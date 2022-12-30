Read full article on original website
Myanmar's Suu Kyi to hear final verdicts from junta court
A Myanmar junta court is expected to give its verdicts on the final charges against jailed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Friday, closing the military's latest battle with the democracy figurehead. In previous corruption cases, the court has generally sentenced Suu Kyi to three years per charge.
India, China and Russia abstain from UN resolution on Myanmar to release political prisoners
India, China and Russia abstained from voting on a draft resolution that demanded an end to violence in Myanmar at the United Nations Security Council.The resolution on Wednesday was adopted by the 15-member council with 12 members voting in favour.The council is under India’s presidency this month.The resolution “urges” the junta to “immediately release all arbitrarily detained prisoners”, including Aung San Suu Kyi and ex-president Win Myint, reported AFP.It also calls for “an immediate end to all forms of violence” and asks for “all parties to respect human rights, fundamental freedoms and the rule of law”.“Under the current circumstances,...
Myanmar civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to a further 7 years in prison, bringing total to 33 years
The 77-year-old Nobel laureate will likely spend the rest of her life in prison after a military court found her guilty of corruption charges.
Myanmar’s junta blamed for deaths of more than 160 children in 2022
Myanmar’s military junta killed 165 children in 2022, according to the country’s exiled opposition National Unity Government (NUG). According to their data, 78% more children died at the hands of the occupying military in 2022 compared with 2021. “The NUG figure appears credible,” says Thomas Kean, a senior...
Final verdicts in Suu Kyi junta trial set for Friday
A Myanmar junta court will give its verdicts on five remaining charges in the 18-month trial of jailed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Friday, a legal source told AFP. Suu Kyi has been a prisoner since the military toppled her government in February last year, ending the Southeast Asian nation's brief period of democracy. In previous corruption cases, the court has generally sentenced Suu Kyi to three years per charge.
Israel's Netanyahu distances himself from son's call for treason charges
Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday distanced himself from comments made his son Yair calling for treason charges against prosecutors investigating him for bribery.
Children among dead as stranded Rohingya face starvation at sea, families say
Many Rohingya are feared dead at sea more than three weeks after their boat became stranded off the Indian coast, where at least 160 people remain aboard on the brink of starvation, family members and the United Nations' refugee agency said.
Pakistan Diplomat Says There’s a Bounty on His Head For Calling India’s Modi a ‘Butcher’
Diplomatic tensions are high between old rivals India and Pakistan after a high-profile Pakistani diplomat said he received death threats from a member of India’s ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) this week. Pakistan’s foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said in a Bloomberg interview that there’s a $240,000 reward...
Ousted Myanmar leader gets seven more years in prison for corruption
The ousted leader of Myanmar, Aung San Suu Kyi, has been sentenced to seven more years in prison as the final verdict in her case wraps up Thursday. Myanmar correspondent Leong Wai Kit tweeted that "her latest sentence for 'corruption' means she’ll be jailed for a total of 33 years." Suu Kyi, 77, was convicted in December 2021 for charges of breaking COVID-19 rules and another charge of inciting public unrest. She was initially sentenced to four years in prison, but that sentencing was subsequently cut down by two years. In January of this year, the former Nobel Peace Prize winner was found guilty of violating the import-export law and its telecommunications law for possessing walkie-talkies.
Ousted Myanmar leader Suu Kyi jailed for total of 33 years
Ousted Myanmar democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi was sentenced to another seven years in jail as her long series of trials ended on Friday, with the Nobel laureate now facing more than three decades behind bars. A prisoner of the military since a coup last year, Suu Kyi, 77,...
Myanmar's Suu Kyi faces 33-year prison sentence after final closed trial
A Myanmar military court found Aung San Suu Kyi guilty of five counts of corruption on Friday, per AP. The big picture: It's the final of a series of cases that the court has convicted Suu Kyi of in closed-door trials denounced as shams by rights groups since the military overthrew her democratically elected government in February 2021.
