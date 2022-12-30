ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend storage facility coming down to make room for new Highway 97

The improvements to Highway 97 at Bend’s north end are underway, and the signs of it are becoming more obvious. A crew is demolishing the Lucky Horseshoe storage facility at Highway 97 and Cooley Road. They’re salvaging things like metal siding and doors. The Oregon Department of Transportation...
BEND, OR
cascadebusnews.com

Plan for North Hunnell Road Area Announced

The City has declared the area of Northeast Hunnell Road as an “unsafe campsite” (as defined in a City administrative policy) which will initiate an outreach process to support those living in the area and will eventually result in clearing the camps in March 2023. Based on an...
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Crash, downed trees shut nearly 60-mile stretch of Hwy. 26 north of Madras; high winds shut Mt. Bachelor

A nearly 60-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 26 from Madras north was closed late Tuesday afternoon due to a crash and several downed trees as the latest round of stormy weather made for more challenging travel around the state and had ODOT urging to “delay travel if possible.” The post Crash, downed trees shut nearly 60-mile stretch of Hwy. 26 north of Madras; high winds shut Mt. Bachelor appeared first on KTVZ.
MADRAS, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Highway 26 back open after Tuesday night closure

The Oregon Department of Transportation’s Trip Check website indicated that Highway 26 was back open Wednesday morning after a 60-mile stretch was closed Tuesday night due to a crash, wind and multiple downed trees. (Conditions can change quickly. Be sure to check the ODOT Trip Check website for the...
MADRAS, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ 2-vehicle crash on Highway 97 in Bend leaves drivers seriously injured

A crash on Highway 97 in north Bend caused traffic delays and serious injuries Wednesday evening. The crash was reported just before 6:30 p.m., where the highway meets Cooley Rd. near Cascade Village Shopping Center. Oregon State Police said Thursday that the driver of a Subaru entered the intersection from...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Police release more photos of missing Bend woman; Ask public for help

Bend Police on Saturday released more photos of a Bend woman who was reported missing on Tuesday. They are also asking some residents to check their properties and outbuildings. Police say the family of Melissa Rosann Trench, 38, hasn’t seen her since Monday night. She was reported missing on Tuesday....
BEND, OR
Oregon Coast Breaking News

OSP Responds To DUII Complaint Finds Felon With Weapons

On 12/19/2022 a driving complaint was called in on a Ram truck on Highway 101 for failing to drive within its lane. The truck was located and stopped for a traffic violation. The driver, identified as 51-year old Zenos J. Rodriguez of Bend, was asked to perform Safety Field Sobriety Test's. He consented, and subsequently performed poorly. Rodriguez was found to be in possession of two restricted weapons as a felon and was arrested was transported to the Lincoln County Jail, where he provided a breath sample and provided a urine sample. Rodriguez was lodged on the crimes of DUII, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangering, 2 counts of Felon in Possession of Restricted Weapon, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and other charges. He was found to be driving while suspended and uninsured as well.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend declares Hunnell Road homeless camp ‘unsafe’; move-out plans leave houseless unsure of future

The city of Bend said Wednesday it has declared the area of Northeast Hunnell Road as an “unsafe campsite” (as defined in a city administrative policy), which will initiate an outreach process to support those living in the area and will eventually result in clearing the long-standing camps in March. The post Bend declares Hunnell Road homeless camp ‘unsafe’; move-out plans leave houseless unsure of future appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Volunteers assist campers on Redmond-Powell Butte Road

China Hat Road in Bend is where many unhoused people go to camp. There’s a similar road in Redmond and a few organizations go out there every week to provide resources. Every Friday, the volunteer-based group Jericho Road, Mosaic Medical and a shower truck visit East Antler Road where it meets Redmond-Powell Butte Road.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ The 10 most-watched videos on centraloregondaily.com for 2022

Which videos got your attention on centraloregondaily.com in 2022? Here’s a look at the ten most-watched videos on our website. This first one doesn’t come from here in Central Oregon or even from the Pacific Northwest, but given the recent wave of winter weather we’ve had, it wouldn’t be a shock if it had been. It was an Iowa Department of Transportation camera video of a semi truck losing control on an icy highway. The trailer barely misses a pickup truck in the median before the rig skids sideways to a halt along the side of the road.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Deschutes County assisting in search for missing Bend woman

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the search for a Bend woman reported missing on Tuesday. They’re looking for Melissa Rosann Trench, 38. She is 5 feet 11 inches tall and 135 pounds. She is white with dark blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a green down jacket with fur on the hood, black yoga pants, and black or brown boots. She has pierced ears and an infinity symbol tattooed on her right arm.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend restaurant falls victim to ‘law enforcement’ phone scam, warns others

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bangers and Brews Westside in Bend faced a scary moment on Tuesday. An employee at the restaurant got a scam-related call from saying it was from law enforcement and that their restaurant was about to be raided and to stop the raid they demanded money. "When the employee got the call The post Bend restaurant falls victim to ‘law enforcement’ phone scam, warns others appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR

