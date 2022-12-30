Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Rafael Nadal loses one-set lead and match to Norrie to start 2023 season
Rafael Nadal is starting the 2023 season in a position that he's never been before - as a father. The Spaniard travelled to Australia, where he participates in the United Cup and will then move to Melbourne for the first Grand Slam of the season - the Australian Open. During one of the practices, his wife with his child were seen in the stands, and so it's obvious that Nadal's family travels together.
Nick Kyrgios accuses Leyton Hewitt of 'throwing him under the bus'
Kyrgios hits back at negative comments made by United Cup captain Hewitt
The Three Best Matches on the ATP Tour in 2022
Alright, everybody breathe. Tennis, the sport that never, ever sleeps, has once again barely taken paused to catch its breath, rolling immediately from the 2022 season to the 2023 season; without even waiting for the calendar to roll over with it. By the time the ball drops in Times Square, taking us from one year to the next, we’ll already by 3 days into the shiny new joint ATP/WTA team competition, the United Cup, and its no brakes, full steam ahead to the Australian Open from there. But before we dive head first into our coverage of the new season, let’s first pay tribute to the 365 days of tennis which consumed us in 2022. While there were any number of absolutely terrific clashes on the ATP tour this year, only a handful ascended to truly ‘classic’ status. We could spend all day debating which matches deserve a spot in the pantheon of the years’ greatest, and the variation on other lists that have been published only affirms what an incredible year it was. I had the unfortunate self-imposed task of narrowing my choices to just three (while granting myself the crutch of an ‘honourable mentions section, of course). Here are the three best matches of 2022 on the ATP tour, as chosen by yours truly.
kalkinemedia.com
Wimbledon player ban changed 'nothing', says Sabalenka
World number five Aryna Sabalenka said Sunday that Wimbledon's ban on Russian and Belarusian players last year achieved "nothing" and that she "really hoped" it would change course in 2023. Following Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, Britain's Lawn Tennis Association came under pressure from the government to impose a ban.
tennisuptodate.com
Ex Agassi coach Brad Gilbert dismays at Nadal retirement question: "He will let you know when the time comes"
Rafael Nadal was amused when reporters asked him about retirement following his loss to Cameron Norrie, a tennis coach Brad Gilbert is fed up with the question. Nadal has been subjected to retirement questions for several years now. Every time he losses a match reporters quickly jump to it, asking him whether he's close to retirement or what the loss means. Nadal is still taking them rather well finding amusement in the interest in it but it has to be tiring.
wtatennis.com
Great Britain leads Spain with comebacks from Norrie, Swan
SYDNEY, Australia -- Spurred on by comeback wins from Cameron Norrie and Katie Swan, 15th-seeded Great Britain took a stunning 2-0 lead over 4th-seeded Spain on Day 3 of the United Cup. Team GB is now a win from taking control of Group D, having defeated Australia 3-2 in their opening tie.
Nick Kyrgios slams media for labelling him a ‘villain’ and demands apology after revealing he will headline Netflix’s new docuseries Break Point
Nick Kyrgios believes the media owe him an apology for the ‘disrespect’ they have shown him.
tennismajors.com
Adelaide International 1: Halys makes second round, waiting for Djokovic (or Lestienne)
Frenchman Quentin Halys advanced to the second round of the Adelaide International 1 by beating Australian wildcard Jordan Thompson 6-3, 6-4 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Monday. Halys, ranked No 64, will face the winner of the match between Serb Novak Djokovic, the top seed, and Frenchman Constant Lestienne...
tennismajors.com
Evans clinches British victory over Spain to advance to United Cup City Final
After Paula Badosa managed to keep Spanish hopes alive with a three-set win over Harriet Dart in the first rubber of the day, Great Britain’s Dan Evans defeated Albert Ramos-Vinolas in another three-setter to clinch a British win in the United Cup Group D tie. With two wins in...
tennisuptodate.com
2023 ASB Classic WTA Prize Money Breakdown with $259,303 in total
The 2022 ASB Tennis Classic in Auckland will begin on January 2nd and runs through January 8th with Coco Gauff as the top seed and sizeable prize money. The event is a WTA 250 event and even so it managed to put together a really strong lineup of players headlined by top seed Coco Gauff. The event has not been held for a while as the last edition prior to this one was held in 2020 and Serena Williams won that event. She is technically the defending champion at this event but she is not playing.
Yardbarker
Rafael Nadal shuts down retirement talks once again
Rafael Nadal lost his first match at the United Cup against Cameron Norrie and he had to shut down retirement talks once more. The topic of Nadal's retirement comes up every time he loses a match or performs poorly. After his defeat by Norrie, it began once more as Nadal found yet another inquiry regarding his future retirement amusing.
