t button it up and sit yo b**ch a** down,” the Set It Off actress exclaimed. “Hatin’ on that girl. Okay, y’all mad ’cause girls right now is ruling rap. It’s just driving y’all crazy that the sistas is just ruling...
musictimes.com
Megan Thee Stallion On A Roll: Rapper Secures 1501 Album Dispute Win After Tory Lanez Verdict
After scoring her biggest legal win yet with the Tory Lanez felony assault trial, it looks like the odds are heavily in favor of Megan Thee Stallion as she scored a small early victory on her 1501 Entertainment lawsuit. Earlier this year, the "Savage" rapper embarked on a legal battle...
Megan Thee Stallion is hoping to win another court case
Megan Thee Stallion previously filed a lawsuit against 1501 Certified Entertainment over its definition of an album, with Megan accusing the label of trying to keep her tied into her contract. By contrast, 1501 Certified Entertainment insists that Megan’s Something For Thee Hotties compilation does not constitute an album, meaning...
Uncle Murda Questions Tory Lanez Guilty Verdict, Says Saweetie Sounds Better on Mute and More on ‘Rap Up 2022′
Just in time for the new year, Uncle Murda is back with his controversial "Rap Up 2022," and this one will certainly raise plenty of eyebrows. On Sunday (Jan. 1), Uncle Murda delivered his end-of-the-year controversial song, "Rap Up 2022." On the 15-minute-long track, the Brooklyn rapper dissected some of the most newsworthy events of the past year.
Petition Calls For Appeal Of Tory Lanez’s Guilty Verdict In Megan Thee Stallion Trial
Tory Lanez was found guilty on all charges in the Megan Thee Stallion 2020 shooting trial. For many, however, the fight is not over, as there is a petition circulating calling for an appeal to the verdict that could have the 30-year-old facing up to 22 years in prison and deportation. The campaign, hosted on Change.org, was created on Saturday (Dec. 24), one day after the trial was completed. As of publication, it has amassed over 36,000 signatures. “Tory Lanez was found Guilty of all charges and it is a true miscarriage of justice,” Yasin Toure’, the petition’s creator, wrote...