As Israel's Netanyahu returns to office, troubles lie ahead
After five elections that have paralyzed Israeli politics for nearly four years, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has finally returned to power with the government he has long coveted: a parliamentary majority of religious and far-right lawmakers who share his hard-line views toward the Palestinians and hostility toward Israel’s legal system.Yet Netanyahu’s joy may be short-lived. Putting together his coalition proved to be surprisingly complicated, requiring nearly two months of painstaking negotiations and a series of legal maneuvers just to allow his partners to take office. Among them: newly created Cabinet positions with widespread authority over security and a law...
46 Ivorian soldiers sentenced to 20 years in Mali prison
TIMBUKTU, Mali (AP) — The prosecutor general for the African nation of Mali says 46 soldiers from Ivory Coast have been sentenced to 20 years in prison for undermining state security in Mali and for attacks on Mali’s government. Prosecutor General Ladji Sara also said Friday that three other defendants, women who were released in September, were tried in absentia and sentenced to death. The 49 soldiers were detained in July when they went to work for Sahelian Aviation Services, a private company contracted to work in Mali by the United Nations. Mali’s government said it considered the Ivorians to be mercenaries because they were not directly employed by the U.N. mission. The case has added to escalating tensions between Mali’s military junta and the international community.
Ethnic Mongolian UN-registered refugee threatened by Chinese agents in Bangkok
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. An ethnic Mongolian Chinese national who fled the country after his involvement in 2020 protests over a ban on Mongolian-medium teaching in schools has been released on bail by authorities in Thailand after being held by Chinese state security police in Bangkok, and remains at high risk of forced repatriation, RFA has learned.
At least 180 Rohingya feared dead after ‘unseaworthy’ boat vanishes
NEW DELHI — At least 180 ethnic Rohingya stranded at sea for weeks after leaving Bangladesh in November are feared dead, as their rickety boat is thought to have sunk this month, the United Nations refugee agency said. Citing unconfirmed reports, the agency said the “unseaworthy” boat probably sank...
Army in strife-torn Myanmar lifts curfew for New Year's Eve
Authorities in military-ruled Myanmar announced a suspension of the normal four-hour curfew to allow New Year's celebrations in three biggest cities, but opponents of army rule urge people to stay away and claimed security forces might stage an attack and blame it on them.A leaked official letter that circulated on social media said the Yangon regional government was lifting the curfew from midnight to 4 a.m. for one night, when it would host a New Year’s countdown party with fireworks and music at the city’s People’s Park.Residents of the country’s capital, Naypyidaw, and the second largest city, Mandalay, confirmed...
Biden calls Netanyahu ‘my friend for decades’ as Israeli PM regains power
President Biden described Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Thursday as “my friend for decades” as the conservative powerhouse once again became the Jewish state’s head of government. “I look forward to working with Prime Minister Netanyahu, who has been my friend for decades, to jointly address the many challenges and opportunities facing Israel and the Middle East region, including threats from Iran,” the president said. “The United States is working to promote a region that’s increasingly integrated, prosperous, and secure, with benefits for all of its people,” Biden added. “From the start of my Administration, we have worked with partners to promote this...
30,000 flee ethnic violence in South Sudan, says UN
Armed raids in a region of South Sudan plagued by ethnic clashes have forced around 30,000 civilians to flee their homes, the UN's emergency response agency said Thursday as international partners demanded an end to the violence. International partners including the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and the regional IGAD bloc, said in a joint statement Thursday that they were "gravely concerned" by the escalating violence.
Exiled Afghan MP says Taliban 'erasing' women
A former Afghan woman MP who fled to Britain after the Taliban takeover in 2021 on Thursday called on the world to hold the Taliban accountable for its attempt to erase women from public life. Fawzia Koofi, a former vice-president of the Afghan parliament, said bans on the activities of women and girls such as working for aid groups or going to school or university had resulted in them being deleted from public life.
kalkinemedia.com
Israel's new defence minister: Netanyahu loyalist, settlers' friend
Israel's new defence minister Yoav Galant is a former general, a staunch ally of Benjamin Netanyahu and a vocal advocate of Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank. In the military, the 64-year-old oversaw Israel's 2005 withdrawal from the Gaza Strip and later commanded the "Operation Cast Lead" offensive against its Hamas rulers in 2008-2009.
