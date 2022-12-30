Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street producer Iain MacLeod teases 2023 storylines in big interview
Coronation Street spoilers follow. A new year has arrived, so it's time for Coronation Street's annual tradition as producer Iain MacLeod spills plenty of gossip about what's ahead in Weatherfield over the next few months. Iain recently sat down with Digital Spy and other press for an in-depth chat about...
digitalspy.com
Former Coronation Street star Rebecca Ryan announces pregnancy
Coronation Street star Rebecca Ryan is expecting her first child with husband Dan Acraman. The soap star shared the wonderful news on Instagram that she is pregnant three months after tying the knot with Dan back in September. Alongside a photo showing her baby bump, the actress wrote: "I thought...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street boss discusses whether weekly box sets could become permanent
Coronation Street producer Iain MacLeod has discussed whether or not the weekly box sets could become permanent. During the World Cup last year (and the Euros the year before that), ITV experimented with releasing the week's episodes early on ITV Hub and is now putting more emphasis on streaming services since it was rebranded to ITVX.
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street's Stephen Reid has latest murder plan thwarted
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Stephen Reid has had his latest murder plan thwarted in Coronation Street. Friday's half-hour episode saw the scheming Stephen attempting to finish off Teddy after a car crash that left Teddy clinging to life earlier this week. Stephen immediately lied that Teddy had been drunk and...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders announces issue-based pregnancy storyline for Lily Slater
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has announced an issue-based pregnancy storyline for Lily Slater. Soap bosses recently promised 2023 will kick off with an important new story for the Slater family, and now they have confirmed 12-year-old Lily will discover she is expecting a baby. The shocking news came to light...
Dad dies suddenly on Christmas Day moments after 'laughing and joking' with family
A dad who was 'laughing and joking' with his family on Christmas day died suddenly of a suspected heart attack. 40-year-old Gareth Blenkins, from Leeds, was enjoying the festive celebrations with his family when he suddenly collapsed to the floor, clutching his chest. This came after the 40-year-old nipped out...
digitalspy.com
Death in Paradise writer reveals how Kris Marshall's spinoff is different
Death in Paradise is getting a British makeover, with DI Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) set to swap the Caribbean tropics for the salty air of Devonshire in his new spinoff. And, it turns out that location won't be the only change for Beyond Paradise, with the episodes and plot following a fresh formula.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's Amy tells big lie as truth about Al Chapman's death is revealed
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Amy Wyatt has lied to police over Al Chapman's death in Emmerdale. Viewers know that Amy's son Kyle shot Al to the death out of fear when he found Al and Cain Dingle squaring off over a gun earlier this year. The stress of lying had gotten...
digitalspy.com
The Great British Bake Off confirms winner of 2023 New Year's special
The Great British Bake Off spoilers to follow. The Great British Bake Off has crowned the winner of its 2023 New Year's special, as several contestants returned from previous seasons to compete for the title. 2021 finalist Chigs Parmar took part alongside 2020 star Lottie Bedlow and a duo of...
digitalspy.com
Glass Onion's Rian Johnson responds to major fan theory
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is centred around the character Miles Bron (Edward Norton), a tech billionaire who has a fancy island, a love of grand gestures and a desire to plough ahead with his ideas despite the experts around him telling him no. The film's release has come...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Aidan O'Callaghan looks unrecognisable in The Witcher: Blood Origin
EastEnders star Aidan O'Callaghan has shared an incredible video of himself in the make-up chair for his role in Netflix's The Witcher: Blood Origin. The actor, who played Lewis Butler on Albert Square, shared the video of himself alongside the caption: "My morning routine," and the cheeky hashtag 'elfulencer'. In...
digitalspy.com
Gossip Girl reboot reveals surprise update on classic characters
Gossip Girl season 2 spoilers follow. Michelle Trachtenberg's returning Gossip Girl character Georgina Sparks had an update on both Dan Humphrey and Serena van der Woodsen this week. Classic characters from The CW teen drama played by Penn Badgley and Blake Lively, Dan aspired to be a writer while Serena...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Jacqueline Jossa addresses whether she would make full-time return to soap
EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa has addressed whether or not she'd make a full-time return to the BBC One soap. The actress played Lauren Branning between 2010 and 2018, and recently made a brief comeback for Dot's funeral, alongside a host of other classic characters. Naturally, that has led to fans...
digitalspy.com
Why Wednesday's Jenna Ortega wouldn't say this line in Netflix series
Wednesday spoilers follow. TV shows and films are hugely collaborative productions, and sometimes that involves an actor following their instincts and refusing to say a line that has been written for them. In a good recent example, Wednesday's Jenna Ortega has revealed that she put her foot down over a...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's Natalie J Robb addresses disturbing Kyle theory
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Natalie J Robb has discussed a disturbing theory about Kyle becoming a serial killer. Young Kyle has found himself at the centre of a police investigation over the death of Al Chapman, after he confessed to shooting his father Cain Dingle's arch-nemesis. Flashback scenes revealed that...
digitalspy.com
Waterloo Road star Adam Thomas opens up over working with real-life family members on set
Waterloo Road star Adam Thomas has opened up about working with his real-life family on the set of the returning soap. On the BBC show, Thomas acts alongside his son Teddy Thomas and his niece Scarlett Thomas. Adam plays Donte Charles, while Teddy portrays Donte's son Tommy and Scarlett plays Donte's daughter Izzy.
digitalspy.com
The Masked Singer’s Davina McCall reveals her approach to guessing who’s behind the mask
Davina McCall has revealed her approach to guessing the identity of the contestants on The Masked Singer. The judge, who sits on the panel with Mo Gilligan, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross, has appeared on the show since its inception in 2020, but disclosed that she has a peculiar tactic when attempting to ascertain which celebrity is under the mask.
digitalspy.com
Call the Midwife season 12 premiere hints at shift in show's tone
Call the Midwife is one of those shows that just knows how to hit you in the feels. It's literally baked into the show's DNA. So when season 12 kicked things off with an emotionally evocative bang it was hardly unexpected. In fact if you didn't have a pack of tissues at the ready can you really call yourself a fan?
digitalspy.com
The Apprentice star Claude Littner reveals he almost ditched Lord Sugar for rival show
The Apprentice star Claude Littner has revealed he almost ditched Lord Alan Sugar for a rival show. The businessman, who has appeared on the BBC show since its inception, is due to return for the upcoming 17th series in a reduced role following a hiatus last year. In an interview...
digitalspy.com
The Witcher: Blood Origin star Minnie Driver explains her important franchise-spanning role
The Witcher: Blood Origin star Minnie Driver has explained the importance of her character and her franchise-spanning role. Starring as Seanchaí the elf, Driver is set to star in multiple aspects of The Witcher-verse as narrator and storyteller. Speaking exclusively to Digital Spy about Seanchaí's important role, Driver said:...
Comments / 0