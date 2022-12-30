Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend storage facility coming down to make room for new Highway 97
The improvements to Highway 97 at Bend’s north end are underway, and the signs of it are becoming more obvious. A crew is demolishing the Lucky Horseshoe storage facility at Highway 97 and Cooley Road. They’re salvaging things like metal siding and doors. The Oregon Department of Transportation...
cascadebusnews.com
Plan for North Hunnell Road Area Announced
The City has declared the area of Northeast Hunnell Road as an “unsafe campsite” (as defined in a City administrative policy) which will initiate an outreach process to support those living in the area and will eventually result in clearing the camps in March 2023. Based on an...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Our favorite stories of 2022: Oregon’s only state-owned gravel highway
We at Central Oregon Daily News have been thrilled to bring you the stories of the High Desert and beyond these past 12 months. We wanted to look back and not only re-share with you some of our favorites, but tell you why we love them so much. “I love...
Four-vehicle serious-injury crash reported at Highway 97 and Cooley Road in northern Bend
A reported four-vehicle serious-injury crash occurred Wednesday evening at U.S. Highway 97 and Cooley Road on Bend’s north end, slowing traffic and blocking Cooley Road access in both directions, authorities said. The post Four-vehicle serious-injury crash reported at Highway 97 and Cooley Road in northern Bend appeared first on KTVZ.
Crash, downed trees shut nearly 60-mile stretch of Hwy. 26 north of Madras; high winds shut Mt. Bachelor
A nearly 60-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 26 from Madras north was closed late Tuesday afternoon due to a crash and several downed trees as the latest round of stormy weather made for more challenging travel around the state and had ODOT urging to “delay travel if possible.” The post Crash, downed trees shut nearly 60-mile stretch of Hwy. 26 north of Madras; high winds shut Mt. Bachelor appeared first on KTVZ.
Highway 26 closed from Rhododendron to Warm Springs after crash, downed trees
A crash, high winds and downed trees have shut down Highway 26 from Rhododendron to Warm Springs, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.
centraloregondaily.com
Highway 26 back open after Tuesday night closure
The Oregon Department of Transportation’s Trip Check website indicated that Highway 26 was back open Wednesday morning after a 60-mile stretch was closed Tuesday night due to a crash, wind and multiple downed trees. (Conditions can change quickly. Be sure to check the ODOT Trip Check website for the...
Homeless in Bend have to move from the popular Hunnell Road encampment by March
Everyone who lives in or visits Bend on a regular basis is likely aware of the homeless camp on NE Hunnell Road. Located in northern Bend by Lowes and Home Depot, this area is the most visible homeless camp in the area and the most popular.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 2-vehicle crash on Highway 97 in Bend leaves drivers seriously injured
A crash on Highway 97 in north Bend caused traffic delays and serious injuries Wednesday evening. The crash was reported just before 6:30 p.m., where the highway meets Cooley Rd. near Cascade Village Shopping Center. Oregon State Police said Thursday that the driver of a Subaru entered the intersection from...
Driver dies after falling tree hits truck on Highway 26
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Prineville man was killed in a weather-related crash on Highway 26 Tuesday after a tree collided with a commercial truck in Wasco County at approximately 3:26 p.m.
Massive solar power project coming to Fort Rock and Christmas Valley Oregon
Residents of sparsely populated Lake County have to get ready for a massive solar power project to be built between the northern towns of Fort Rock and Christmas Valley. According to Michael Kohn from the Bend Bulletin in an article written on Dec. 16th called "Central Oregon solar project could be one of the state's largest", the massive project will cover 3,921 acres.
centraloregondaily.com
Police release more photos of missing Bend woman; Ask public for help
Bend Police on Saturday released more photos of a Bend woman who was reported missing on Tuesday. They are also asking some residents to check their properties and outbuildings. Police say the family of Melissa Rosann Trench, 38, hasn’t seen her since Monday night. She was reported missing on Tuesday....
OSP Responds To DUII Complaint Finds Felon With Weapons
On 12/19/2022 a driving complaint was called in on a Ram truck on Highway 101 for failing to drive within its lane. The truck was located and stopped for a traffic violation. The driver, identified as 51-year old Zenos J. Rodriguez of Bend, was asked to perform Safety Field Sobriety Test's. He consented, and subsequently performed poorly. Rodriguez was found to be in possession of two restricted weapons as a felon and was arrested was transported to the Lincoln County Jail, where he provided a breath sample and provided a urine sample. Rodriguez was lodged on the crimes of DUII, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangering, 2 counts of Felon in Possession of Restricted Weapon, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and other charges. He was found to be driving while suspended and uninsured as well.
Bend declares Hunnell Road homeless camp ‘unsafe’; move-out plans leave houseless unsure of future
The city of Bend said Wednesday it has declared the area of Northeast Hunnell Road as an “unsafe campsite” (as defined in a city administrative policy), which will initiate an outreach process to support those living in the area and will eventually result in clearing the long-standing camps in March. The post Bend declares Hunnell Road homeless camp ‘unsafe’; move-out plans leave houseless unsure of future appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend pedestrian struck, seriously injured; police say he was crossing street outside crosswalk
A Bend man was struck and seriously injured late Tuesday afternoon as he crossed a northeast Bend intersection outside of the crosswalk, police said. The post Bend pedestrian struck, seriously injured; police say he was crossing street outside crosswalk appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Volunteers assist campers on Redmond-Powell Butte Road
China Hat Road in Bend is where many unhoused people go to camp. There’s a similar road in Redmond and a few organizations go out there every week to provide resources. Every Friday, the volunteer-based group Jericho Road, Mosaic Medical and a shower truck visit East Antler Road where it meets Redmond-Powell Butte Road.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ The 10 most-watched videos on centraloregondaily.com for 2022
Which videos got your attention on centraloregondaily.com in 2022? Here’s a look at the ten most-watched videos on our website. This first one doesn’t come from here in Central Oregon or even from the Pacific Northwest, but given the recent wave of winter weather we’ve had, it wouldn’t be a shock if it had been. It was an Iowa Department of Transportation camera video of a semi truck losing control on an icy highway. The trailer barely misses a pickup truck in the median before the rig skids sideways to a halt along the side of the road.
centraloregondaily.com
Deschutes County assisting in search for missing Bend woman
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the search for a Bend woman reported missing on Tuesday. They’re looking for Melissa Rosann Trench, 38. She is 5 feet 11 inches tall and 135 pounds. She is white with dark blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a green down jacket with fur on the hood, black yoga pants, and black or brown boots. She has pierced ears and an infinity symbol tattooed on her right arm.
Bend restaurant falls victim to ‘law enforcement’ phone scam, warns others
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bangers and Brews Westside in Bend faced a scary moment on Tuesday. An employee at the restaurant got a scam-related call from saying it was from law enforcement and that their restaurant was about to be raided and to stop the raid they demanded money. "When the employee got the call The post Bend restaurant falls victim to ‘law enforcement’ phone scam, warns others appeared first on KTVZ.
KDRV
Medford Police: Catalytic converter theft ring kingpin arrested after long investigation
BEND, Ore. - The Medford Police Department says its officers have arrested the leader of a catalytic converter theft ring. On December 22, 2022 Medford Police Detectives arrested 25-year-old Cedrus Jahson King at a home in Bend following a multi-year investigation into a catalytic converter theft ring. MPD says the...
Comments / 1