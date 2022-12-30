ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street producer Iain MacLeod teases 2023 storylines in big interview

Coronation Street spoilers follow. A new year has arrived, so it's time for Coronation Street's annual tradition as producer Iain MacLeod spills plenty of gossip about what's ahead in Weatherfield over the next few months. Iain recently sat down with Digital Spy and other press for an in-depth chat about...
digitalspy.com

Former Coronation Street star Rebecca Ryan announces pregnancy

Coronation Street star Rebecca Ryan is expecting her first child with husband Dan Acraman. The soap star shared the wonderful news on Instagram that she is pregnant three months after tying the knot with Dan back in September. Alongside a photo showing her baby bump, the actress wrote: "I thought...
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street boss discusses whether weekly box sets could become permanent

Coronation Street producer Iain MacLeod has discussed whether or not the weekly box sets could become permanent. During the World Cup last year (and the Euros the year before that), ITV experimented with releasing the week's episodes early on ITV Hub and is now putting more emphasis on streaming services since it was rebranded to ITVX.
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street's Stephen Reid has latest murder plan thwarted

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Stephen Reid has had his latest murder plan thwarted in Coronation Street. Friday's half-hour episode saw the scheming Stephen attempting to finish off Teddy after a car crash that left Teddy clinging to life earlier this week. Stephen immediately lied that Teddy had been drunk and...
digitalspy.com

EastEnders announces issue-based pregnancy storyline for Lily Slater

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has announced an issue-based pregnancy storyline for Lily Slater. Soap bosses recently promised 2023 will kick off with an important new story for the Slater family, and now they have confirmed 12-year-old Lily will discover she is expecting a baby. The shocking news came to light...
digitalspy.com

Death in Paradise writer reveals how Kris Marshall's spinoff is different

Death in Paradise is getting a British makeover, with DI Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) set to swap the Caribbean tropics for the salty air of Devonshire in his new spinoff. And, it turns out that location won't be the only change for Beyond Paradise, with the episodes and plot following a fresh formula.
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale's Amy tells big lie as truth about Al Chapman's death is revealed

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Amy Wyatt has lied to police over Al Chapman's death in Emmerdale. Viewers know that Amy's son Kyle shot Al to the death out of fear when he found Al and Cain Dingle squaring off over a gun earlier this year. The stress of lying had gotten...
digitalspy.com

The Great British Bake Off confirms winner of 2023 New Year's special

The Great British Bake Off spoilers to follow. The Great British Bake Off has crowned the winner of its 2023 New Year's special, as several contestants returned from previous seasons to compete for the title. 2021 finalist Chigs Parmar took part alongside 2020 star Lottie Bedlow and a duo of...
ALASKA STATE
digitalspy.com

Glass Onion's Rian Johnson responds to major fan theory

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is centred around the character Miles Bron (Edward Norton), a tech billionaire who has a fancy island, a love of grand gestures and a desire to plough ahead with his ideas despite the experts around him telling him no. The film's release has come...
digitalspy.com

EastEnders' Aidan O'Callaghan looks unrecognisable in The Witcher: Blood Origin

EastEnders star Aidan O'Callaghan has shared an incredible video of himself in the make-up chair for his role in Netflix's The Witcher: Blood Origin. The actor, who played Lewis Butler on Albert Square, shared the video of himself alongside the caption: "My morning routine," and the cheeky hashtag 'elfulencer'. In...
digitalspy.com

Gossip Girl reboot reveals surprise update on classic characters

Gossip Girl season 2 spoilers follow. Michelle Trachtenberg's returning Gossip Girl character Georgina Sparks had an update on both Dan Humphrey and Serena van der Woodsen this week. Classic characters from The CW teen drama played by Penn Badgley and Blake Lively, Dan aspired to be a writer while Serena...
digitalspy.com

EastEnders' Jacqueline Jossa addresses whether she would make full-time return to soap

EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa has addressed whether or not she'd make a full-time return to the BBC One soap. The actress played Lauren Branning between 2010 and 2018, and recently made a brief comeback for Dot's funeral, alongside a host of other classic characters. Naturally, that has led to fans...
digitalspy.com

Why Wednesday's Jenna Ortega wouldn't say this line in Netflix series

Wednesday spoilers follow. TV shows and films are hugely collaborative productions, and sometimes that involves an actor following their instincts and refusing to say a line that has been written for them. In a good recent example, Wednesday's Jenna Ortega has revealed that she put her foot down over a...
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale's Natalie J Robb addresses disturbing Kyle theory

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Natalie J Robb has discussed a disturbing theory about Kyle becoming a serial killer. Young Kyle has found himself at the centre of a police investigation over the death of Al Chapman, after he confessed to shooting his father Cain Dingle's arch-nemesis. Flashback scenes revealed that...
digitalspy.com

Waterloo Road star Adam Thomas opens up over working with real-life family members on set

Waterloo Road star Adam Thomas has opened up about working with his real-life family on the set of the returning soap. On the BBC show, Thomas acts alongside his son Teddy Thomas and his niece Scarlett Thomas. Adam plays Donte Charles, while Teddy portrays Donte's son Tommy and Scarlett plays Donte's daughter Izzy.
digitalspy.com

The Masked Singer’s Davina McCall reveals her approach to guessing who’s behind the mask

Davina McCall has revealed her approach to guessing the identity of the contestants on The Masked Singer. The judge, who sits on the panel with Mo Gilligan, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross, has appeared on the show since its inception in 2020, but disclosed that she has a peculiar tactic when attempting to ascertain which celebrity is under the mask.
digitalspy.com

Call the Midwife season 12 premiere hints at shift in show's tone

Call the Midwife is one of those shows that just knows how to hit you in the feels. It's literally baked into the show's DNA. So when season 12 kicked things off with an emotionally evocative bang it was hardly unexpected. In fact if you didn't have a pack of tissues at the ready can you really call yourself a fan?
digitalspy.com

The Witcher: Blood Origin star Minnie Driver explains her important franchise-spanning role

The Witcher: Blood Origin star Minnie Driver has explained the importance of her character and her franchise-spanning role. Starring as Seanchaí the elf, Driver is set to star in multiple aspects of The Witcher-verse as narrator and storyteller. Speaking exclusively to Digital Spy about Seanchaí's important role, Driver said:...

Comments / 0

Community Policy