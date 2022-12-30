AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Dec. 22 - Dec. 29

From the British Royals attending their first yearly Christmas church walk since the death of the queen to protests in France after a shooting at a Kurdish center in Paris, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa .

The selection was curated by AP photographer Gregorio Borgia in Rome.

