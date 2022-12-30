ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WOWK

Game Preview: West Virginia looks for first Big 12 win this year at OK State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — An overtime defeat on New Year’s Eve handed West Virginia its third loss of the season. Two trends that have hurt the Mountaineers at times this year did so once again in the six-point loss to Kansas State. Those trends are giving up a high number of points in the paint (48) on defense, and committing too many turnovers (20) on offense.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

Looking back at some of the biggest wins of Don Nehlen’s WVU head coaching career

The great Don Nehlen celebrates his 87th birthday Sunday. Nehlen controlled the sidelines at Milan Puskar Stadium for 21 seasons and took the Mountaineers to some of the highest peaks of success that the program has ever enjoyed. He coached 15 first-team All-Americans, won a school-record 149 games, and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2005.
MORGANTOWN, WV
ClutchPoints

College Basketball Odds: Ohio State vs. Northwestern prediction, odds and pick – 1/1/2023

The Ohio State Buckeyes take on the Northwestern Wildcats. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Ohio State Northwestern prediction and pick. Ohio State lost to San Diego State. The Buckeyes fell to the Aztecs in Maui in a high-scoring game. They have defeated Cincinnati and Texas Tech. They lost to North Carolina in a game they led most of the way. North Carolina’s Pete Nance tied the game with a mid-range jump shot off an inbounds pass at the buzzer, sending the contest into overtime. The Buckeyes did not have answers for UNC in the extra period. Ohio State’s best moment of the season came when it rallied late to beat Rutgers on a buzzer-beating shot. All in all, Ohio State has shown a tendency to play a lot of close games and not separate itself from the opponent, for better or worse. The Buckeyes are not an elite Big Ten team; they’re in the middle tier and will try to make their way upward in the standings. They will need to win a lot of close games, especially on the road. This is exactly the kind of game they need to win.
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK

Kansas State rallies, beats No. 24 West Virginia 82-76 in OT

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP)Markquis Nowell had a game-high 23 points and 10 assists, Keyontae Johnson scored 18, and Abayomi Iyiola added a career-best 14 points as Kansas State rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat No. 24 West Virginia 82-76 in overtime in the Big 12 opener for both teams on Saturday night.
MANHATTAN, KS
WOWK

Mountaineers fall to Wildcats in overtime thriller

West Virginia ended its 2022 and started its Big 12 schedule on a rough note in Manhattan, Kansas. The 24th-ranked Mountaineers (10-3, 0-1 Big 12) fell in their conference opener to Kansas State (12-1, 1-0) on Saturday 82-76 in a hard-fought, oftentimes sloppy overtime thriller. Markquis Nowell logged his ninth career double-double in the win as he led the Wildcats over a faulty West Virginia offense.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

No. 20 Oklahoma women sink W. Virginia 98-77 behind Llanusa

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP)Ana Llanusa scored 28 points, shooting 11 for 13, Madi Williams scored 24 and No. 20 Oklahoma pulled away from West Virginia for a 98-77 win on Saturday in a Big 12 opener for both teams. Taylor Robertson scored 18 for the Sooners shooting 6 for 10 from...
NORMAN, OK
WOWK

Fourth-quarter surge pushes No. 20 OU over WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — It wasn’t Taylor Robertson. It wasn’t Madi Willliams. This time, it was Ana Llanusa. The redshirt senior guard led the 20th-ranked Oklahoma Sooners on a massive second-half surge on Saturday, eventually topping West Virginia 98-77 in Morgantown to open the Big 12 Conference slate. Llanusa finished with 28 points and six rebounds to lead Oklahoma.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

Reloaded No. 24 WVU tips off Big 12 slate against K-State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — No. 24 West Virginia and Kansas State finish out the calendar year by opening their respective Big 12 Conference slates against one another on Saturday. Tip-off at Bramlage Coliseum is set for 7 p.m. ET and it will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Golf.com

The 5 best golf courses in West Virginia (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in West Virginia. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in West Virginia. GOLF’s other course...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Ultimate Classic Rock

20 Years Ago: Creed Plays Disastrous Concert in Chicago

It wouldn't be official for another year and a half, but Creed effectively ended Dec. 29, 2002 on stage in suburban Chicago. The quartet's concert at the AllState Arena in Rosemont, Ill., (formerly known as the Rosemont Arena) has become a legend the band members would just as soon forget. Frontman Scott Stapp was, by his own admission, "whacked out on" the powerful anti-inflammatory Prednisone, which he'd been taking to help heal from injuries suffered in a car accident the previous April. It left him bloated and tired -- "exhausted," in his words -- and he didn't help matters by drinking a considerable amount of whiskey before the show.
ROSEMONT, IL
pabucketlist.com

Remembering Ligonier Beach in Westmoreland County

For 93 summers, Ligonier Beach in Westmoreland County was an iconic spot to cool off in western PA. To this day, the remains of Ligonier Beach are one of the first landmarks you see when approaching Ligonier from the east, along the Lincoln Highway. The rise and fall of Ligonier...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
fox32chicago.com

New details emerge in Buffalo Grove murder-suicide

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. - New details were released Thursday about the murder-suicide in Buffalo Grove last month. Police say Andrei Kisliak murdered his family, then killed himself. According to newly released reports, police responded to 14 domestic-related calls involving the Kisliak family. Many of those calls happened in the months...
BUFFALO GROVE, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

3,500 pound natural gas main crashes into Westmoreland County family's home

ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County family is waiting to find out if they can return to their home after a 12-inch natural gas main broke loose from its supports and slid 700 feet into their house. Anthony Ford walked into his Allegheny Township home a few days ago and immediately knew there was something wrong."I smelled gas," Ford said.Moments later, Ford found where it was coming from."I went into the basement to check everything out, and there was a huge, giant pipe in our house," Ford said.Specifically, a 12-inch yet-to-be-buried gas line that somehow broke free from...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
seiu73.org

Historic Contract Gains for Palos Hills Public Works

Since Palos Hills public works had their union certified in 1984, SEIU Local 73 has been fighting to secure two additional sick days. Management had fought the increase in paid sick leave for 38 years. “This was a big victory thanks to our union,” said members of the bargaining team....

