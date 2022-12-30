ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Gerwyn Price books quarter-final spot with comfortable win over Jose de Sousa

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kb0Sn_0jyQ6tJI00

Top seed Gerwyn Price completed a comfortable 4-1 win over Jose de Sousa to book his place in the quarter-finals of the PDC World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace.

The Welsh world number one averaged just over 94 and hit eight 180s to move into the last eight as he targets a repeat of his 2021 success.

‘The Iceman’, who beat five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld 4-0 in the last round, will next face either Gabriel Clemens or Alan Soutar.

“I ground out a win. I just wanted to get up there and win, it doesn’t matter about the performance,” Price told a press conference broadcast by PDC media.

“It was just one of those games where I had to get over the winning line, and that is what I did.

“I was battling against myself and against him, but it is what it is – you come up against certain players and circumstances, so you just have to deal with it.

“I felt comfortable through the game and always felt I was going to win, it was just a matter of time.”

Earlier on Thursday, Dirk van Duijvenbode edged out Ross Smith 4-3 after securing the final set on a thrilling sudden-death tiebreaker in a high-quality match which saw a record 31 maximums thrown during a best-of-seven contest.

After surviving five missed match darts by ‘Smudger’ Smith, Van Duijvenbode progressed 6-5 in the decider and goes on to face fellow Dutchman Michael van Gerwen , a three-time former champion, for a place in the quarter-finals.

Rob Cross , world champion in 2018, coasted past Mervyn King 4-1 with an average of 99.7 and five 180s to progress to the last 16.

Sixth seed Cross will next face Chris Dobey , who had ended the hopes of two-time former winner Gary Anderson in the third round on Wednesday.

The final match of Thursday’s afternoon session at the Palace saw Stephen Bunting defeat Dave Chisnall 4-2 as he booked a fourth-round date with Luke Humphries.

Bunting ended a run of eight defeats against fellow St Helens player Chisnall with an average of just over 102, which included nine 180s and three ton-plus checkouts.

Humphries secured his place in the last 16 with a 4-3 win over Vincent van der Voort in the opening match of Thursday’s evening session.

‘Cool Hand Luke’ had been 2-0 up before Dutchman Van der Voort rallied to level the match and then again at 3-3.

World number five Humphries recovered to take the decider in straight legs, finishing with a 96.5 match average and having landed eight maximums.

Thursday’s late match saw Jonny Clayton come from behind to defeat Josh Rock 4-3 and reach the quarter-finals for the first time.

Welshman Clayton, the seventh seed, fought back after trailing 3-2 to force a deciding set in which he won all three legs.

Clayton’s highest checkout was 122 as he hit eight maximums with an average of just under 98 to finally end the run of the 21-year-old, who shocked Nathan Aspinall in the last round.

Comments / 0

Related
ng-sportingnews.com

World Darts Championship 2022/23: New Year's Day's order of play as the quarter-finals take place at the Ally Pally

The 2022/23 PDC World Darts Championship has reached the quarter-finals stage with a bumper double session of action to look forward to on New Year's Day. During the afternoon session, former World Matchplay champion Dimitri Van Den Bergh takes on former Premier League champion Jonny Clayton, while reigning Grand Slam champion Michael Smith faces a Lakeside winner in Stephen Bunting.
The Independent

On This Day in 2018 – Rob Cross turns off ‘The Power’ to claim PDC world crown

Former electrician Rob Cross provided more huge sparks on this day in 2018 with a stunning upset against Phil Taylor to become PDC world champion at Alexandra Palace.Cross turned off ‘The Power’ for the final time as he followed up his semi-final win against defending champion Michael van Gerwen to deny the retiring Taylor a 17th world title in a 7-2 victory.Most darts fans had never heard of Cross 12 months previously as he plied his trade as an amateur player while working as an electrician in Hastings.It was his second tilt at a darting career, having previously stopped playing...
The Independent

Gerwyn Price beaten at Ally Pally after donning ear defenders to block out noise

World number one Gerwyn Price’s bizarre attempts to block out the raucous Alexandra Palace crowd by wearing ear defenders failed to have the desired effect as he crashed out of the PDC World Championships.The 37-year-old Welshman was 3-1 down in his quarter-final to Gabriel Clemens when he donned the accessory in an apparent move to dampen the noise coming from off stage.But it did not prevent him from losing the fifth set and when he returned to the stage wearing less-bulky ear plugs, which he had apparently spent some time practising in, the outcome was the same as Clemens sealed...
The Independent

Ivan Toney injury ‘not significant’ as striker eyes Brentford vs Liverpool clash

Brentford boss Thomas Frank is hopeful top scorer Ivan Toney will be fit to face Liverpool.Striker Toney was taken off on a stretcher after opening the scoring in the Bees’ 2-0 win at West Ham on Friday evening.But the injury is not as bad as first feared, meaning the 26-year-old, who has hit 12 top-flight goals this term, could be involved on Monday evening when Jurgen Klopp’s Reds visit west London.“It’s good news with Ivan,” Frank told a press conference. “It’s not a significant injury. He could potentially be available for tomorrow.“There’s nothing wrong with his knee. Without going too...
The Independent

Frank Lampard hoping Everton can give fans feel-good factor against Brighton

Frank Lampard is eager for Everton to deliver a feel-good factor at Goodison Park when they play Brighton on Tuesday after the late agony suffered in their last home game.The Toffees’ first match since the World Cup saw them crash to a third successive Premier League defeat as they lost 2-1 at home to Wolves on Boxing Day, with Rayan Ait-Nouri scoring the visitors’ winner deep into stoppage time.Everton subsequently held champions Manchester City to a 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium on New Year’s Eve.And boss Lampard, whose side are a point above the relegation zone in 16th place,...
WLNS

Arsenal stretches EPL lead after Man City held by Everton

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal couldn’t have asked for a much better end to the year. The Gunners stretched their Premier League lead to seven points with a 4-2 win at Brighton on Saturday, having seen their two closest challengers — Manchester City and Newcastle — both drop points earlier in the day.
The Independent

Liverpool vs Leicester LIVE: Premier League result and final score after Wout Faes nets two horror own goals

Liverpool came from behind to beat Leicester City 2-1 but only after two calamitous own goals from visiting defender Wout Faes in their Premier League clash at Anfield on Friday.The Belgian centre back miscued a clearance in the 38th minute to hand Liverpool the equaliser, after Leicester took a surprise fourth minute lead through Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, and then put the ball into his net again on the stroke of halftime.Liverpool, who stay sixth but move within a point of fifth-placed Manchester United, albeit having played a game more, will consider themselves lucky after a stuttering performance with both clubs guilty of missing good chances.Leicester remain 13th, four points above the relegation zone, after they lost a 10th league game of the season. Read More Wout Faes scores two own goals as Liverpool come from behind to beat LeicesterPele: Anfield holds minute’s applause as Premier League pays tribute to Brazil icon
The Guardian

Hermes Allen delivers Challow Hurdle triumph for Nicholls and Ferguson

Hermes Allen was a very easy winner of the Challow Novices’ Hurdle at a rain-lashed Newbury, to give Paul Nicholls a third successive victory in the Grade One feature. Following on from Bravemansgame and Stage Star, Hermes Allen had to prove he could handle deep ground on this occasion. On paper at least, this year’s renewal looked as strong as any in recent memory – but Hermes Allen, who is co-owned by Sir Alex Ferguson, proved in a different league to all of his rivals.
The Independent

Nottingham Forest boost survival hopes in coming from behind to hold Chelsea

Nottingham Forest gave their Premier League survival hopes a shot in the arm with a 1-1 draw against Chelsea, whose troubles on the road continued.Forest had already beaten Liverpool and Tottenham at the City Ground this season and turned in another impressive performance against one of the big boys.After falling behind to Raheem Sterling’s opener against the run of play, they put in a fine second-half display which was rewarded with Serge Aurier’s equaliser just after the hour.The goalscorer. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/q5uEix9Ipf— Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) January 1, 2023On the balance of the game, Steve Cooper’s men arguably deserved to win...
The Independent

Premier League wrap: Arsenal strengthen grip at top with thrilling win over Brighton

Arsenal will head into the new year with a seven-point lead at the summit of the Premier League following a 4-2 win at Brighton.Bukayo Saka opened the scoring after just 65 seconds before Martin Odegaard doubled Arsenal’s advantage with Eddie Nketiah adding a third shortly after the interval.Kaoru Mitoma pulled one back for the Seagulls only for Gabriel Martinelli to net Arsenal’s fourth.Teenager Evan Ferguson scored a second for the home side, but Mikel Arteta’s side saw out the the final Premier League fixture of 2022 to record another victory.Earlier, Demarai Gray scored a stunning equaliser as Everton ended 2022...
The Independent

Double jeopardy for Wout Faes as own goals sink Leicester against Liverpool

Leicester defender Wout Faes suffered the ignominy of scoring two own goals at Anfield to hand Liverpool a 2-1 victory which moved them within touching distance of the top four.And when the Belgian, in his first season at the club after a £15million move from Reims, thought his embarrassment could not get any worse he was taunted by second-half chants of ‘shoot’ from the Kop whenever he touched the ball.The 24-year-old’s calamitous seven-minute spell leading up to half-time handed Liverpool a lifeline they barely deserved after comedic defending of their own had allowed Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to waltz down the middle...
The Independent

Premier League wrap: Man City and Newcastle held as Marcus Rashford nets late Man Utd winner

Demarai Gray scored a stunning equaliser as Everton ended 2022 by snatching an unexpected point against Manchester City.Erling Haaland looked to have put City on course for victory in a scrappy Premier League contest at the Etihad Stadium before Gray responded with a sublime curling effort from the edge of the area just after the hour.It ended a run of four games without a win for Everton and eased some of the pressure on manager Frank Lampard.Marcus Rashford climbed off the bench and the naughty step to fire Manchester United to victory at Wolves.The striker, dropped by boss Erik ten...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
321K+
Post
513M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy